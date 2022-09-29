Read full article on original website
Meta Launches AI Software Tools Offering Flexibility Between NVIDIA & AMD Chips
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META unveiled a new set of free software tools for artificial intelligence applications helping developers smoothly switch between different underlying chips. Meta's software would help to quickly swap between chips without being locked in, Reuters reports. Meta's new open-source AI platform is based on an...
New Vishay Dale thin film wraparound chip resistor is released by New Yorker Electronics
Vishay Precision Performance Resistor Series significantly reduces board space and component counts by replacing larger resistors. New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the new Vishay Dale PHPA series of Thin Film Wraparound Chip Resistors. The new Vishay Resistors incorporate the self-passivated tantalum nitride film to provide increased moisture resistance as well as improved ESD, voltage coefficient and resistance stability performance. These features allow for high thermal stability within harsh or hazardous environmental conditions.
Rocket scientists developing torpedo-like missile that can swim and fly
Rocket scientists from China’s National University of Defence Technology in Changsha, Hunan Province have announced plans for a boron-powered supersonic missile capable of both flying like a plane and swimming underwater like a missile. According to blueprints recently detailed in the Journal of Solid Rocket Technology, which is published...
Video: Pushing the limits of cryogenic technology
The extremely low temperatures required for performing state-of-the-art physics experiments and operating large quantum processors have been achieved in Project Goldeneye. IBM researchers have successfully demonstrated the proof-of-concept technology for a dilution refrigerator capable of cooling future generations of quantum experiments. Researchers effectively cooled the cryogenic system to operating temperatures...
Heilind Electronics now offering JAE’s KN06 series rectangular multi-pole modular hybrid connector
Electronic components distributor Heilind Electronics is now offering a broad variety of modular hybrid connectors from JAE. JAE’s KN06 series connectors are designed with heavy equipment in mind. The rectangular, single-engagement lever locking design is ready to meet the demands of semiconductor manufacturing and other large industrial applications that require multi-pole wiring.
ANCILLARY program tech would enable warfighters to deploy, retrieve VTOL systems without infrastructure
The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the research arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, is seeking to create technology that would enable the development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload and long-endurance aircraft. As part of the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane (ANCILLARY)...
