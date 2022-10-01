Colgan Wins big on the Road Against Northeast

Opening kick-off and Colgan’s Klayton Adamson takes the ball and he will find daylight all the way down the sideline, but will be brought down inside the 10-yard line.

Next play, Tucker Harrell, takes the snap and keeps it and Colgan takes the early 7-0 lead.

Now Panthers back to receive the punt and Harrell gets the ball and he will work his way through defenders all the way to the end zone for the score, Colgan leads 13-0.

Final in this one, Colgan runs away with it winning 48-0.

