ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Hurricane Ian nearly erased Miami Central football's practice time. It didn't show Friday.

By Joe Frisaro
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ot06S_0iHdRyY400

Nation's No. 4 team squeezed in just 10 minutes of practice ahead of 41-0 rout of North Miami Beach

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Maybe it was because they finally got a break with the weather. Or maybe it was because they wanted to make a statement. Whatever the reason, Miami Central once again showed no matter the situation, they find a way to get the job done.

Friday night was another prime example.

In a week the state of Florida withstood the wrath of Hurricane Ian, Miami Central had about 10 minutes of actual practice time on Monday for Friday’s 2M District 13 game with North Miami Beach.

South Florida was spared the brunt of the major storm, but schools were closed Tuesday-through-Thursday.

Cleared to play on Friday, the Rockets, the nation's No. 4 ranked team in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 and the No. 2 team in Florida , again took off and routed the Chargers 41-0 at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium.

“It was a short week. We couldn’t really get a game plan in, but the kids had laser focus,” Central coach Jube Joseph said. “They came out and they executed. Hats off to them for doing what they’re supposed to do without the coaches being around. They were doing individual things.”

Both teams, obviously, dealt with adversity, and had their preparation impacted.

[SBLive Florida Power 25: No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna continues its reign, Armwood debuts]

While North Miami Beach (2-3, 0-1) came in prepared and actually ran clock early in the first quarter behind mostly running plays by quarterback Mahki Rolle, it was the overall depth and talent level of Central (5-0, 2-0) that made it a mostly “running clock” second half.

On its first drive, Central was backed up on its own 4-yard line. Left-handed quarterback Keyone Jenkins came out throwing and completed a 6-yard pass to Lamar Seymore, a University of Pittsburgh commit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSQgi_0iHdRyY400
Lamar Seymour caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Keyone Jenkins in Miami Central's 41-0 on Friday.

Photo by Joe Frisaro

Showing they weren’t shy about throwing from the shadows of their own end zone, Jenkins led the Rockets 96 yards for a touchdown. Capping the nearly five-minute drive was Jenkins’ 8-yard touchdown run.

The way the Rockets executed their 13-play first drive makes it hard to believe the players basically prepared for the game on their own.

“We missed a whole week, man,” Joseph said. “We practiced like 10 minutes, and then lightning. After that, we missed the whole week [of practice].”

With school closed, the players were on their own.

“Everybody was home. We didn’t know if we were going to play,” Joseph said. “That just goes to show, the Rockets, they can’t hold us down. Rain. Sleet. Snow. Whatever. Aisle Three at Walgreens. We’ll play you.”

Central has dealt with more than its share of rain. As for sleet and snow, the coldest it gets for South Floridians this time of year is when the air conditioning is set too low at home or in your cars.

Still, we get the point. Joseph is absolutely correct that Central can handle pretty much anything thrown at it.

Friday was the first time in three weeks, the Rockets played four full quarters. The previous two games were shortened due to rain and lightning.

“We wanted to take care of the little things,” Joseph said. “Do the little things. Work on the details and focus on the things we can control. And play Rocket football.”

Winners of three straight state titles, nationally-ranked Miami Central played pretty a complete game.

Highly recruited defensive end, Rueben Bain had a sack that helped lead to a three-and-out for North Miami Beach on its second possession.

Miami Central head coach Jube Joseph addresses his troops following his team's 41-0 win over North Miami Beach on Friday.

Photo by Joe Frisaro

The Rockets responded immediately with Jenkins throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Anjuan Coleman, making it 14-0 with 7.5 seconds left in the first quarter.

Ean Pope scored on an 8-yard run at 10:04 of the second quarter, padding the lead to 21-0.

Central began going to its bench, giving backup quarterback Dylan Tulloch some playing time.

A blocked punt by Amari Wallace set up the fourth Central touchdown, which came on a 5-yard sweep by Corey Washington.

Against mostly backups on defense, North Miami Beach threatened late in the second quarter.

Rolle had completions of 8 and 14 yards, along with runs of 11 and 7 yards, putting the Chargers on the Rockets’ 35-yard line.

Central sent back several defensive starters, and Shawn Smoak came up with a big interception at the 2-yard line.

