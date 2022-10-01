ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Half Billion SHIB Sent to Dead Wallets in Past Week, but Burning Is Not as It Used To Be

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
u.today

Ethereum Became Profitable Again, Price Reacts Immediately

astaga.com

Low-cost cryptocurrencies that rally soon

The cryptocurrency market appears to have discovered its footing once more, a sign of a probably bullish October. One of many largest pointers {that a} bull wave could possibly be underway is the rising Bitcoin shopping for volumes. On the identical time, institutional consumers are getting again into the market....
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Becomes Largest ETH Whales Holding; Flips This Token

Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency costs dropped by round 12% over the previous 30 days. Nonetheless, this worth transfer has inspired the Ethereum (ETH) whales so as to add extra SHIB tokens. Whale curiosity spikes for Shiba Inu?. Based on the Whalestats, Shiba Inu has managed...
decrypt.co

Terra’s Luna Classic Gains Big as Binance Burns Untold Tokens

Traders are optimistic as they await official numbers from the major exchange. The value of Luna Classic, LUNC, is up over 70% for the week and up over 44% for the month, hitting $0.000365 mid Sunday as traders awaited final token burn numbers from Binance. This as most cryptocurrencies saw minimal gains.
decrypt.co

DeFi Tokens in Chainlink, Lido Finance, MakerDAO Jump 7%

New updates for Chainlink, post-merge improvements for Lido, and Maker’s impressive revenues have helped these DeFi tokens take flight. The DeFi market is warming up as winter sets in. The decentralized oracle protocol Chainlink and its native LINK token have risen by nearly 8% over the past 24 hours,...
decrypt.co

Fidelity Reveals $5 Million Ethereum Index Fund

Unlike Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Index Funds only trade after hours at fixed prices. Fidelity already has $5 million invested in a new Ethereum index fund, according to registration documents filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The asset manager, which has $4.5 trillion on its books, registered...
decrypt.co

Terra’s Collapse Destroyed Faith in Stablecoins. Can Maker Restore It?

What’s backing MakerDAO’s decentralized stablecoin DAI? Mostly other coins—and about five years of uninterrupted existence. Some have called DAI's over-collateralized design capital-inefficient, but one of MakerDAO’s protocol engineers says that’s why DAI has become the largest, longest-running decentralized stablecoin on the market. “From first principles...
AOL Corp

Crypto 'may have hit the ultimate bottom months ago,' analyst says

2022 hasn’t been kind to crypto buyers, but the major swoon earlier this year has a silver lining that might prove to benefit other risk investors. Following a widespread sell off in Q1, according to Coinmarketcap, crypto’s total market capitalization dropped by more than half (-56%) in the second quarter. However, since July, crypto’s total market capitalization is up 7%.
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup

This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
