Lyford, TX

riograndeguardian.com

Video: Eloy Garza is back!

MCALLEN, Texas – Educator and marketing specialist Eloy Garza may be best known in the Rio Grande Valley for his pioneering work at PSJA ISD. His Southwest Marketing project, which allowed students from PSJA Southwest to hone their marketing skills by working with partners in the private sector, was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg becomes RGV’s second Music Friendly Community

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg has joined more than 30 Texas cities as an official Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. “Edinburg has a long history of hosting exceptional music talent from up-and-coming South Texas artists and international musicians alike,” state Rep. Terry Canales said. “This designation demonstrates that our community is a […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Walmart to host ‘Wellness Day’, offers health services

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walmart is preparing ahead of peak flu season to offer communities across the nation affordable immunizations and free wellness resources nationwide. More than 4,000 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Walmart Wellness Day, encouraging families to stay updated on immunizations, connect with local pharmacists and take advantage of free wellness resources. “As […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo balances budget, to pay city staff more

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Alamo’s has an approved budget for the new fiscal year that began Saturday, “marking the first time in several years the the City Commission has approved a balanced budget,” city officials announced Monday. The city’s property tax rate will remain unchanged at 0.5817 per $100 of appraised property […]
ALAMO, TX
Lyford, TX
utrgvrider.com

Campus construction causes frustration

Construction on both the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses has caused students to make changes to their routes and routines in order to make it to classes on time. “Construction around the Brownsville area has affected me by reducing parking capacity,” finance freshman Luis Salazar said. “Today, I had to get [up] way early to [get to] the university to be able to find a parking space … which wasn’t a success.”
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Abrupt spike in utility costs causes BPUB customers to demand answers

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utilities Board customers are seeing dramatic changes in their bills after city commissioners voted and approved of rate reductions for electricity and increases in water for a multi-million dollar resaca project in May. City commissioners approved to lower the base rate of electricity bills by 22% and increase service […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville and Port Isabel to host National Night Out

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville and Port Isabel Police Departments will host National Night Out this week. National Night Out is a free event with music, food vendors and door prizes. The aim of the event is to have the community meet local law enforcement officers. Port Isabel police will host their National Night […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

City of McAllen approves new restrictions for pop-up markets

Some business owners in McAllen have new rules to follow. McAllen city commissioners approved new restrictions for businesses wanting to put up an open-air market in their parking lots. It comes after neighbors in the area voiced their concerns, asking the city to take action. "No, we're not opposed to...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Beto O’Rourke to meet with Uvalde families in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting. Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a […]
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Cheerleader Challenge: Harlingen High School

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen High School Cardinal Cheerleaders showed their team spirit at Charlie Clark Nissan in Harlingen. On Friday morning the cheer squad showcased a special cheer for Rio Grande Valley viewers. Although the Cardinals have a bye week they will return on Oct. 7 to host the Weslaco Panthers at 7 p.m. at Boggus Stadium.
HARLINGEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Athlete of the Week: Lyford’s Osmar Martinez

LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lyford (4-1, 0-0) senior quarterback Osmar Martinez led the Bulldogs to a playoff victory as a back-up quarterback. Ever since then, he’s been their main guy under center. “He’s kind of had the green light when we call our counter play to pull when...
LYFORD, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Wanted man charged with deadly conduct

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have arrested a man who was wanted following a disturbance involving a weapon last week. After four days of being listed as wanted by police, Pedro Ortiz IV, 21, was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, the McAllen Police Department said Tuesday. At about 2:48 […]
MCALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
HIDALGO, TX

