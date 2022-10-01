Read full article on original website
Cantrell: 'I'm moving forward' to repay city for flight upgrades
A few days after her top aide said he would enforce city policy requiring New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell repay the cost of her travel upgrades, the mayor today said she is “moving forward to do that.”
fox8live.com
New Orleans Mayor Cantrell says she will pay city back $30k in flight upgrades
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After weeks of criticism and legal reviews, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will pay the city back nearly $30,000 in first-class flight upgrades. After a city attorney was brought in to determine that Mayor Cantrell is in fact a city employee, Gilbert Montano last...
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Thanks Legislature for Passing Catastrophe Reform Package to Protect Policyholders
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Thanks Legislature for Passing Catastrophe Reform Package to Protect Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced that he recently sent a letter to members of the Louisiana State Legislature thanking them for collaborating with the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) to pass several new laws that will strengthen the state’s insurance market and improve policyholders’ claims experience.
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses use of city-owned apartment
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed her use of a city-owned apartment following concerns issued by a watch dog group. A report from the Metropolitan Crime Commission issued Friday said Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living at the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months. The report asked the New Orleans...
Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why can't LaToya Cantrell make ends meet on six-figure public salary?
It has now been determined that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been utilizing, at no cost, an apartment at the historic Pontalba on Jackson Square. She apparently will contend that there's no law against it and that prior mayors have enjoyed this perk. Perhaps she should consider that in 1993, the...
KTBS
Federal government approves $600M grant for Louisiana for hurricane recovery
(The Center Square) — Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state's $600 million grant application. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced last week Louisiana finalized a grant agreement with the U.S. Department...
Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana
It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
L'Observateur
Grants to Provide Civil Legal Aid to Louisiana Residents-Apply Online
NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana –The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Annual/Sustaining grant applications process is now open and accepting new applicants until December 1, 2022. Through grants, we assist disaster victims, women, children, elderly, people with disabilities, newly unemployed, those facing loss of their homes, veterans and military families, and many others by providing services that go to the very heart of the health, safety, and security of many of our citizens and their families.
fox8live.com
City leaders show united front on annual ‘Night Out Against Crime’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City officials bedeviled by violent crime rates, which have this year given the Crescent City an unwanted designation as the nation’s murder capital, came together with citizens Tuesday night (Oct. 4) to show a united front at a Lower Ninth Ward park. The 39th Annual...
Revival sought for Louisiana pastor’s lawsuit over COVID restrictions
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An outspoken Christian conservative attorney from Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to revive a Louisiana pastor’s damage claims against state officials over long-expired COVID-19 restrictions. A federal judge this year dismissed minister Tony Spell’s lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards and others...
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission
Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Low Mississippi River water levels effecting barge shipments
Low water levels are limiting the amount of grain that can be shipped via barges on the Mississippi River. Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says nearly 99% of the water in the Mississippi comes from northern states, but after little to no rain its hindering agriculture shipments. “About 39% fewer...
New Orleans offering renters help with water, electric bills
The New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development today announced it will host an even to provide financial help to eligible renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection.
Washington Examiner
'Call a crackhead': Sen. John Kennedy has apt advice for police defunders
This ad from Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) speaks for itself. He's not in a close race or anything. But the former Democrat and state treasurer of Louisiana has a great point for those ideologically opposed to policing. Louisiana has long been Exhibit A when it comes to murder and violent...
Use of school safety smartphone app expands across Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education is encouraging school systems across the state to adopt the free Crimestoppers GNO Safe Schools Louisiana Program and its Say It Here smartphone app. The app allows middle and high school users to anonymously report violence, criminal activity, bullying, mental...
postsouth.com
Louisiana National Guard crew flies into Hurricane Ian impact zone; here is what it sees
A Louisiana National Guard helicopter flight crew has a bird's-eye view of the destruction leveled by Hurricane Ian in Florida's Lee County impact zones, where two populated barrier islands were nearly wiped out and both bridges connecting them to Fort Myers are destroyed. "I can't sugarcoat it; it's a mess,"...
bizneworleans.com
Investment Losses for Louisiana Pension System Top $1B
BATON ROUGE (The Center Square) — The Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System lost $1 billion in investments last year, as the plan’s unfunded liabilities increased $600 million, according to an independent auditor’s report. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor issued a contracted audit report for LASERS last month...
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: Taxes? No, the real crisis threatening Louisiana's growth is insurance
Despite last week’s sunny skies, there’s a dark cloud over Louisiana these days, one that could affect the financial stability of thousands of families and even the viability of whole communities. And despite what you might be hearing from some politicians, it has nothing to do with the state's relatively moderate income tax.
NOLA.com
State program placed Louisiana’s riskiest policies with untested insurers; many then failed
Over the last decade and a half, more than 129,000 policyholders have been offloaded from Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-run insurer of last resort. Through a program known as depopulation, some of the riskiest policies were placed with untested private insurers as the agency tried to reduce its exposure to future hurricane losses.
