Liverpool, NY

Hit musical 'Annie' kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Attention all Broadway lovers! The hit musical ‘Annie’ kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday before moving to other major cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Excitement is in the air as the musical will be lighting up South Salina Street.
SYRACUSE, NY
RetroGameCon returns to Downtown Syracuse for its 8th year

Syracuse, N.Y. — On Saturday and Sunday, RetroGameCon, Upstate New York's video game expo returns to The Oncenter in downtown Syracuse for its eighth year. Returning after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RetroGameCon will once again be bringing thousands of attendees, famous voice actors, content creators, competitive gamers, musical guests, and legends of the video game industry to downtown Syracuse for the weekend. The convention also features over 100 exhibitors, including video game vendors, local artists and crafters, and independent game developers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Peaks Coffee Co. offers cozy fall drinks in Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. — If fall has you thinking of cozy pumpkin-themed drinks, then Peaks Coffee Co. in Syracuse may be the place for you. The coffee house, located on East Genesee Street offers a range of unique fall-flavored drinks, perfect for those looking for a fall pick-me-up. “We opened...
SYRACUSE, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Kate Thornton talks maternity leave on Bridge Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Storm Team Meteorologist, and spouse of Monday’s Bridge Street’s guest co-host Erik Columbia, Kate Thornton joined Bridge Street to talk about her time away from the station and what it is like to be a mom of three girls. Kate also dished on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Halloween celebration Zoo Boo returns to Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s annual Halloween celebration, Zoo Boo is returning to Syracuse on weekends starting October 15 and running through October 30. During the event, the zoo transforms into a hauntingly fun destination for families and children of all ages. Zoo Boo includes trick-or-treat...
SYRACUSE, NY
Meet Duke: CNYCentral adoptable pet of the week

SYRACUSE N.Y. — This is Duke! He is a 1- and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who is in need of a loving home. He is with POWERful Paws Animal Rescue in Syracuse. Duke needs to be the only dog in the house, but he loves people and children. He has been thoroughly trained and knows several commands. When told to stay in 'place,' for example, he will not move unless he's given the proper command to do so.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

13-year-old shot in Syracuse, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old teen were both shot on October 2 around 7:11 p.m., according to Syracuse Police Department. Officers found the 20-year-old was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip after they arrived at Upstate Hospital. They were both taken to the hospital […]
SYRACUSE, NY

