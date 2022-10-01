ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal Grove, OH

Player of the Week: Coal Grove’s Chase Hall

By Zach Gilleland
 4 days ago

COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – Even though his team lost, Chase Hall is our Player of the Week after another impressive performance.

Hall accounted for multiple touchdowns as Coal Grove lost to Gallia 36-33. The tailback has proven to be one of the top players in Southern Ohio.

