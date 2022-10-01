Police give details on drive-by shooting that left 3-year-old dead, vow to catch killer

CHICAGO ( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Chicago Police are vowing to catch the killer after a three-year-old boy was shot to death in a drive-by "road rage" shooting near Kostner and Marquette on the Southwest Side about 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

The boy was riding with his mother and three other children in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road when someone in the rear seat of a red sedan opened fire, striking the boy in the head, Chicago police said.

"The vehicle was apparently involved in a road rage incident," said Chicago Police 8th District Commander Bryan Spreyney. "The mother attempted to flee for the other vehicles of the road rage incident."

He said the suspect followed the mother and was able to catch up to her and shots were then fired.

The boy was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said. He was pronounced dead hours later.

Spreyney offered condolences on behalf of the Chicago Police Department to the victim's family.

No one is in custody, but a $7,000 award is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the shooter.

"For those responsible for taking this precious child's life, do the right thing-the honorable thing and turn your self in," said Spreyney.

