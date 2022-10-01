Read full article on original website
‘They don’t expect it’: Kansan builds an antique park in his backyard
An Augusta man's dream of collecting and sharing historical pieces with the world has become a reality.
KWCH.com
Wichita Children's Home's Baby Mobile to benefit from Holiday Galleria
When the couple got to baggage claim, they were pulled aside by officers who told them they needed to take a closer look at their luggage.
KWCH.com
Lord’s Diner reopens for indoor seating after 2-year closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A ministry dedicated to serving meals to people in need in the Wichita community announced a successful reopening after an approximate two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lord’s Diner has continued its operation to feed members of its community, but Monday night, it reopened for indoor seating.
KWCH.com
Wet weather west of Wichita Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a slow-moving and relatively weak cold front will continue its journey across Kansas today. While the Wichita area remains dry, central and western Kansas will be wet through the evening. The best chance to see showers, and maybe a storm, will be along and west of a Medicine Lodge to Marion line.
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
KWCH.com
Father killed, 2 others hurt in Andover house fire
The discussion comes after at least 2 incidents that involved school security using pepper-spray to disperse crowds of unruly students.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Oct 4 – 9)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. 3 Day Shopping Event with The...
KWCH.com
Woman dead after NE Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night near 45th Street North and Hillside, in northeast Wichita. Police said the crash, reported a little before 8 p.m. happened after officers received reports of an erratic driver in the area. The driver eventually crashed into a median. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.
KWCH.com
Historic Delano to discontinue annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After 14 years of celebrating, Historic Delano announced Tuesday that it will no longer host the Delano St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade was first canceled in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. “Since then, we have canceled the parade each year,” said Historic...
KWCH.com
Derby teen has close call when board goes through windshield
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old in Derby had a close call Tuesday afternoon when a board somehow fell off of a truck and impaled her jeep’s windshield. The teen said she was driving home from school when a small car in front of her jeep swerved. She also swerved and said the next thing she knew, there was a piece of wood in her windshield.
KWCH.com
Wichita narrows police chief search to 2 finalists
It has been an ongoing issue for Kansas farmers, waiting and hoping for rainfall.
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
KWCH.com
Investigators search for Wichita area woman’s remains, case still cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The case of a young woman murdered 20 years ago has gone cold at times, but the investigation has heated up several times over the years. Factfinder 12 sat down with investigators and family who hope someone reading this will have the answer that will bring Jennifer Wilson’s killer to justice.
KWCH.com
Holiday fundraiser helps Child Advocacy Center expand reach in Wichita
The discussion comes after at least 2 incidents that involved school security using pepper-spray to disperse crowds of unruly students.
KWCH.com
Week of Oct. 3: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on remote positions. MONDAY: System Administrator-Remote | Five Star Call Centers | Wichita | $25.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12237302 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Cybersecurity, or related field preferred •3-5 years of experience in a related IT field providing system support •Must be at least 18 years of age •Able to pass a background check applicable with state and federal laws | Five Star Call Centers has six additional postings on KANSASWORKS.
KWCH.com
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple aims to combat youth violence
The Junior League of Wichita's 18th annual Holiday Galleria: A Day of Shopping, A Year of Giving, will take place October 6-8, 2022 at Century II Expo Hall.
KWCH.com
Warm start to the work week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and cool morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today underneath a mainly sunny sky we go from fall to summer as highs soar into the middle 80s. While the Wichita area remains...
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Breaking ground on the 2023 Wichita St. Jude Dream Home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — St. Jude broke ground on its 8th Wichita Dream Home on Monday. The 2023 home will be built in the Trails at Freestone in northeast Wichita at E 21st St N & N 143rd St E. The home will be just over 3,200 square feet and worth $600,000. It will feature […]
