Ames, IA

Saturday’s Kansas Jayhawks-Iowa State Cyclones football game in Lawrence is sold out

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Saturday’s Kansas-Iowa State football game is officially a sellout.

The KU athletic department announced via Twitter on Friday night that all seats had been sold for the 2:30 p.m. game between the Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0) and Cyclones (3-1, 0-1) at Booth Memorial Stadium.

The official capacity of the stadium is 47,233. That was the announced crowd for KU’s 35-27 win over Duke last Saturday in Lawrence.

This marks two straight football sellouts for KU. Last time KU had back-to-back home games sold out was during the 2009 season when KU had consecutive sellouts against Oklahoma and Nebraska on Oct. 24 and Nov. 14 respectively,

KSNT News

Gavin Potter is no longer with KU football

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas football has one less player. Senior linebacker Gavin Potter has decided to leave the program, head coach Lance Leipold announced in Tuesday’s press conference. “There wasn’t a whole lot [of conversations],” Leipold said. “He has decided that he’s going to redshirt and move on…unfortunate.” Leipold explained that in the state of college […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
TOPEKA, KS
