Peyton Bowen, Notre Dame 5-star safety, scores electric punt return touchdown in front of Marcus Freeman

By Andrew Nemec
 4 days ago

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman traveled to Texas on Friday to check out one of his top commitments.

Guyer High School (Texas) five-star safety Peyton Bowen didn't disappoint.

The 6-foot, 185-pound playmaker, rated the nation's No. 36 overall prospect , scooped up a punt on the hop and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown:

Freeman's visit comes at a key time.

Bowen may be committed to Notre Dame, but he is being heavily pursued by both Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

So his recruitment is far from over.

