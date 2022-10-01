ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Florida resident shows neighborhood after Hurricane Ian

By Rogelio Mares
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. ( KDVR ) — Sean Donavon lives on the Atlantic coast of Florida at Ormond Beach, north of Daytona.

The strength of Hurricane Ian, Donovan said, was enough to cause damage and grief for folks on both Florida coasts.

“It’s like you’re waiting for a slow trainwreck to happen, and you just can’t get out of the way,” Donovan said.

Folks in his community are part of the reported 2 million across the state who have lost electricity.

“I would say 90% of my friends locally here and other neighborhoods all lost their electricity,” Donovan said.

Ian’s U.S. death toll climbs to 27

Donovan’s boat, kept in a marina nearby, measured pretty intense wind speeds long after Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast.

“Our data recorder on there, we had sustained winds of 65 miles an hour and the highest gusts we had was 86 (mph),” Donovan said.

Those speeds are nothing to scoff at. Donavon took FOX31 on a post-Ian tour of his block, starting with an awning at his home that got loose and slammed against his home during the storm.

“So, fortunately, it did not come through the window,” Donovan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYzJI_0iHdRcNK00
Sean Donovan shows FOX31 the aftermath left on his block in Florida after Hurricane Ian. (Credit: Sean Donovan)

Donavon cleaned up the mess left behind on his property.

“This is the fruits of my labor today,” Donovan said, pointing toward piles of palm tree branches.

His neighbors, Donovan said, weren’t so lucky the day after Ian tore through their city.

“(They) just had a brand new roof put on last month and now they got a tree on top of their house,” Donovan said.

Streets are still flooded in his city and the impact of this story, Donovan said, will be felt for years.

“The sheer size of this, it was certainly the largest storm that I’ve ever been in,” Donovan said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

The road to recovery after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction after he made landfall in Florida. Nearly 600 thousand Florida homes, businesses are still without power in the wake of Ian which makes the road to recovery even harder. Dr. Stephen Cobb our Medical Expert shares his perspective when he volunteered his time to help the victims of […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Ormond Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Ormond Beach, FL
Government
Ormond Beach, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Gulf Coast#Wind Speeds#Coasts
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?

If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region.  The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet.  How […]
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters

Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy