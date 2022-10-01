ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Bars

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Bars – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Pumpkin bars with cream cheese frosting are the ultimate fall treat!. -In a bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, oil and pumpkin until well blended. Combine the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt; gradually add to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Pour into an ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pan.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Deli Sandwich

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Deli Sandwich – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Frozen bread dough, easy assembly, and quick baking time make this stuffed deli sandwich an appetizer you can always rely on!. Ingredients. 1 loaf (1 pound) frozen bread dough, thawed. 2 tablespoons...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Paisley

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Paisley. Paisley is a female Beagle and Hound mix puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, she is playful, friendly, and funny. For more information on her, or to schedule an appointment...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Why last night’s sunset was special

(WKBN) – The autumn equinox was on September 22, which was the start of astronomical fall, but the days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice, which occurred on June 22. We reached another milestone last night as it was last sunset after 7 p.m. until March. Monday’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller

Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:42 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born July 31, 1946 in Reno; a beloved daughter of the late: Carl D. and Maxine Weikle Sollinger. Cricket was a...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Local CDL Class A Driver

Moonlight Packaging is currently seeking a CDL Class A driver for local deliveries. Full-Time, Monday through Friday. Home every day 8 to 10 hour work days. Retirement with a company match, paid vacation, paid holidays, health insurance. Please drop off a resume at 99 Darr St. Oil City, PA 16301...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

David M. Bechtel “DMB”

David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three year journey. Born on February 22, 1971 in Clarion, PA, he was the...
CLARION, PA
WYTV.com

Artman Elementary – Mrs. Schuster – 2nd Grade

Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Schuster, a 2nd grade teacher at Artman Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
HERMITAGE, PA
explore venango

Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham

Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham, age 84 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on November 21, 1937 in Fryburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Beatrice (Gabler) Siegel. In 1959 she married Charles D. Eltringham. He preceded her...
DUBOIS, PA
YourErie

Fall pop-up shops take over Perry Square

‘Tis the season… the fall season that is. The Erie Downtown Partnership is helping the community “fall into October” with some seasonal pop-up        shops in Perry Square. Many local vendors were in attendance Saturday, specializing in either food, beverages, entertainment or  handcrafted goods — all with a fall theme. “If you come down here […]
ERIE, PA
wtae.com

Fire tears through home in Lawrence County

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. at a home on Mud Bridge Road. There was no initial word on what caused the fire.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mercer County angler at center of fishing cheating scandal

CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Community Steps up to Stuff the Cop Car

Millcreek Police and Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up for a two-day food collection at Walmart on West Ridge Road this weekend. After doing their weekly shopping at Walmart, people may have purchased some extra food to donate to children in need on Sunday. Jami Braden was one of the...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

A.R. “Art” Teeters

A.R. “Art” Teeters, 67, of Knox passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief battle with cancer. Born on May 9, 1955, Art was the son of the late Frank and Mary Settles Teeters. Art graduated from Elgin High...
KNOX, PA

