Read full article on original website
Related
Share the Bounty Oct.10 through Nov. 11
It is that time of year again! The ACTS Hunger Prevention Center is preparing for the bounty that is holiday season food drives. This year’s Share the Bounty food drive (formerly known as Operation Give Thanks / Operation Turkey) will take place Monday, Oct. 10 to Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Sentara Offers ‘Safe Haven’ for Patients Dealing with Cancer
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Sponsored by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. For many Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center patients, the Sentara Cancer Network Resource Center helps provide peace of...
Tricks & Treats: Fill Your October with Seasonal Fun
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. October is chock full of fun in Prince William, with exciting autumn activities and events the whole family can enjoy. From fall festivals, pumpkin patches, costume parades, trunk-or-treating events to stunning hot air balloon rides, Prince William has your fun all lined up this month. Mark your calendars for these fun ways to celebrate the season!
Fall Festivals in Prince William
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It’s no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spirits & Spirits: Oct. 28 & 29, 2022
Get ready for a scary, spooky good time during Occoquan’s Spirits & Spirits! If you aren’t too scared, check out the spooky Haunted Maze! If you prefer your All Hallows’ Eve to be on the tamer side, there’s a costume parade and contest, plus a movie night for you. Occoquan can really get into the SPIRIT of things! This popular fall event is coming to Occoquan on Oct. 28 and 29, 2022. More information: visitoccoquanva.com/spirits.
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
Due to predicted inclement weather, Friends of the Occoquan’s Fall River Cleanup scheduled for Oct. 1 has been cancelled. The new date is Saturday, Oct. 15, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the same five sites in Prince William County. It’s a wonderful way to get outdoors with friends and family to beautify the community! Pre-registration is required; please visit friendsoftheoccoquan.org to view the cleanup sites and register. Please email foto@friendsoftheoccoquan.org to register and learn more.
Stand-Alone Plats Now Accepted Online
Provided by Prince William County Development Services. Attention Developers and Engineers: Effective Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Stand-alone Plats can be submitted electronically in ePortal. A user’s guide on how to submit a stand-alone plat can be found here. Please note that all plats associated with site/subdivision plans will still...
CFH Announces 5th Annual 5K Run-Walk for Affordable Housing
CFH, Inc. a 43-year-old Northern Virginia nonprofit, has announced the 5th Annual CFH 5K Run-Walk for Affordable Housing, the only annual fundraiser to raise revenue for the group’s continuum of housing-based programs. The 5k race will be held in-person at Occoquan Regional Park at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 23, thereby launching a virtual run-walk that will extend through Nov. 6, with registrants choosing their own course and time to participate. Interested participants can find more information and register by Oct. 20 at cfhva.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AWS Girls’ Tech Day Inspires More than 300 Girls and Young Women from Prince William County
According to the Pew Research Center, women represent a quarter or less of workers in computing and engineering. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Girls’ Tech Day is helping to change that. On Saturday, Oct. 1, AWS brought together more than 300 girls and young women from Prince William County and...
Brentsville District High School Tigers Are #RylandStrong
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) All day and afternoon, Brentsville District High School students and varsity volleyball players have been darting back and forth between halls, annexes, and the school gym posting signs, placing tables, and organizing donations in preparation for the evening’s fundraiser for the Ryland Strong Foundation. Directing the flurry of tigers is Amy Beard, Brentsville District High horticulture teacher, Future Farmers of America advisor, and varsity volleyball coach.
The Seasonal Return of Ghost Walks with a New Paranormal Investigation Opportunity
Provided by Historic Dumfries Virginia Inc. Historic Dumfries Virginia announces a return of their popular seasonal program Ghost Walks! Their dedicated Ghost Guide is leading two programs this year. “Return to the Shadows” is an outside walking tour of the Dumfries historic area at night, including Dumfries Cemetery and the Weems-Botts Museum grounds. This is the only time of year HDVI indulges in ghost lore, telling the events that made Dumfries famous, along with new reports from staff, visitors, and town residents. “Tracking the Trickster” is the new paranormal investigation program where participants will actively help the investigator gather data on a reported staff doppelganger seen near the shed and Annex structure.
Community Invited to Kena Shriners for Feztastic Finds Craft Show on Oct. 8, 2022
This fall there is a new craft show in town. The Feztastic Finds Craft Show will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The show is sponsored by the Kena Shriners Highlanders Pipes and Drums and will be held at Kena Shriners, 9500 Technology Drive, Manassas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Call to Action: Local Volunteer Opportunities
If you love fundraising, BEACON wants to talk with you! They’re seeking an enthusiastic Volunteer Fundraiser age 18+ to support their third annual BEACON Walkathon being held in April 2023. Just 2-3 hours a week will help to make this a successful event and you’ll feel great as you support this fundraiser for adult literacy! Please email Jmorazuniga@osbva.org to learn more about how you can help.
Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet Receives 2022 Best of Manassas Award
Provided by Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet. Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet has been selected for the 2022 Best of Manassas Award in the Ballet School category by the Manassas Award Program. Each year, the Manassas Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their...
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Prince William County Public Schools recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Month. PWCS is raising awareness through the “Together for Mental Health” campaign and by partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). PWCS prioritizes student mental health and wellness and is seeking to help end the stigma associated with mental health assistance. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text the new national three-digit dialing code (988). You can also visit 988lifeline.org to chat with a trained crisis counselor. Also, please visit the PWCS Suicide Prevention webpage for additional resources.
CALL FOR ART – Off the Wall High School Art Competition
CALL FOR ART – Competition Guidelines/”How to Enter”. Off the Wall #19 High School Art Exhibit & Competition. Sponsored by Lockheed Martin and presented by ARTfactory. Contact Info: Gallery Director, Jordan Exum | jexum@VirginiaARTfactory.org | 703-330-2787. Exhibit Dates:. Dec. 21, 2022 to Jan. 30, 2023. Open House/Awards Ceremony:
Haunted Hallows Ghost Tour
ARTfactory invites you to the first annual Haunted Hallows Ghost Tour on Oct. 22, 2022. These spine-tingling tours will consist of fictional and historical ghost hosts that will take you into some local shops and iconic stops in Manassas’ historic district. Be prepared to meet some other spirits along the way.
Patriot High School FCCLA Students Win National Award
Students in Patriot High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) club are the national high school award recipients for the FCCLA’s “Stand Up” advocacy program. The award was given for their submitted project “No More Trash bags,” which focused on collecting donations for foster children. All the collected donations were given to Comfort Cases, a non-profit organization in Rockville, Maryland, that provides comfort and personal care items to foster children.
The Pun-demics
Join ARTfactory and Rooftop Productions for the third installment in their fall comedy series featuring The Pun-demics on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:30 pm. The event will be located in the ARTfactory’s Kellar Family Theater on the third floor at 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets are $20 and are available at VirginiaARTfactory.org/Tickets. For more information on the show, please call Kimberly Kemp, Director of Theatre Arts at (703) 330-2787 or visit VirginiaARTfactory.org.
Service Authority Executive Wins Technology Icon Award
Provided by Prince William County Service Authority (PWCSA) Prince William County Service Authority’s Chief Information & Technology Officer (CITO), Hari B. Kurup, is the recipient of the 2022 Cloud for Utilities Technology Executive Icon Award. The award honors an executive who used technology and innovation to solve problems in the utilities industry.
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0