Electronics

globalspec.com

New Vishay Dale thin film wraparound chip resistor is released by New Yorker Electronics

Vishay Precision Performance Resistor Series significantly reduces board space and component counts by replacing larger resistors. New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the new Vishay Dale PHPA series of Thin Film Wraparound Chip Resistors. The new Vishay Resistors incorporate the self-passivated tantalum nitride film to provide increased moisture resistance as well as improved ESD, voltage coefficient and resistance stability performance. These features allow for high thermal stability within harsh or hazardous environmental conditions.
ELECTRONICS
Rocket scientists developing torpedo-like missile that can swim and fly

Rocket scientists from China’s National University of Defence Technology in Changsha, Hunan Province have announced plans for a boron-powered supersonic missile capable of both flying like a plane and swimming underwater like a missile. According to blueprints recently detailed in the Journal of Solid Rocket Technology, which is published...
CHINA
Video: Pushing the limits of cryogenic technology

The extremely low temperatures required for performing state-of-the-art physics experiments and operating large quantum processors have been achieved in Project Goldeneye. IBM researchers have successfully demonstrated the proof-of-concept technology for a dilution refrigerator capable of cooling future generations of quantum experiments. Researchers effectively cooled the cryogenic system to operating temperatures...
ENGINEERING
Heilind Electronics now offering JAE’s KN06 series rectangular multi-pole modular hybrid connector

Electronic components distributor Heilind Electronics is now offering a broad variety of modular hybrid connectors from JAE. JAE’s KN06 series connectors are designed with heavy equipment in mind. The rectangular, single-engagement lever locking design is ready to meet the demands of semiconductor manufacturing and other large industrial applications that require multi-pole wiring.
TECHNOLOGY
ANCILLARY program tech would enable warfighters to deploy, retrieve VTOL systems without infrastructure

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the research arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, is seeking to create technology that would enable the development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload and long-endurance aircraft. As part of the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane (ANCILLARY)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

