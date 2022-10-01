ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 8

MOUNTAIN BROOK (5-1, 3-0) AT PARKER (4-3, 2-2) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Major Brown Memorial Stadium, Birmingham. Last week: Class 6A fifth-ranked Mountain Brook was idle last week while Parker beat Woodlawn 37-13. It’s a Class 6A, Region 5 game. The skinny: Mountain Brook has never lost to Parker...
Derrick Henry hits rushing milestone in Titans’ win

On the same day that Mark Ingram became the 52nd player in NFL history with 8,000 rushing yards, Derrick Henry became the 66th with 7,000. Henry passed his milestone by running for 114 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries in a 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
