Opinion: Homeless people the target of online hateDavid HeitzDenver, CO
‘The Polar Express’ brings the storybook tale to life in GoldenBrittany AnasGolden, CO
Lone Tree voters get chance to approve internet serviceNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From TexasTom HandyDenver, CO
Interstate 25 and Dry Creek intersection project expands median, on-ramp lanesHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
KDVR.com
Bystander describes being shot by DPD, plans to sue
A preschool teacher from Parker describes surviving a police shooting in Downtown Denver over the summer. Angelica Rey is the latest victim to come forward to talk about what happened that night, along with her attorney, who plans to file a civil lawsuit. Vicente Arenas reports. A preschool teacher from...
KDVR.com
Video: RTD bus driver nods off before Aurora crash
An RTD bus driver appeared to be “nodding off” when he ran a red light and caused a six-vehicle crash over the summer, according to video and documents from the incident. Matt Mauro reports. Video: RTD bus driver nods off before Aurora crash. An RTD bus driver appeared...
KDVR.com
'He ate some fermented apples': Bear breaks into yard
A Douglas County homeowner was rudely awakened when a big brown bear broke through her fence and ended up lounging atop a tree in the yard. Evan Kruegel has the story. ‘He ate some fermented apples’: Bear breaks into …. A Douglas County homeowner was rudely awakened when a...
KDVR.com
When does Aurora use its co-responder program?
Could Sunday night’s police shooting on an RTD bus have been avoided using Aurora’s co-responder program? The short answer is no, but the reasons are a little complicated. Joshua Short reports. When does Aurora use its co-responder program?. Could Sunday night’s police shooting on an RTD bus have...
KDVR.com
Witness describes shooting near CU campus
A man who works at fraternity houses on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder described the chaos after a police shooting nearby. Gabby Easterwood reports. A man who works at fraternity houses on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder described the chaos after a police shooting nearby. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder police
Police are still looking for the suspects wanted in an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in the University Hill neighborhood. Jim Hooley reports. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. Police are still looking for the suspects wanted in an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning...
KDVR.com
Family sues after son found dead in lake
The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility. Nicole Fierro reports. The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility. Nicole Fierro reports.
KDVR.com
Scattered showers Monday, cooler during week
Rain and snow showers can linger in the mountains Sunday night with extra clouds across Denver. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …. Aurora police shoot, kill suspect.
KDVR.com
Chance of rain Monday, 60s for upcoming weekend
The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a 30% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range. Chris Tomer forecasts. The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a 30% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms across Denver and the Front Range. Chris Tomer forecasts. Big Get: Ryan Edwards. KOA Colorado's...
KDVR.com
Hero of the Month's uniform still fits 80 years later
Believe it or not, it still fits. For 80 years, Leo Lewis’ World War II Army Air Corps uniform has stood the test of time. And so has he. Jeremy Hubbard reports. Hero of the Month’s uniform still fits 80 years later. Believe it or not, it still...
KDVR.com
CU students want change in alert system
The Boulder Police department is still looking for armed suspects who were openly shooting just blocks from the University of Colorado campus. Courtney Fromm reports. The Boulder Police department is still looking for armed suspects who were openly shooting just blocks from the University of Colorado campus. Courtney Fromm reports.
KDVR.com
CU Boulder students concerned after shooting
Several CU Boulder students voiced concerns after a police-involved shooting with multiple suspects happened near campus overnight Sunday. Several CU Boulder students voiced concerns after a police-involved shooting with multiple suspects happened near campus overnight Sunday. Seasonal temps stick around for the week. Things will feel more fall-like as seasonal...
KDVR.com
Support the Shield: Donate to help provide protective gear for first responders
DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 Denver and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 are once again partnering with Shield616 to help raise money for protective gear for local first responders. The phone bank kicks off Tuesday, October 4 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 4-8 p.m. You can donate by calling 303-218-2339.
KDVR.com
107-year-old WWII veteran gets Silver Star decades late
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KDVR) – He may be Colorado’s oldest living veteran at a staggering 107 years old. And he’s finally received the recognition he earned nearly 80 years ago in World War II. Harold Nelson of Denver was awarded the Silver Star, the nation’s second-highest military...
KDVR.com
2022 Shred-A-Thon
I’m sure all of us get mail every day that has our personal information on it; names, addresses, sometimes even banking and credit card information and you definitely do not want that information to get into the wrong hands!. That’s why Channel 2 and FOX31 are teaming up with...
KDVR.com
Ed Sheeran to bring ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ to Empower Field in Denver
DENVER (KDVR) — It’s still nearly a year away, but Ed Sheeran fans have a big show to look forward to when the English singer comes to Denver. Sheeran has been on his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” since early 2022 in Europe and will go to Oceania for the first part of 2023 before coming to North America starting in late spring.
