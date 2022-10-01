ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Youngkin plan would revisit clean energy goals in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is revealing a new energy roadmap that aims to keep electric bills under control while meeting the power demands of a growing economy. But the framework is already facing backlash from some advocates who say the plan undercuts Virginia’s clean energy future...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
City
Abingdon, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide meals in Florida

Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CtdLAQ. Smithfield Foods and Mercy Chefs partner to provide …. Virginia-based Smithfield Foods is sending more than 37,000 pounds of food to Florida in support of Hurricane Ian relief.
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

Future of flood prevention funding under Youngkin’s energy plan unclear

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As flooding impacts Virginia’s coast in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the future of funding to fix the problem is unclear. Governor Glenn Youngkin is currently trying to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), an agreement between eleven states designed to reduce carbon emissions that harm the environment. The program also raises money for programs that pay for energy efficiency in low-income homes and local flood preparedness.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Reports#Virginia State Police#Cdc#Emergency Management#Water Transportation#Eoc#The Department Of Defense
WAVY News 10

NC murder suspect arrested in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion is the top issue in the Arizona attorney general election pitting Republican Abraham Hamadeh against Democrat Kris Mayes. Hamadeh, a former Maricopa County prosecutor and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, promises to uphold Arizona’s longstanding ban on abortion if elected in November. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the Nov. 8 contest.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WAVY News 10

Blog: Tidal flooding issues as stubborn coastal storm develops

What was once Hurricane Ian has become an even more dynamic system and will continue to influence our weather over the next 48 hours (and potentially longer). The large area of low pressure is sliding over Hampton Roads Sunday night and will park itself offshore for at least Monday & Tuesday, posing problems with the high tide cycles. Flooding will be an issue for many across Hampton Roads as waters reach major flood stage levels.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy