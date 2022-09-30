Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
TCS BOE meeting scheduled tomorrow for discussion, approval of interim superintendent
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) will hold a called board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 5 p.m. in the Board Room of the Central Office for the purpose of discussing and approval of an interim superintendent. This will be the only item on […]
Leeds Councilman questions items in 2022-2023 budget
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – The Leeds Council tabled the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget after Councilman Eric Turner voiced concerns about several items and the expenses being paid by the city. As the council was about to approve the minutes, Turner pointed out a detail about the resolution passed at the last […]
TCS BOE releases statement through ‘In The Loop’
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) Board President Kathy Brown released a statement through the “In The Loop” on behalf of the TCS BOE. “I would like to thank the Trussville community for your time and attendance at the Special Called Board Meeting of September […]
Obituary: Euel Calvin Stephenson (January 26, 1924 ~ October 2, 2022)
Euel Calvin Stephenson, 98, of Birmingham, passed away on October 2, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Euel was a native of Blount County and a graduate of Cleveland High School. He was also a graduate of Howard College, now known as Samford University. He was a Veteran of the United States […]
Trussville schools are in crisis, but it can be an opportunity for a greater community
By Scott Buttram, publisher Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Let’s not sugarcoat this situation. Trussville City Schools is in a crisis. That’s the bad news. The good news is that this is a manageable crisis that, if handled properly, can be a launching point to reach new heights. It’s no secret that I’ve been highly critical of […]
TCS BOE calls special board meeting for Friday morning
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) will hold a special called meeting Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. in the Board Room of the Central Office (476 Main Street). According to TCS BOE, the purpose of the meeting will be to renew and approve […]
TCS Superintendent placed on 60-day paid leave of absence: ‘Communication and transparency is key’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools (TCS) Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill was placed on a 60-day paid leave of absence by the TCS Board of Education (BOE) on Friday, Sept. 30, during a special called meeting. Neill was not present at the meeting. “I think that we have certain issues that we […]
Trussville BOE Vice President Kim DeShazo releases statement about recent threat
From The Tribune staff reports Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools Board of Education Vice President Kim DeShazo released a statement addressing recent terroristic threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). An HTHS student has been suspended after terroristic threats were made on Friday, Sept. 16. The Trussville Police Department (TPD) was investigating the threat when […]
29-year-old inmate reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 29-year-old inmate was reportedly stabbed at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on Monday, Oct. 3, at approximately 5:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the inmate “sustained sharp instrument injuries” from another inmate and was pronounced dead at the scene. The inmate has been positively […]
Center Point annonces October Luncheon
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Center Point Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its October Luncheon for Tuesday, October 11, at the Center Point Community Center at 533 Sunhil Road. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m., and the cost of the meal is $15. The speaker for the event will be […]
Adelynn’s Army held second annual fundraiser walk for rare disease
By Hannah Curran, Editor PELL CITY — Adelynn’s Army held their second annual fundraiser walk, “No Mountain Too High for OCNDS,” on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10:30 a.m., at Lakeside Park in Pell City to bring awareness to Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome (OCNDS). They had raffles such as Alabama football tickets, a photography session, merchandise, and […]
Trussville city leaders, community members respond to high school threat
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville city leaders and community members responded to a recent threat at Hewit-Trussville High School (HTHS). The Tribune reached out to all the council members, and their responses are listed below. “I was notified last Wednesday afternoon of the incident as I was going out of town for a […]
Unpacking Friday’s BOE meeting: What’s happening now, what will happen
By Scott Buttram, publisher Commentary TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board meeting on Friday was been documented by the media, streamed to the community and witnessed by the standing room only crowd that packed the BOE chambers. But there remain questions regarding actions that were taken by the BOE, what is happening now and […]
Trussville declares October 2022 Down Syndrome Awareness Month
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council proclaimed October 2022 as Down Syndrome Awareness Month on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in support of individuals with Down syndrome, as well as their families, advocates, researchers and medical professionals. “I encourage all Trussville citizens to work together to promote respect and inclusion of individuals […]
Two from Pinson, one from Steele arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your […]
Trussville Mayor holds press conference: ‘We are in this together’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat held a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m. to address the recent situation regarding public safety at Trussville City Schools. Council member Ben Short, Council member Lisa Bright, Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush, and Captain Cardwell were also present for the press […]
Letter sent informing parents of measures supporting HTHS students
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — In a letter to Hewitt-Trussville High School, parents were informed of measures being put in place to support faculty, staff, and students in response to a threat 12 days ago on Friday, Sept. 16. Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill stated in the letter that in preparation […]
26-year-old Birmingham man killed in shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 26-year-old man was killed in a reported argument on Sunday, Oct. 2, at approximately 5:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Malik Syrmone Shelton, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported argument in the 200 block of 16th Street South in Birmingham. Shelton was pronounced […]
Two women killed in Hoover shooting
From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — Two women were killed in a shooting in Hoover on Saturday, October 1, at approximately 8:11 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Lauren Anne White, 39, of Hoover, and Blakeley Meachelle Nelson, 24, of Hoover, sustained gunshot wound injuries from a reported assault in the 100 […]
Center Point holds Virtual Town Hall to discuss upcoming ad valorem tax vote
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — The City of Center Point held a virtual town hall meeting Monday, September 26, to discuss an ad valorem tax increase. Center Point residents will have the opportunity to vote for or against during a special election on Tuesday, October 11. Broadcast on the City of […]
