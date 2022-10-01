AHSTW sets the tone early in win over Sidney

(Avoca) AHSTW is two wins away from their first undefeated regular season since 2018. The Vikings celebrated Homecoming in emphatic fashion with a 69-8 triumph against Sidney.

Gavin Newcomb returned the opening kickoff 43 yards which set up Luke Sternberg’s 35 yard TD run on AHSTW’s first play from scrimmage. The home squad would score on offense, defense, and special teams within the game’s first seven minutes. They led 41-0 at the end of the 1st quarter, 47-0 at the break, and 63-0 going into the 4th quarter. Sidney’s lone score came on a 4th and goal in the final minute with LaDarius Albright hitting Braedon Godfread with a TD pass.

The Vikings have won nine of their past ten regular season games. Homecoming King Jacob Coon, who returned an interception for a touchdown, says, “We had a game last year and we talked about really just changing the culture and changing the vibe of it. Ever since then we decided we’ve got to step it up during practice and turn it on during games and I think that’s what we’ve done.”

AHSTW head man GG Harris appreciated the fast start, “A big focus this year has been getting out early and starting hard. That’s exactly what we did tonight and what we wanted to do. We were able to shuffle some guys in early and get some different lineups and still execute at a high level. It’s what we really wanted to see. Overall really, really pleased with how we started and obviously how we finished.”

Tackles for loss were a common occurrence from the Viking defense with the likes of Brayden Lund, Logan Heller, Jaicob Madsen, Henry Lund, and others routinely making plays in the Sidney backfield.

The 5th rated Vikings are 6-0 heading into a non-district game next week at Logan-Magnolia. Sidney falls to 1-5 on the season.

Scoring Recap

1st Quarter

11:42 Luke Sternberg 35 yard run, 7-0

8:19 Gavin Newcomb six yard run, 13-0

7:36 Jacob Coon 22 yard interception return, 20-0

5:53 Cole Scheffler fumble recovery, 27-0

2:44 Kyle Sternberg 44 yard pass to Brayden Lund, 34-0

:05 Luke Sternberg 43 yard run, 41-0

2nd Quarter

5:29 Camden Soukup 22 yard run, 47-0

3rd Quarter

5:20 Camden Soukup 58 yard pass to Abe McIntosh, 55-0

:40 Gavin Newcomb 73 yard run, 63-0

4th Quarter

6:47 Drew Lee 4 yard run, 69-0

:53 LaDarius Albright 8 yard pass to Braedon Godfread, 69-8