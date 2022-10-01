Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Two sought for questioning, a month after woman fatally shot in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A month after a woman was mortally wounded by gunfire at an Algiers intersection, New Orleans police have identified two young men they want to find and question about the incident. The NOPD on Tuesday (Oct. 4) asked for the public’s help locating 18-year-old Malik Hill...
Man escapes after being barricaded inside room in 7th Ward home invasion
According to the New Orleans Police Department, three suspects forced their way into a 54-year-old man's residence located in the 2600 block of Allen St.
fox8live.com
NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Treme homicide
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police on Tuesday (Oct. 4) asked the public for help identifying and locating a man described as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a homicide in Treme. The man pictured above “is not currently wanted on criminal charges,” the NOPD...
Motorcyclist killed, thrown from New Orleans East overpass
According to the New Orleans police Department, the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night at the Almonaster Avenue overpass of Jourdan Road South.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Woman killed last week in 7th Ward double shooting is identified
The New Orleans coroner has identified a woman killed last week in a double shooting in the 7th Ward. Nekisha Harvey, 48, was shot around midnight Sept. 28 in the 1800 block of North Claiborne Avenue, near the intersection with Elysian Fields Avenue. She died at the scene. Another man injured in the shooting went to a hospital via ambulance. His condition was not immediately available.
NOLA.com
Murder suspect accused of breaking into apartment before fatal shooting: JPSO
Authorities say a homicide suspect broke into an unincorporated Gretna apartment before fatally shooting a man inside. Donovan LaFrance, 29, was arrested within hours of the killing early Thursday morning and eventually booked with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrest records. LaFrance is accused in the death...
NOLA.com
73-year-old man killed in shooting on Interstate 10, New Orleans coroner says
A man killed in a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans Friday has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as William Manns, 73. Manns is the sixth person this year who has died from gunfire on interstates in New Orleans. The shooting was reported to police around...
Victim hospitalized after Monday afternoon shooting in Algiers
According to the NOPD, a female was shot in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
2 women robbed at gunpoint on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police say
Two women were robbed at gunpoint on Bourbon Street early Tuesday, New Orleans police said. The crime was reported to police just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Gov. Nicholls and Bourbon streets (map). A man with a gun grabbed a purse from a 23-year-old woman, police said, and...
Woman arrested for severely stabbing juvenile. Woman says juvenile was attempting a vehicle burglary.
A woman who reported a vehicle burglary was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the vehicle burglary. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the case began on Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 7:32 p.m. when officers responded to an address on North Beech Street in reference to a stabbing.
NOPD searching for woman, missing for over a week
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are asking for your help in searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week. Yanary Lisbeth Amaya Alvarado was last seen in her home at 6 p.m. on September 26, according to the person who reported her missing. Since then, her family has not seen or heard from her.
1 Killed and 1 Seriously Injured In A Hit And Run Crash In Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a hit and run crash was reported in Jefferson Parish on Sunday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toddler shot near Auto Zone in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting near an Auto Zone involving a toddler near South Claiborne Avenue and General Taylor Street, according to a press release. Police responded to calls of a shooting at around 3:58 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Witnesses said that a...
Man arrested after child shot on Claiborne Ave. Sunday afternoon
New Orleans police began investigating a shooting that left a child injured on Sunday (Oct. 2) afternoon.
WDSU
NOPD searching for 2 men accused of stealing a vehicle off Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two suspects who are accused of stealing a vehicle off Chef Menteur Highway on Sunday. According to police, the pictured suspects broke into and stole a grey 2022 Nissan Sentra from the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Another suspect...
NOLA.com
Driver found not guilty in Kenner road rage crash that claimed pregnant mother's life
A Jefferson Parish jury has acquitted a driver who law enforcement authorities said was involved in a high-speed, road rage-spurred crash in Kenner that claimed the life of a pregnant woman in 2020. The jury found Shannon Alvarez, 47, not guilty of negligent homicide and third-degree feticide Wednesday following a...
NOPD looking for missing man in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a missing man in the New Orleans East area, according to a press release. Police said the person who reported 45-year-old Wilmer Montoya missing had not seen him since September 30. Montoya was described by the NOPD as...
Tangi K9 shot, 3 suspects arrested after telling cops to 'come back tomorrow'
A Northshore police dog is recovering after a shooting in Tangipahoa Parish. “The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls for two suspicious males walking around with a gun…
“Come back tomorrow” — Tangipahoa Parish shootout wounds K-9 officer, leads to standoff with suspects
Three people were taken into custody after a shootout with deputies left a K9 officer wounded and a led to SWAT roll in Tangipahoa Parish.
Child wounded in Uptown shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says child abuse detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine how the child was shot.
Comments / 0