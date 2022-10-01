ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewartville, MN

KAAL-TV

Monday’s local scores and highlights

(ABC 6 News) – Century girls soccer coach Karen Ladue talked about the team sweeping Mayo and John Marshall ahead of their regular season home finale. At Austin high school, the girls’ soccer and volleyball teams dropped tightly contested battles. In boys soccer action, the Schaeffer Academy Lions...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

18 hole golf course to stay at Soldier’s Field for 5 years

(ABC 6 News) – Golfers who enjoy teeing off at Soldier’s Field can breathe a sigh of relief. The city had been considering reducing the size of the course or eliminating it. But a decision Tuesday evening by the park board means the course will stay just as it is – at least for a little while.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
KAAL-TV

Closer to peak color

More and more fall colors continue to pop up across our area. The latest from the Iowa DNR suggest that peak color will occur across northern and NE Iowa around the end of next week. The Minnesota DNR updated Mower and Fillmore county to “Near Peak” status. No doubt over the next two weeks we’ll be seeing some of the best color around our parts. The best is yet to come.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Trial scheduled for Austin murder suspect

(ABC 6 News) – Mower County Court scheduled a jury trial for Me’darian Mcgruder, the suspect in the 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Tyesha Gills. Mcgruder was arrested in Mississippi in the summer of 2021 and was extradited to Minnesota in October.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

‘God Loves You Tour’ stop in Rochester brings in 8,100 people

(ABC 6 News) – Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves You Tour’ made its final stop in Rochester on Sunday. 8,100 people filled Soldier’s Field Park Sunday afternoon as a part of the six-city, one thousand-mile tour. Rochester concluded the fall tour, with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester couple finds bullet hole in van

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have few leads after a NW couple found bullet casings and a hole in their vehicle Saturday. On Oct. 1, a 56-year-old woman told officers she woke up just after midnight to the sound of popping noises. The woman said she attributed the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
GLENCOE, MN
