ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Thanks Legislature for Passing Catastrophe Reform Package to Protect Policyholders

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Thanks Legislature for Passing Catastrophe Reform Package to Protect Policyholders. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced that he recently sent a letter to members of the Louisiana State Legislature thanking them for collaborating with the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) to pass several new laws that will strengthen the state’s insurance market and improve policyholders’ claims experience.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addresses use of city-owned apartment

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed her use of a city-owned apartment following concerns issued by a watch dog group. A report from the Metropolitan Crime Commission issued Friday said Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been living at the Upper Pontalba apartments for several months. The report asked the New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Jake Wells

Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Check Out the Top 10 Most Ghetto Towns in Louisiana

It's no secret that Louisiana has issues when it comes to poverty, education, blight, and crime, these towns just seem to have more than others. This list and the rankings listed below came from RoadSnacks.net. But after reading through their info, I went on the hunt for updated statistics thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau and USA.com.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Energy Efficiency#New Orleans City Council#Legislature#Renewable Energy
L'Observateur

Grants to Provide Civil Legal Aid to Louisiana Residents-Apply Online

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana –The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Annual/Sustaining grant applications process is now open and accepting new applicants until December 1, 2022. Through grants, we assist disaster victims, women, children, elderly, people with disabilities, newly unemployed, those facing loss of their homes, veterans and military families, and many others by providing services that go to the very heart of the health, safety, and security of many of our citizens and their families.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Revival sought for Louisiana pastor’s lawsuit over COVID restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An outspoken Christian conservative attorney from Alabama has asked a federal appeals court to revive a Louisiana pastor’s damage claims against state officials over long-expired COVID-19 restrictions. A federal judge this year dismissed minister Tony Spell’s lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards and others...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission

Louisiana Governor Edwards Extends Louisiana’s Energy Transition Leadership and Stimulates Economic Growth of London Economic Mission. Louisiana / London, UK — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on September 30, 2022, that John Bel Edwards and a delegation of state officials and business leaders met with top executives of major global companies operating in Louisiana for a daylong series of conversations about the energy transition. The debates ranged from the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war on European demand for Louisiana natural gas to the construction of offshore wind, hydrogen, biomass, and renewable fuels business clusters around the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
louisianaradionetwork.com

Low Mississippi River water levels effecting barge shipments

Low water levels are limiting the amount of grain that can be shipped via barges on the Mississippi River. Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says nearly 99% of the water in the Mississippi comes from northern states, but after little to no rain its hindering agriculture shipments. “About 39% fewer...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Use of school safety smartphone app expands across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education is encouraging school systems across the state to adopt the free Crimestoppers GNO Safe Schools Louisiana Program and its Say It Here smartphone app. The app allows middle and high school users to anonymously report violence, criminal activity, bullying, mental...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizneworleans.com

Investment Losses for Louisiana Pension System Top $1B

BATON ROUGE (The Center Square) — The Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System lost $1 billion in investments last year, as the plan’s unfunded liabilities increased $600 million, according to an independent auditor’s report. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor issued a contracted audit report for LASERS last month...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy