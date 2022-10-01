Peyton Bowen, Notre Dame 5-star safety, scores electric punt return touchdown in front of Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman traveled to Texas on Friday to check out one of his top commitments.
Guyer High School (Texas) five-star safety Peyton Bowen didn't disappoint.
The 6-foot, 185-pound playmaker, rated the nation's No. 36 overall prospect , scooped up a punt on the hop and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown:
Freeman's visit comes at a key time.
Bowen may be committed to Notre Dame, but he is being heavily pursued by both Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
So his recruitment is far from over.
