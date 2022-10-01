ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Treme homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (Oct. 4) asked the public for help identifying and locating a man described as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a homicide in Treme. The man pictured above “is not currently wanted on criminal charges,” the NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified

The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO

Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
GRETNA, LA
#Violent Crime#Nopd
WWL

NOPD searching for woman, missing for over a week

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are asking for your help in searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week. Yanary Lisbeth Amaya Alvarado was last seen in her home at 6 p.m. on September 26, according to the person who reported her missing. Since then, her family has not seen or heard from her.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Toddler shot near Auto Zone in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near an Auto Zone involving a toddler near South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street, according to a press release. Police responded to calls of a shooting at around 3:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said that a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD looking for missing man in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a missing man in the New Orleans East area, according to a press release. Police said the person who reported 45-year-old Wilmer Montoya missing had not seen him since September 30. Montoya was described by the NOPD as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

