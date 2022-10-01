Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Hit musical 'Annie' kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Attention all Broadway lovers! The hit musical ‘Annie’ kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday before moving to other major cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Excitement is in the air as the musical will be lighting up South Salina Street.
cnycentral.com
RetroGameCon returns to Downtown Syracuse for its 8th year
Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday and Sunday, RetroGameCon, Upstate New York's video game expo returns to The Oncenter in downtown Syracuse for its eighth year. Returning after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RetroGameCon will once again be bringing thousands of attendees, famous voice actors, content creators, competitive gamers, musical guests, and legends of the video game industry to downtown Syracuse for the weekend. The convention also features over 100 exhibitors, including video game vendors, local artists and crafters, and independent game developers.
‘Jeopardy!’ features another Central New York contestant: ‘We’re pretty smart up here’
For the sixth time in six months, a person from Central New York will appear on “Jeopardy!”. “That means we’re pretty smart up here,” joked Jo Austin, a retired IT project manager who lives in Manlius, N.Y. Austin will appear on “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, joining recent contestants...
cnycentral.com
Peaks Coffee Co. offers cozy fall drinks in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — If fall has you thinking of cozy pumpkin-themed drinks, then Peaks Coffee Co. in Syracuse may be the place for you. The coffee house, located on East Genesee Street offers a range of unique fall-flavored drinks, perfect for those looking for a fall pick-me-up. “We opened...
cnycentral.com
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
Oswego Speedway Banquet Photo Gallery
OSWEGO – The following are photos taken by Jim Feeney at the recent Oswego Speedway Banquet.
Legendary coach turns around Midlakes football
Dave Whitcomb is the only coach to win a Section V title at four different schools
localsyr.com
Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
cnycentral.com
Halloween celebration Zoo Boo returns to Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration, Zoo Boo is returning to Syracuse on weekends starting October 15 and running through October 30. During the event, the zoo transforms into a hauntingly fun destination for families and children of all ages. Zoo Boo includes trick-or-treat...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Stage cancels performances of "How to Dance in Ohio" due to spike in COVID cases
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Productions of “How to Dance in Ohio” have been cut short due to numerous COVID cases in the company, Syracuse Stage announced Tuesday. This comes after weekend showings of the production were canceled during the first weekend of October as COVID cases spiked. “Despite...
cnycentral.com
Update: Police release name of victim shot in the head Sunday night
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police have released the name of the 25 year old victim who was shot in the head on Carbon Street Sunday night. Isaiah Hudson of Syracuse, was sitting in a vehicle in the area when he was shot, police said. After the shooting, Hudson tried...
cnycentral.com
Coach Legette-Jack is keynote speaker at this year's Syracuse Heart Lunch
Syracuse, NY — Heart disease is the number one killer of women and women in CNY will come together to fight the disease at the annual Syracuse Go Red for Luncheon. It is being held at the Oncenter in Syracuse on Thursday, October 13th. SU Women's Basketball Coach Felisha...
Video: See how new I-690 exits will change commute to Syracuse University, hospitals, dome
Say goodbye to some of the traffic jams and scary highway mergers on the way to and from basketball and football games on Interstate 81 in Syracuse. Even before the state tears down the I-81 overpass that drops drivers at Harrison and Adams streets, a new exit will be built on Interstate 690 to give drivers another option to get downtown.
Defense: Surprise indictment in Syracuse slaying must be tossed for being too old
Syracuse, NY — The winding saga of a Syracuse murder case that began eight years ago hit another snag Monday after a defense lawyer argued that prosecutors had misplayed their hand. Shakeith Stackhouse has spent nearly a decade in prison as an accomplice to the death of Marvin Bryant,...
Worker’s hand crushed at North Syracuse cookie factory, firefighters say
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Firefighters on Tuesday freed a worker’s hand from a dough roller in a cookie factory in North Syracuse, fire officials said. She was doing maintenance on the machine before it turned on at the Corso’s Cookies warehouse on South Main Street, North Syracuse District Chief Casey Daugard said.
cnycentral.com
Meet Duke: CNYCentral adoptable pet of the week
SYRACUSE N.Y. — This is Duke! He is a 1- and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who is in need of a loving home. He is with POWERful Paws Animal Rescue in Syracuse. Duke needs to be the only dog in the house, but he loves people and children. He has been thoroughly trained and knows several commands. When told to stay in 'place,' for example, he will not move unless he's given the proper command to do so.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police to hold 'National Coffee with a Cop Day' event at Salt City Coffee
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Tomorrow, October 5th, is National Coffee with a Cop Day. In honor of the national day, the Syracuse City Police Department will be holding an event with coffee and conversation at the Salt City Coffee on West Onondaga Street. No agenda, no speeches, and no PowerPoint...
localsyr.com
What’s going around: October 3, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
13-year-old shot in Syracuse, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old teen were both shot on October 2 around 7:11 p.m., according to Syracuse Police Department. Officers found the 20-year-old was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip after they arrived at Upstate Hospital. They were both taken to the hospital […]
