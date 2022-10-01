Read full article on original website
South Alabama’s DJ Thomas-Jones back home, ‘doing great’ after collapsing on sideline, Wommack says
South Alabama tight end DJ Thomas-Jones is back in Mobile and “doing great” two days after collapsing on the sideline during a game at Louisiana, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack said Monday. Play was halted some 15 minutes early in the third quarter of South Alabama’s 20-17 victory at...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8
MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
Analyzing Alabama’s run game: How the Tide creates a ‘guaranteed touchdown’
With the main two rushers, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan attacking defenses in different ways, along with dashes of freshman Jamarion Miller, Alabama is the seventh-best rushing team in the country and second in the SEC with 251.4 yards a game. That’s about 100 yards more than last year’s team....
Derrick Henry hits rushing milestone in Titans’ win
On the same day that Mark Ingram became the 52nd player in NFL history with 8,000 rushing yards, Derrick Henry became the 66th with 7,000. Henry passed his milestone by running for 114 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries in a 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
