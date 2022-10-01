Read full article on original website
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Bars
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Bars – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Pumpkin bars with cream cheese frosting are the ultimate fall treat!. -In a bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, oil and pumpkin until well blended. Combine the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda and salt; gradually add to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Pour into an ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pan.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Deli Sandwich
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Baked Deli Sandwich – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Frozen bread dough, easy assembly, and quick baking time make this stuffed deli sandwich an appetizer you can always rely on!. Ingredients. 1 loaf (1 pound) frozen bread dough, thawed. 2 tablespoons...
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Paisley
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Paisley. Paisley is a female Beagle and Hound mix puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, she is playful, friendly, and funny. For more information on her, or to schedule an appointment...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around...
27 First News
Why last night’s sunset was special
(WKBN) – The autumn equinox was on September 22, which was the start of astronomical fall, but the days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice, which occurred on June 22. We reached another milestone last night as it was last sunset after 7 p.m. until March. Monday’s...
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller
Cheryl M. “Cricket” Gutmiller, 76, a resident of 557 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:42 PM Saturday, October 1, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born July 31, 1946 in Reno; a beloved daughter of the late: Carl D. and Maxine Weikle Sollinger. Cricket was a...
Featured Local Job: Local CDL Class A Driver
Moonlight Packaging is currently seeking a CDL Class A driver for local deliveries. Full-Time, Monday through Friday. Home every day 8 to 10 hour work days. Retirement with a company match, paid vacation, paid holidays, health insurance. Please drop off a resume at 99 Darr St. Oil City, PA 16301...
Central Electric Cooperative Invites Members to Take Survey for Chance to Win Free Electric for a Year
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is dedicated to providing quality service to members. To effectively do that, they need member feedback. That’s why CEC is asking its members to take part in an important survey measuring member satisfaction. The survey will help CEC gain members’...
David M. Bechtel “DMB”
David M. Bechtel “DMB”, the man, the myth, the legend, age 51, passed away at his home surrounded by people that loved him and that he loved dearly. David conquered cancer in a fierce three year journey. Born on February 22, 1971 in Clarion, PA, he was the...
WYTV.com
Artman Elementary – Mrs. Schuster – 2nd Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Schuster, a 2nd grade teacher at Artman Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham
Elizabeth “Betty” Eltringham, age 84 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on November 21, 1937 in Fryburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Beatrice (Gabler) Siegel. In 1959 she married Charles D. Eltringham. He preceded her...
Fall pop-up shops take over Perry Square
‘Tis the season… the fall season that is. The Erie Downtown Partnership is helping the community “fall into October” with some seasonal pop-up shops in Perry Square. Many local vendors were in attendance Saturday, specializing in either food, beverages, entertainment or handcrafted goods — all with a fall theme. “If you come down here […]
wtae.com
Fire tears through home in Lawrence County
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. at a home on Mud Bridge Road. There was no initial word on what caused the fire.
Oil City Man Arrested for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were...
Mercer County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Role in Drug Trafficking Organization
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Mercer County pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by 8 years of supervised release, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mercer County angler at center of fishing cheating scandal
CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning...
erienewsnow.com
Sheetz Lowers Price of Unleaded Gas, Other Stations are Quick to Follow
While gas prices are slowly going back up in other parts of the country, they're holding steady here in Erie and across Pennsylvania, according to AAA. But, there's a bit of a gas price war going on in one spot here in Erie this morning. The new Sheetz at West...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Community Steps up to Stuff the Cop Car
Millcreek Police and Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up for a two-day food collection at Walmart on West Ridge Road this weekend. After doing their weekly shopping at Walmart, people may have purchased some extra food to donate to children in need on Sunday. Jami Braden was one of the...
A.R. “Art” Teeters
A.R. “Art” Teeters, 67, of Knox passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief battle with cancer. Born on May 9, 1955, Art was the son of the late Frank and Mary Settles Teeters. Art graduated from Elgin High...
