Saturday’s Kansas Jayhawks-Iowa State Cyclones football game in Lawrence is sold out

Saturday’s Kansas-Iowa State football game is officially a sellout.

The KU athletic department announced via Twitter on Friday night that all seats had been sold for the 2:30 p.m. game between the Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0) and Cyclones (3-1, 0-1) at Booth Memorial Stadium.

The official capacity of the stadium is 47,233. That was the announced crowd for KU’s 35-27 win over Duke last Saturday in Lawrence.

This marks two straight football sellouts for KU. Last time KU had back-to-back home games sold out was during the 2009 season when KU had consecutive sellouts against Oklahoma and Nebraska on Oct. 24 and Nov. 14 respectively,