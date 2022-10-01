Read full article on original website
Seen These Amazing Washington Wild Animals Near Tri-Cities?
There are a lot of amazing animals in Washington State you might not even realize are from here. With just a short drive of Tri-Cities, you can see most if not all of these animals on this list. I put them in order of how dangerous they are, so be careful when you get close to the animals at the end.
See Horrific Hurricane Ian Damage, Learn How Tri-Cities Can Help
Like a lot of people living in the Tri-Cities, I have a number of friends that have been hugely affected by hurricane Ian. Even though Florida is on the other side of the country from Tri-Cities, what Floridians are going through is heart breaking. It touches almost every person in our community. If you haven't seen the full scope of the damage, just scroll down immediately to witness it for yourself through a large gallery of pictures. Then scroll back up to lean how you can help.
Washington: Can You Really Bury Your Spouse In The Yard?
A friend of my wife was talking about how they are going to bury their husband in the back yard and my ears perked up. Can she really do that? If I had overheard my wife talking about this to her friends about me I might make this crazy face?
Is it Legal to Wear Earbuds While Driving in Washington?
I was driving on the 240 Bypass in Richland yesterday and saw a dude one car over with earbuds in. I thought it was against the law! My father always told me that it was illegal to drive with headphones on. He said it's important to hear everything around you, emergency vehicles, oncoming traffic, etc. And so, I always thought it was illegal to drive with earbuds everywhere. I had to do some investigating.
Why Were Ted Bundy’s Ashes Scattered in Washington’s Cascade Mountains?
Ted Bundy was one of the evilest people to have ever walked the face of this earth. He was calculating, manipulative, callous, egotistical, bloodthirsty, and deceitful; and he showed no remorse for the pain he brought to countless families. In a lot of ways, Ted Bundy is the face of evil, the tingle you feel down your spine on a dark night.
Washington: Does A White Bag Tied To Disabled Car Mean HELP ME?
Have you ever been driving down the highway in Washington State and you spot a car with something white like a plastic bag tied to the car? Should you stop and what could it mean? Do they need help?. YES, THEY COULD NEED HELP - Maybe the bag just blew...
Escape Tri-Cities To These Unique & Quirky Washington B&Bs
If your looking for a mini-vacation and some time to get away, look no further. This is a list of the most unique and amazing Bed & Breakfasts in Washington State. I want to stay at them all but I don't have enough vacation time. I guess you'll have to help out, so here is the list.
Nostalgic For Sea Galley? One Restaurant Remains – In WA
I grew up in Spokane, one of the many places where Sea Galley was popular in the 1980s. My parents loved eating there, while I enjoyed the dimly lit, ship-like atmosphere; rustic wood, fishing nets, lanterns... And the warm glow of table-top videogames like Pac-Man and Centipede. Imagine: public arcade games that you could sit down and play - I must've been a lazy kid.
How Did Washington’s Green River Serial Killer After 20 Years Get Caught
What Clues Finally Took Down Washington's Green River Killer In 2001?. It took over 20 years to capture one of Washington State's most notorious serial killers. The most heinous of murders were committed by a man named Gary Ridgway and took over 20 years to capture thanks to new technology that previously wasn't available in 1982.
Visit The Only Tri-Cities Spot Scary Enough For Ghost Hunters
There are lots of rumored haunted placed around the Tri-Cities, but only one has been investigated by the Ghost Hunters TV show. Are you brave enough to visit?. WHERE DID GHOST HUNTERS INVESTIGATE? Back in 2017 the TV show Ghost Hunters came to Prosser Washington to investigate St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Season 3, episode 16 that aired on October 17th, 2007, was trying to investigate when "A priest summons TAPS to probe a church rectory in Washington State."
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
Walmart in Washington State Makes a Huge Return Policy Change That You’ll Like
Walmart Has A New Return Policy In Washington State That Started October 1st. Washington State Walmart shoppers as Walmart is changing its return policies which might be great for holiday shoppers. Walmart is generally pretty good with returns but now it looks like the superstore is making changes to its...
Covid-19 Relief Funds Available to Undocumented Immigrants Living in Washington
The Washington Department of Social and Health Services has funds available for new applicants. The Washington Covid-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance to immigrants residing in the state. The DSHS has received an additional $340 million from the WA State Legislature to support the immigrant community. The fund provides a cash grant to those who are ineligible for other assistance. Eligible applicants will receive their final grant in December 2022 or in January 2023.
Popeyes is Finally Delivering in Tri-Cities
The hottest fast-food chain restaurant in Tri-Cities is now delivering to your door. Popeyes opened in Kennewick this summer to much fanfare and even longer waits. When I went for the grand opening, it took nearly four hours for us to get through the drive-thru line that extended down 395. I'll have you know it was worth it. The food was amazing and went down warmly and smoothly.
WA Minimum Wage to Rise $1.25 in 2023 Due to Consumer Prices
Workers in Washington state are going to see another raise in the minimum wage in 2023, due to consumer prices. Labor and Industries raises the minimum wage again. $15.74 is what minimum wage workers will receive starting January 1st, 2023. According to Labor and Industries (L&I) the reason for the raise is due to consumer expenses:
Slow Down In These Washington Cities Famous For Speed Traps
Like Admiral Ackbar says, "It's a trap!" Better slow down when driving through these Washington State cities. I found some of these suggestions at speedtrap.org and some from my own personal experience.
Heroes Welcome in Walla Walla For Injured WSP Trooper
(Walla Walla, WA) -- Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. received a hero's welcome when he arrived home in Walla Walla on Sunday. Atkinson was wounded in the face and hands when he was shot by a suspect. He drove himself to a hospital and then was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he underwent several surgeries. When he arrived in Walla Walla, a large American flag was hanging from two raised fire truck ladders and he got a police escort. Residents lined the streets. Atkinson will continue his recovery in his home town. The suspect in the shooting is being held on a million dollars bail.
Idaho’s Scarywood – 10 Things To Know Before You Go
Scarywood Haunted Nights are back! Scarywood is one of "Halloween's Scariest Thrills" according to the Travel Channel. Who are we to argue? Scarywood features 5 haunted attractions (several steps above run-of-the-mill haunted houses), 9 "scare zones," and the thrill of riding coasters and spin-rides in the dark. Fans have been dying for this season all year, others wouldn't be caught dead here. Which are you?
Can You Name Washington’s Most Notorious Serial Killer? It Wasn’t Ted Bundy
If you ask most people to name a notorious serial killer, chances are they'll say Ted Bundy. But did you know that Bundy wasn't the only prolific serial killer in Washington State? In fact, there was another serial killer who claimed more victims than Bundy did. Ted Bundy Wasn't The...
Rainier Beer to Be the Star of Crowd-Funded Documentary
Washington's favorite beer and its incredible advertising history are the subjects of a potential documentary. Rainier Beer immortalized its brand in the minds of Pacific Northwesterners with its creative, often surreal Wild Rainiers television commercial campaign. You remember, Raaaaainier Beeeer. Rainier: A Beer Odyssey is being crowd-funded by fans. Support...
