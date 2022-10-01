Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Monday’s local scores and highlights
(ABC 6 News) – Century girls soccer coach Karen Ladue talked about the team sweeping Mayo and John Marshall ahead of their regular season home finale. At Austin high school, the girls’ soccer and volleyball teams dropped tightly contested battles. In boys soccer action, the Schaeffer Academy Lions...
KAAL-TV
18 hole golf course to stay at Soldier’s Field for 5 years
(ABC 6 News) – Golfers who enjoy teeing off at Soldier’s Field can breathe a sigh of relief. The city had been considering reducing the size of the course or eliminating it. But a decision Tuesday evening by the park board means the course will stay just as it is – at least for a little while.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Quarterback’s Club holds pandemic delayed Hall of Fame banquet
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Quarterback’s Club welcomed its newest members to their hall of fame Monday evening. The club held a banquet to celebrate individuals from the class of 2020 who either played high school sports or coached at one of the high schools. Those honored...
St. Cloud State's Josh Luedtke hospitalized after being taken off ice on stretcher
The opening night of college hockey in Minnesota was scarred by a frightening injury to St. Cloud State sophomore Josh Luedtke, who was taken to the hospital on a stretcher after reportedly lying motionless on the ice. "The preliminary reports we are hearing is that it at least sounds like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
KAAL-TV
Closer to peak color
More and more fall colors continue to pop up across our area. The latest from the Iowa DNR suggest that peak color will occur across northern and NE Iowa around the end of next week. The Minnesota DNR updated Mower and Fillmore county to “Near Peak” status. No doubt over the next two weeks we’ll be seeing some of the best color around our parts. The best is yet to come.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8,000+ Gathered in Rochester Sunday for Free Concert (PHOTOS)
If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
KAAL-TV
Trial scheduled for Austin murder suspect
(ABC 6 News) – Mower County Court scheduled a jury trial for Me’darian Mcgruder, the suspect in the 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Tyesha Gills. Mcgruder was arrested in Mississippi in the summer of 2021 and was extradited to Minnesota in October.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Downtown Rochester DoubleTree closes Monday, will be turned into dorms
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The DoubleTree hotel in downtown Rochester announced it will be closing its doors on Monday. The hotel is slated to be redeveloped into dorms for University of Minnesota - Rochester. Owner Andy Chafoulias said, “There were a lot of factors to consider in making this decision. I...
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
KAAL-TV
‘God Loves You Tour’ stop in Rochester brings in 8,100 people
(ABC 6 News) – Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves You Tour’ made its final stop in Rochester on Sunday. 8,100 people filled Soldier’s Field Park Sunday afternoon as a part of the six-city, one thousand-mile tour. Rochester concluded the fall tour, with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
KAAL-TV
Rochester couple finds bullet hole in van
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have few leads after a NW couple found bullet casings and a hole in their vehicle Saturday. On Oct. 1, a 56-year-old woman told officers she woke up just after midnight to the sound of popping noises. The woman said she attributed the...
Minnesota Woman & Her Dog Collide With Deer… Car Bursts Into Flames
We’ve all either known somebody who has hit a deer with their car, or have experienced it ourselves. If you live in a relatively rural area, then you know you have to drive extra careful late at night, because the chances of a deer sprinting right out in front of your car are pretty high.
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
fox9.com
Hogs take over exit ramp to I-94 after crash in Woodbury
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hogs have taken over an exit ramp along I-494 leading to I-94 in Woodbury, Minnesota on Sunday, causing minor traffic disruption. Troopers are investigating the crash Sunday evening on the exit ramp from 494 southbound to I-94 east. According to Minnesota State Patrol, a semi was hauling livestock on the east metro interchange when it rolled over on the exit ramp.
Comments / 0