“We preach making plays, making plays, making plays, and our first team came out and made some plays,” Joseph said.

It didn’t take Central long to make it 35-0 in the third quarter. The running clock begins with at least a 35-point lead either at halftime or in the second half.

Washington took the second half kickoff and broke through for a would-be touchdown, but it was negated by plenty.

The Rockets started at the 50.

Tulloch started at quarterback, and he capped a five-play drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Seymore.

“We’re a second-half team, but we started early this game,” Seymore said. “The last game we started so so.”

With all the depth Central has, it doesn’t necessarily lean on its top players. That’s fine with Seymore, a starter since he’s been a freshman.

Still, getting to play Friday, especially with uncertainty earlier in the week due to the hurricane, was meaningful to seniors like Seymore.

“It’s my senior season, so I need every snap I can get,” Seymore said. “I could be doing better. But I’m here for my guys to go to college, because I’ve got all the offers that I need. I’m here to be on the field and show the guys what to do to get to college.”

Joseph praises Seymore for his leadership and selflessness.

“He’s very consistent,” Joseph said. “The thing about him is, he’s like the big brother to the wide receivers group. He’s been here long enough. He’s started since he was a freshman. The game has slowed down for him. The speed of the game has slowed down for him. He’s more playing with the cerebral aspect of the game, the mental part. He’s doing a terrific job being a leader, on and off the field.”

Closing out the scoring was Jenkins’ 36-yard TD pass to Washington, who had a two-touchdown night.

“We were able to dig deep into the depth chart and give guys who didn’t really get looks, some looks,” Joseph said. “Just gain some confidence going into next week, a rivalry with game against Northwestern.”

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Prospect Profile: Joshua Moore, West Broward

Joshua Moore is a rising prospect in the state of Florida from the Class of 2025. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver plays for West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines. He is quickly becoming one of the best playmakers in the region.  Through five games, Moore has caught 23 passes for 481 ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
FanSided

Miami football offers 4-star 2023 ND leaning WR Taeshaun Lyons

The Miami football program has offered a scholarship to four-star wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons who is a heavy Notre Dame lean according to multiple recruiting websites. Lyons who is from Hayward, California Tennyson tweeted on Saturday night that he received an offer from Miami. Miami currently has two 2023 WRs commits.
CORAL GABLES, FL
247Sports

VIDEO: Watsco Center aerial footage

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch a video with aerial footage of the Watsco Center. The Miami Hurricanes basketball team opens its season on Nov. 7 against Lafayette following an exhibition game on Oct. 30. Miami is coming off their first Elite Eight appearance with a 26-11 record. Christopher Stock has...
CORAL GABLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Miami Beach, FL
City
North Miami Beach, FL
City
Miami Gardens, FL
High School Football PRO

Fort Lauderdale, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Westminster Academy HS football team will have a game with Calvary Christian Academy on October 03, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Infatuation

Where To Take Someone Who’s Threatening To Leave Miami

The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Washington
Click10.com

Portable water pump outside Miami mayor’s home causes stir

MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#University Of Pittsburgh#Chargers#American Football#Miami Central#Rockets#Armwood
NBC Miami

Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
MIAMI, FL
wdhn.com

WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter. The video showed heavy rain and wind conditions that hit the Bay of Biscayne in the Miami area. The Twitter user, @diegomrproducer, wrote...
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Six Injured After Massive Wave Slams Miami Beach Boardwalk

Six Miami Beach visitors were injured when a monster wave slammed into the boardwalk in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the NY Post, a shocking video revealed the moments when the wave crashed into Miami Beach’s South Pointe Park boardwalk. The massive wave sent several visitors into the water. It also dragged a couple of them out to sea. It was noted that at least two people went over a railing and into the Government Cut channel. The wave was also so strong that a man swept across the boardwalk.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami

Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Bald eagle spotted in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a wild sighting in Pembroke Pines. A bald eagle was spotted sitting on a tree branch. The city is actually home to a bald eagle nest. Bald eagles are protected by state law. Authorities warned people not to approach, stand under or make...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 1:00 p.m. near the 150 block of Northeast 60th street. Authorities arrived and found one male shot and multiple casings on the ground. Detectives...
MIAMI, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy