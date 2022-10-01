Read full article on original website
Related
WETM
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas?. There has been an increase in butterflies in the area this fall, and the unusually hot and dry weather this summer is to blame. The unusual insect is known as the American snout butterfly, so...
WETM
Senatorial candidate Oz makes appearance in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the most closely watched races in the nation, the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Republican Senatorial Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a campaign rally Tuesday afternoon at the FOP Lodge 2 in Scranton. Oz touted his support for law enforcement and attacked his Democratic opponent John Fetterman for allegedly being soft on crime.
WETM
The Wall That Heals Comes to the Twin Tiers
SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – This weekend we have the opportunity to pay homage to the fallen heroes we lost in Vietnam with the arrival of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) Wall That Heals. The Wall That Heals has been on its 27th annual national tour since March...
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (10/4/22)
Happy Tuesday! Cloudy conditions are starting our day and we are seeing isolated showers this morning. These showers become more scattered throughout the day and are on and off. It will not be a washout day. Overnight, showers linger and we remain mostly cloudy. All of this is associated with the remnants of hurricane Ian which is located off the East Coast. These remnants move away from the coast for Wednesday and sunshine returns.
Comments / 0