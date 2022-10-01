Read full article on original website
Related
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Eloy Garza is back!
MCALLEN, Texas – Educator and marketing specialist Eloy Garza may be best known in the Rio Grande Valley for his pioneering work at PSJA ISD. His Southwest Marketing project, which allowed students from PSJA Southwest to hone their marketing skills by working with partners in the private sector, was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
Edinburg becomes RGV’s second Music Friendly Community
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg has joined more than 30 Texas cities as an official Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office. “Edinburg has a long history of hosting exceptional music talent from up-and-coming South Texas artists and international musicians alike,” state Rep. Terry Canales said. “This designation demonstrates that our community is a […]
Walmart to host ‘Wellness Day’, offers health services
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Walmart is preparing ahead of peak flu season to offer communities across the nation affordable immunizations and free wellness resources nationwide. More than 4,000 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Walmart Wellness Day, encouraging families to stay updated on immunizations, connect with local pharmacists and take advantage of free wellness resources. “As […]
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: Cascos: I want this to be the year people say, you cannot win Texas without winning the RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas – Cameron County Judge candidate Carlos Cascos hopes this is the year people say that you cannot win a statewide election in Texas without winning the Rio Grande Valley. Cascos spoke at a rally with Gov. Greg Abbott at Frankie Flav’s Craft Burger House in Harlingen on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
BPUB: Sewage line trouble leads to closure of Rentfro Boulevard in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will have temporary road closures throughout the next four days to repair a main sewage line. Beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday, a section of Rentfro Boulevard between Clover Drive and Scott Street will be closed while BPUB crews work on a sewage line. Traffic will be […]
Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
Alamo balances budget, to pay city staff more
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Alamo’s has an approved budget for the new fiscal year that began Saturday, “marking the first time in several years the the City Commission has approved a balanced budget,” city officials announced Monday. The city’s property tax rate will remain unchanged at 0.5817 per $100 of appraised property […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utrgvrider.com
Campus construction causes frustration
Construction on both the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses has caused students to make changes to their routes and routines in order to make it to classes on time. “Construction around the Brownsville area has affected me by reducing parking capacity,” finance freshman Luis Salazar said. “Today, I had to get [up] way early to [get to] the university to be able to find a parking space … which wasn’t a success.”
4 Texas governor’s debate moments everyone will be talking about
The top two candidates for Texas governor volleyed in their first debate Friday night over questions about some of the most pressing issues for the state, with Gov. Greg Abbott aiming to maintain his polling lead and challenger Beto O'Rourke striving to shake up the race.
Abrupt spike in utility costs causes BPUB customers to demand answers
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Public Utilities Board customers are seeing dramatic changes in their bills after city commissioners voted and approved of rate reductions for electricity and increases in water for a multi-million dollar resaca project in May. City commissioners approved to lower the base rate of electricity bills by 22% and increase service […]
Brownsville and Port Isabel to host National Night Out
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville and Port Isabel Police Departments will host National Night Out this week. National Night Out is a free event with music, food vendors and door prizes. The aim of the event is to have the community meet local law enforcement officers. Port Isabel police will host their National Night […]
tejanonation.net
My Tejano Awards returns to recognize the past and present of Tejano industry on Oct. 9
MISSION, TX — The annual My Tejano Awards will honor the past and present of Tejano music for their outstanding achievement and contributions at the Mission Event Center in Mission, Texas on Sunday, October 9, 2022. The event, presented by the Tejano Music Hall of Fame Awards, will feature...
KRGV
City of McAllen approves new restrictions for pop-up markets
Some business owners in McAllen have new rules to follow. McAllen city commissioners approved new restrictions for businesses wanting to put up an open-air market in their parking lots. It comes after neighbors in the area voiced their concerns, asking the city to take action. "No, we're not opposed to...
Beto O’Rourke to meet with Uvalde families in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting. Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Cheerleader Challenge: Harlingen High School
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen High School Cardinal Cheerleaders showed their team spirit at Charlie Clark Nissan in Harlingen. On Friday morning the cheer squad showcased a special cheer for Rio Grande Valley viewers. Although the Cardinals have a bye week they will return on Oct. 7 to host the Weslaco Panthers at 7 p.m. at Boggus Stadium.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Athlete of the Week: Lyford’s Osmar Martinez
LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lyford (4-1, 0-0) senior quarterback Osmar Martinez led the Bulldogs to a playoff victory as a back-up quarterback. Ever since then, he’s been their main guy under center. “He’s kind of had the green light when we call our counter play to pull when...
UPDATE: Wanted man charged with deadly conduct
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have arrested a man who was wanted following a disturbance involving a weapon last week. After four days of being listed as wanted by police, Pedro Ortiz IV, 21, was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, the McAllen Police Department said Tuesday. At about 2:48 […]
Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico
HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
ESPN
Former WBC junior featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa arrested in Texas on suspicion of DWI
Former WBC junior featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated, jail records in Hidalgo County, Texas, show. Tests showed the 25-year-old Figueroa's blood alcohol content was greater than .15, nearly double the state limit of .08. The Weslaco, Texas, native was released on a $1,000...
Comments / 0