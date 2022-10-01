Happy Tuesday! Cloudy conditions are starting our day and we are seeing isolated showers this morning. These showers become more scattered throughout the day and are on and off. It will not be a washout day. Overnight, showers linger and we remain mostly cloudy. All of this is associated with the remnants of hurricane Ian which is located off the East Coast. These remnants move away from the coast for Wednesday and sunshine returns.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO