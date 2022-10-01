Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
ULM preps for homecoming game against Coastal Carolina
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks had not much of a choice to host one of the best teams in the conference for homecoming due to only having one home game in October. Coastal Carolina marches into Malone stadium this weekend with a 27-3 record in their last 30 games.
KNOE TV8
Aaron’s Aces: Aaron Jackson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Senior wide receiver Aaron Jackson scored three touchdowns for Ruston in the Bearcats 27-21 victory against Neville. The former Tiger got revenge on his old team with 129 yards on six catches. Jackson is an Aaron’s Ace for the first time.
Louisiana Chef to be featured in “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night”
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the Louisiana Travel Association, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board have partnered to present “Louisiana X Charlotte Restaurant Night” on Thursday, November 3, 2022. According to a release, this event is a part of the Louisiana Culinary Trials tourism marketing campaign. […]
KNOE TV8
NELA October list of fall festivities
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you wanting to get into the Halloween spirit or are maybe you just are looking for some fun fall festivities?. Here is a list of NELA fall festivities happening in the month of October NELA this year, 2022. If you know of an event happening that is not listed here, email the newsroom at news@knoe.com with information about what the event is, where it’s at, when it is, and any other pertinent information!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ulmhawkeyeonline.com
BKFC sends shockwaves throughout Monroe
Northeast Louisiana came down with a case of bare-knuckle fighting fever last Saturday. The afflicted crammed their way into Fant-Ewing Coliseum to find their cure, but nobody realized how strong of a dose they were set to receive. Louisiana’s first legal bare-knuckle fight in over 100 years came courtesy of...
KNOE TV8
Monroe FD preps for city-wide fire drill
Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-AR) introduces bill to prevent presidents from imposing bans on oil and gas leases. “We produce it cleaner and safer and with better standards here in the US than anyplace else in the world,” Westerman told KNOE. Granberry Counseling Center celebrates 25 years. Updated: 12 hours...
KNOE TV8
Kidz Con 2022, first convention for children in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Plenty of exploration happened in West Monroe for children all day on Saturday. The first convention geared towards children, called Kidz Con, happened all day at the West Monroe Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. This special event was hosted by Tech Savvy of...
KNOE TV8
St. Francis to start internal medicine residency program
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Students studying internal medicine will soon be able to complete their residency at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. The medical center has partnered with VCOM to create an internal medicine residency program on the seventh floor. Students can apply for the program this fall and the first class will begin in July of 2023. The internship is a three-year program with only 15 residents per class. The CEO of St. Francis Medical Center, Dr. Thomas Gullatt, said this will address the need for more physicians in Northeast Louisiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckersdental.com
Louisiana dental practice rebrands to Affordable Dentures & Implants
A DDS Dentures + Implant Solutions practice in Monroe, La., has rebranded as Affordable Dentures & Implants, another Affordable Care brand. "Patients of our supported practice can continue to expect the same trusted, compassionate and safe care they've always received," Marc Bowers, DDS, from the Monroe practice, said in an Oct. 3 news release.
KTBS
Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish
ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
KNOE TV8
MRBCC introduces upcoming initiatives in Community Townhall Meeting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce held its Community Townhall Meeting Saturday morning at Hampton Inn & Suites on 5100 Frontage Road. The board of the chamber opened the meeting to all residents in Ouachita Parish, where MRBCC and the Southside Economic Development District gave a presentation on how residents can get involved with upcoming initiatives introduced by both organizations in the meeting on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Louisiana man found safe
Update (KTVE/KARD)– According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Dunn has been found safe. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s investigators are asking for assistance in locating Larry Dunn, age 57. Dunn’s vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Rd. in West Monroe, La. Dunn has not been seen […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monroe Police Department searching for driver involved in a hit-and-run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Desiard Street shortly after 7:30 PM on October 3, 2022 for a reported hit-and-run. An investigation revealed that the victim was riding a motorized bike when a white SUV struck him on Desiard Street. The crash resulted in the death of […]
KNOE TV8
Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Students at Bastrop High School made their voices heard with a protest on Sept. 29, 2022. It happened around 10:15 a.m. when some students left their classrooms and took signs outside to express their feelings. Students are protesting policies that have been in place for some...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Juvenile stabbed in altercation
A call regarding a runaway juvenile Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Ruston woman for aggravated battery. Ruston Police responded to a call of a juvenile who had run away from a Miranda Drive residence. The juvenile was located about a block away with a stab wound. Binitra A. Wright, 42, of Ruston, told officers an altercation occurred between her and the juvenile. She said she had a knife in her hand during the altercation and it was possible the knife made impact and caused the injury.
Grambling PD searching for man wanted for Attempted-Murder and other Felony charges
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Grambling Police Department announced Wednesday, September 29, they are looking for an Attempted-Murder suspect. According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, Quandavius “Spud” Stringfellow 28, of Ruston is wanted on numerous Felony warrants for the following: Attempted-First-Degree Murder Attempted […]
KNOE TV8
Understanding domestic violence warning signs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The goal is to shed light on the very prevalent issue across the nation. Valerie Bowman, the Director of the Family Justice Center and Director of the Wellspring in Monroe, says many people think domestic violence is easily escapable. “Many...
myarklamiss.com
Traumatic weekend shooting spree leaves families concerned about safety
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Saturday, October 1, multiple shootings took place in the city of El Dorado. The El Dorado Police Department responded to a call of shots fired, around 5 pm on Saturday evening, just south of the Murphy Arts District Playscape. No one was injured on the scene, but parents and children caught in the crossfire say it was a traumatic experience.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for obstructing traffic
At about 10 p.m. Thursday evening, a Ruston police officer was informed by a motorist that a man was running into traffic swinging his hands at vehicles at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 33 and the South Service Road. When the officer responded to the scene he found Justin Hebert,...
KNOE TV8
Scammers can tap into your checking account
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -If you have a bank account, listen up. People are complaining that scammers are withdrawing money using remotely created checks. They use this scheme to send fake checks from your account without having your authorization, according to the Better Business Bureau. Consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal with...
Comments / 0