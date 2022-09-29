Vishay Precision Performance Resistor Series significantly reduces board space and component counts by replacing larger resistors. New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the new Vishay Dale PHPA series of Thin Film Wraparound Chip Resistors. The new Vishay Resistors incorporate the self-passivated tantalum nitride film to provide increased moisture resistance as well as improved ESD, voltage coefficient and resistance stability performance. These features allow for high thermal stability within harsh or hazardous environmental conditions.

