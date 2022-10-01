Read full article on original website
Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
Youngkin plan would revisit clean energy goals in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is revealing a new energy roadmap that aims to keep electric bills under control while meeting the power demands of a growing economy. But the framework is already facing backlash from some advocates who say the plan undercuts Virginia’s clean energy future...
Tidal flooding impacts seen across Hampton Roads Monday
Parts of Hampton Roads were underwater Monday as tidal flooding impacted the area.
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding
The majority of public schools in Norfolk are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday except for Norfolk.
Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide meals in Florida
Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CtdLAQ. Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide …. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief.
Future of flood prevention funding under Youngkin’s energy plan unclear
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As flooding impacts Virginia’s coast in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the future of funding to fix the problem is unclear. Governor Glenn Youngkin is currently trying to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), an agreement between eleven states designed to reduce carbon emissions that harm the environment. The program also raises money for programs that pay for energy efficiency in low-income homes and local flood preparedness.
Family’s discovery adds new twist in mystery disappearance of Eastern Shore woman
A recent discovery made by the family of a missing woman from the Eastern Shore has them calling for more eyes on the case.
Now is the time to focus on rising tides and resiliency, experts say
Flooding streets are part of life in Hampton Roads, but if you've lived here a while, you may notice it's getting worse.
NC murder suspect arrested in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.
Death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise
The number of deaths following Hurricane Ian's rampage is continuing to rise.
Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race
PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion is the top issue in the Arizona attorney general election pitting Republican Abraham Hamadeh against Democrat Kris Mayes. Hamadeh, a former Maricopa County prosecutor and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, promises to uphold Arizona’s longstanding ban on abortion if elected in November. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the Nov. 8 contest.
Blog: Tidal flooding issues as stubborn coastal storm develops
What was once Hurricane Ian has become an even more dynamic system and will continue to influence our weather over the next 48 hours (and potentially longer). The large area of low pressure is sliding over Hampton Roads Sunday night and will park itself offshore for at least Monday & Tuesday, posing problems with the high tide cycles. Flooding will be an issue for many across Hampton Roads as waters reach major flood stage levels.
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old into Lake Michigan now charged with murder
Charges have been upgraded for a woman accused of fatally pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan.
