Lafayette, IN

Discipline leads to success for Lafayette Jeff football against McCutcheon in IHSAA Week 7

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
LAFAYETTE - The word of the week was discipline.

Lafayette Jeff's football team heard it ad nauseum.

But it registered.

A week after blaming a lack of discipline for a loss to Harrison, the Bronchos were fundamentally sound in all phases and ruined McCutcheon's Homecoming with a 57-7 victory at Ellison Stadium.

"We had to get that bad taste out of our mouths. It didn’t feel good losing," said senior Siah Powers, who rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries. "We feel like we should’ve won that game. We weren’t disciplined enough. This was our bounce back week."

McCutcheon just happened to be the unfortunate next game on the schedule and the Bronchos looked hell bent on atoning for last week's loss to one county rival by taking out frustrations on another.

"Regardless of what the scoreboard said, (McCutcheon) coach (Josh) Strasser is doing great things and his program is improving," Lafayette Jeff coach Pat Shanley said. "I don’t want to take anything away from them. He’s got his kids believing and you can tell they are playing with a lot more confidence.

"We had our kids’ attention all week and we got hot. We just kind of got rolling pretty quick there."

By the end of the first quarter, Lafayette Jeff had touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams and led 29-0.

Three more offensive touchdowns later, it was 50-0 by halftime.

"Coach Shanley talked to us about discipline. Coach (Jacob) Wanner gets on us about it a lot so we applied that in practice," said senior receiver Brandon Jackson, who caught two touchdowns. "That all tied into the game. It (Harrison) wasn’t a good game at all, but we worked on it this week in practice and we bounced back today."

Jackson has his weekly reminder about discipline.

His older brother Brian Jenkins is one of the best wide receivers in Broncho history and is currently a senior at Olivet Nazarene who is on NFL scouts' radars.

Their chats have never been about scoring touchdowns.

"Every pregame, he texts me telling me to do my thing and not worry about getting the ball," Jackson said. "Get out there and get blocks. He motivates me."

But this week, it was everyone from starters to scout team players.

The Bronchos blocked a punt that Josh Milian scooped up and scored on. They got their hand on another punt. The defense sacked McCutcheon quarterback Owen Smith three times.

The Bronchos scored on the game's second play, a 48-yard run by Powers up the middle.

At one stretch, McCutcheon's offense ran 12 straight plays and was outscored by two touchdowns thanks to Milian's recovered blocked punt and a 21-yard interception return score by Micah Lillard. When the Bronchos got the ball back, it took just two more plays before Ethan Smith connected with Asa Koeppen for a touchdown.

"It comes down to our level of focus and preparation and how we prepare," Shanley said. "Being 100 percent transparent, our Week 6 preparation and our focus was not there. We didn’t deserve to win that game.

"For us to accomplish the goals we want to accomplish, we have to prepare each and every day. We have to make the most of each and every rep. Our kids are beginning to buy into that approach and hopefully we can continue to move the needle in the right direction."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

LAFAYETTE JEFF 57, McCUTCHEON 7

LJ 29 21 0 7

McC 0 0 0 7

First quarter

LJ - Siah Powers 48 run (Joel Garrido kick)

LJ - Brandon Jackson 9 pass from Ethan Smith (Garrido kick)

LJ - Micah Lillard 21 interception return (Powers run)

LJ - Josh Milian blocked punt recovery in end zone (Garrido kick)

Second quarter

LJ - Jackson 10 pass from Smith (Garrido kick)

LJ - Asa Koeppen 10 pass from Smith (Garrido kick)

LJ - Powers 11 run (Garrido kick)

Fourth quarter

M - Zach Crowe 1 run (Jury Grubb kick)

LJ - Jakaden Powers 6 run (Garrido kick)

Individual statistics

Rushing - Lafayette Jeff, Siah Powers 9-109, Glenn Patterson 2-11, Ethan Smith 2-18, Asa Koeppen 1-14, Jakaden Powers 10-54; McCutcheon, Ivan Escalera 12-29, Owen Smith 4-(minus) 18, Mark Fell 1-0, Kam Little 3-9, Shamar Ray 4-42, Zach Crowe 5-27, Braxton Leon 1-(minus) 4.

Passing - Lafayette Jeff, Smith 10-12-0 116, Xzavier Stivers 0-1-0 0; McCutcheon, Smith 4-14-1 38, Leon 1-1-0 2.

Receiving - Lafayette Jeff, Koeppen 4-35, Brandon Jackson 3-35, Abram Ritchie 2-26, Patterson 1-20; McCutcheon, Jack Morland 2-12, Parker Sorrells 1-6, Little 3-19, Landon Ford 1-2.

Lafayette Jeff is 5-2 (4-1 North Central Conference), McCutcheon is 1-6 (1-4).

