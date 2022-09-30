ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinson, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Councilman questions items in 2022-2023 budget

By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Council tabled the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget after Councilman Eric Turner voiced concerns about several items and the expenses being paid by the city. As the council was about to approve the minutes, Turner pointed out a detail about the resolution passed at the last […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TCS BOE releases statement through ‘In The Loop’

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) Board President Kathy Brown released a statement through the “In The Loop” on behalf of the TCS BOE. “I would like to thank the Trussville community for your time and attendance at the Special Called Board Meeting of September […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Pinson, AL
Pinson, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville BOE Vice President Kim DeShazo releases statement about recent threat

From The Tribune staff reports Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools Board of Education Vice President Kim DeShazo released a statement addressing recent terroristic threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). An HTHS student has been suspended after terroristic threats were made on Friday, Sept. 16. The Trussville Police Department (TPD) was investigating the threat when […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

29-year-old inmate reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 29-year-old inmate was reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 5:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the inmate “sustained sharp instrument injuries” from another inmate and was pronounced dead at the scene. The inmate has been positively […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point annonces October Luncheon

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Center Point Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its October Luncheon for Tuesday, October 11, at the Center Point Community Center at 533 Sunhil Road. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., and the cost of the meal is $15. The speaker for the event will be […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville declares October 2022 Down Syndrome Awareness Month

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council proclaimed October 2022 as Down Syndrome Awareness Month on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in support of individuals with Down syndrome, as well as their families, advocates, researchers and medical professionals. “I encourage all Trussville citizens to work together to promote respect and inclusion of individuals […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

26-year-old Birmingham man killed in shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 26-year-old man was killed in a reported argument on Sunday, Oct. 2, at approximately 5:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Malik Syrmone Shelton, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported argument in the 200 block of 16th Street South in Birmingham. Shelton was pronounced […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two women killed in Hoover shooting

From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — Two women were killed in a shooting in Hoover on Saturday, October 1, at approximately 8:11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Lauren Anne White, 39, of Hoover, and Blakeley Meachelle Nelson, 24, of Hoover, sustained gunshot wound injuries from a reported assault in the 100 […]
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

