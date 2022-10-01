ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Valley, TX

HIGHLIGHTS: Water Valley Wildcats fall to the Eldorado Eagles in district match-up

 4 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Water Valley Wildcats traveled to Eldorado to take on the Eagles.

The Wildcats came out the gate on fire, Anthony Quintana would keep it for himself and run it in for the early Wildcat touchdown.

That wouldn’t stop the Eagles from responding, Omar Barajas punched it in to put the Eagles on top of the Wildcats by one.

Quarterback Jason Covarrubiaz for the Eagles would also get a touchdown of his own, diving into the endzone to put Eldorado up 14-6.

Eldorado would go on to win this one 34-12 picking up their second district win. Eldorado is on the road next week taking on Wink and the Wildcats will be back at home next Friday taking on Iraan.

