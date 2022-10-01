Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
u.today
Half Billion SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets in Past Week, but Burning Is Not as It Used To Be
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Could Surge in October, With Entire Altcoin Market Loaded Like a Spring
A leading crypto analyst says traders are staring down the barrel of a loaded altcoin market, ready to blow. Crypto trader Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers that the altcoin markets, crypto markets excluding Bitcoin (BTC), are preparing to explode. “The altcoin market cap chart is coiled for something...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
u.today
Ethereum Became Profitable Again, Price Reacts Immediately
astaga.com
Low-cost cryptocurrencies that rally soon
The cryptocurrency market appears to have discovered its footing once more, a sign of a probably bullish October. One of many largest pointers {that a} bull wave could possibly be underway is the rising Bitcoin shopping for volumes. On the identical time, institutional consumers are getting again into the market....
astaga.com
Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ETH Whales Holding; Flips This Token
Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency costs dropped by round 12% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth transfer has inspired the Ethereum (ETH) whales so as to add extra SHIB tokens. Whale curiosity spikes for Shiba Inu?. Based on the Whalestats, Shiba Inu has managed...
decrypt.co
Terra’s Luna Classic Gains Big as Binance Burns Untold Tokens
Traders are optimistic as they await official numbers from the major exchange. The value of Luna Classic, LUNC, is up over 70% for the week and up over 44% for the month, hitting $0.000365 mid Sunday as traders awaited final token burn numbers from Binance. This as most cryptocurrencies saw minimal gains.
kitco.com
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) stock falls on robot getting ridiculed as Elon Musk claims it’s misunderstood
Tesla’s stock (TSLA) is free-falling today as its newly unveiled robot is getting ridiculed, but Elon Musk claims people don’t understand the value. Tesla’s stock is down 8% today while the Nasdaq is up 2%. This is one of Tesla’s biggest drops of the year, and it comes off of two separate events that happened since the last market close on Friday.
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
China just boosted bank liquidity by 843%, adding further pressure on the yuan as the currency suffers its weakest year in almost 3 decades
This week, the People's Bank of China injected 868 billion yuan ($122 billion) into its banking system compared to 92 billion yuan the prior week. The Golden Week holiday next week and Communist Party events are likely reasons for the massive cash influx. But the liquidity boost adds more pressure...
decrypt.co
DeFi Tokens in Chainlink, Lido Finance, MakerDAO Jump 7%
New updates for Chainlink, post-merge improvements for Lido, and Maker’s impressive revenues have helped these DeFi tokens take flight. The DeFi market is warming up as winter sets in. The decentralized oracle protocol Chainlink and its native LINK token have risen by nearly 8% over the past 24 hours,...
decrypt.co
Fidelity Reveals $5 Million Ethereum Index Fund
Unlike Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Index Funds only trade after hours at fixed prices. Fidelity already has $5 million invested in a new Ethereum index fund, according to registration documents filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The asset manager, which has $4.5 trillion on its books, registered...
decrypt.co
Terra’s Collapse Destroyed Faith in Stablecoins. Can Maker Restore It?
What’s backing MakerDAO’s decentralized stablecoin DAI? Mostly other coins—and about five years of uninterrupted existence. Some have called DAI's over-collateralized design capital-inefficient, but one of MakerDAO’s protocol engineers says that’s why DAI has become the largest, longest-running decentralized stablecoin on the market. “From first principles...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
AOL Corp
Crypto 'may have hit the ultimate bottom months ago,' analyst says
2022 hasn’t been kind to crypto buyers, but the major swoon earlier this year has a silver lining that might prove to benefit other risk investors. Following a widespread sell off in Q1, according to Coinmarketcap, crypto’s total market capitalization dropped by more than half (-56%) in the second quarter. However, since July, crypto’s total market capitalization is up 7%.
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
