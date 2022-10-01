WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old in Derby had a close call Tuesday afternoon when a board somehow fell off of a truck and impaled her jeep’s windshield. The teen said she was driving home from school when a small car in front of her jeep swerved. She also swerved and said the next thing she knew, there was a piece of wood in her windshield.

DERBY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO