Environment

foxbaltimore.com

Remnants From Ian Sticking Around This Week In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More rain on the way to kick off the new week. The remnants from Ian have formed a coastal low over the Mid Atlantic. The cloud coverage along with the rain and the wind will keep our temps well below average. Wind will be gusty over...
WTOP

Parts of DC area experience coolest Oct. 4 on record

Some new weather records were set in the D.C. area on Tuesday. Reagan National and Dulles International airports both saw highs at 55. At BWI Marshall Airport, the high was 55, both breaking records for lowest high for Oct. 4. In weather terms, the lowest high temperature for a given...
rockvillenights.com

Hurricane Ian now Tropical Rainstorm Ian In North Carolina, minimal impact so far on Maryland, Rockville

Hurricane Ian is blamed for the deaths of more than 14 people in the southern United States so far, but as Tropical Rainstorm Ian, its outer bands have not made much of a scratch on the Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia areas yet. At this hour, there is only 1 power outage in Montgomery County, caused by a fallen utility pole in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring. Rain has not been constant, and winds have been more breezy than gusty to this point.
shoredailynews.com

Virginia drivers need to be aware of a new Maryland law

PIKESVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are reminding drivers that beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the state’s Move Over Law expands to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Ian impact creating a gloomy, gray Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Ian is taking control, making an impact as he makes his way up the East Coast and through Maryland, creating quite gloomy and gray conditions for the state Saturday. Throughout the day there are chances for off and on showers, mostly light rainfall with the potential to become spotty downpours throughout the area. Flooding will be possible too.The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for parts of the state from 7 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.The shoreline in Anne Arundel County could see tidal flooding in low-lying areas during this time.IDock Street, Compromise Street, and the...
92Q

Spooky Night Out: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland

Happy October Y’all! If you’re anything like me then you know we’re gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year! However, we know these are some of the last days of 2022 when the weather is comfortable enough to enjoy the great outdoors. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, […] The post Spooky Night Out: Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
DCist

Metro Will Ramp Up Ticketing For Fare Evasion Next Month, Test New Faregates

Metro is rolling out a multi-faceted plan to address a $40 million fare evasion problem. Beginning this month, Metro will start posting reminders on digital screens in stations, and Metro Transit Police officers will hand out fliers reminding riders to pay their fares. Metro will have more police out on the system and install cameras and monitors to deter gate-jumping.
CBS Baltimore

The ugliest day in Maryland and bloodiest day in U.S. history signaled a step toward freedom

SHARPSBURG, Md. (AP) — For the better part of 160 years, military historians have been poring over the movements of Union and Confederate soldiers through southern Washington County in the waning days of the summer of 1862 and piecing together the conditions that led to the worst single-day carnage in American history.But there's always been more to the Battle of Antietam than that, and historians have been piecing that jigsaw together, too.At the Antietam National Battlefield, park officials have been drawing on the rest of the Antietam story to guide new exhibits, wayside markers and other means of interpreting the...
DC News Now

Fight for Black homeowners in DC continues

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser continues to fight for more spots for Black homeowners in the city, as she highlights disparities. “The average home price in D.C. is upward of $600,000 for once that is occupant ready,” said Varnell Washington, a realtor and native Washingtonian. Washington has seen firsthand how difficult it […]
