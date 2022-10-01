Read full article on original website
Related
Tricks & Treats: Fill Your October with Seasonal Fun
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. October is chock full of fun in Prince William, with exciting autumn activities and events the whole family can enjoy. From fall festivals, pumpkin patches, costume parades, trunk-or-treating events to stunning hot air balloon rides, Prince William has your fun all lined up this month. Mark your calendars for these fun ways to celebrate the season!
macaronikid.com
Five Events Not to Miss This Week!
You can check out our full events calendar here, but below are 5 awesome picks for events and activity ideas happening in and around Woodbridge this week!. Events are subject to change or cancellation. Please confirm events prior to attending. Crafts & Creations - Join us as we create a...
Schools close, cities prepare for tidal flooding Monday
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
AWS Girls’ Tech Day Inspires More than 300 Girls and Young Women from Prince William County
According to the Pew Research Center, women represent a quarter or less of workers in computing and engineering. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Girls’ Tech Day is helping to change that. On Saturday, Oct. 1, AWS brought together more than 300 girls and young women from Prince William County and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Spooky Places in Virginia That Are Considered Haunted and Where To Find Them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Virginia.
Inside Nova
Manassas Fall Jubilee postponed due to Tropical Storm Ian
With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected to cross the area this weekend, the 39th annual Fall Jubilee in Old Town Manassas scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. The rain date is Oct. 8. The popular event, held the first Saturday in October, historically draws crowds of more than 30,000...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
thedcpost.com
The Wharf Expecting Residents for Free Oktoberfest Weekend
The Wharf is ready to host three days of Oktoberfest festivities from Friday, September 30 to October 2. Guests can enjoy German-inspired fare, Sam Adam Octoberfest beer (if they are 21 and older), along with Bavarian decor and costumes, throughout the weekend at Wharf restaurants including Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, and Kirwan’s Irish Pub.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spirits & Spirits: Oct. 28 & 29, 2022
Get ready for a scary, spooky good time during Occoquan’s Spirits & Spirits! If you aren’t too scared, check out the spooky Haunted Maze! If you prefer your All Hallows’ Eve to be on the tamer side, there’s a costume parade and contest, plus a movie night for you. Occoquan can really get into the SPIRIT of things! This popular fall event is coming to Occoquan on Oct. 28 and 29, 2022. More information: visitoccoquanva.com/spirits.
Chesapeake Bay lighthouse auctioned, with strings attached
HOOPERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The federal government has sold off a rather inhospitable lighthouse in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay for a six-figure sum after a bidding war at auction.The Hooper Island Lighthouse, located west of Middle Hooper Island in Maryland's Dorchester County, at first drew little interest, The Washington Post reported. But then five potential buyers drove up the price from a starting bid of $15,000 to the winning bid of $192,000.Will Powell, a spokesman for the U.S. General Services Administration, told the newspaper the lighthouse comes with strings attached. The new owners must maintain it as a Coast Guard...
What’s the weather in central Virginia today?
Winds are expected to increase in speed to 15-25 miles per hour this afternoon and evening, with stronger gusts possible. A total of one inch of rain is expected in the Richmond area today, and the temperature is expected to stay low with highs in the low-60s.
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on Amalfi Ristorante Italiano, Which Announced in April its Plans to Sell Building, Name, and Recipes After 45 Years in Montgomery County
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced plans back in April to relocate out of Montgomery County sometime in 2022. At the time the restaurant said that it would be putting up the Amalfi building, restaurant name, and recipes for sale. In a social media post on Friday, the restaurant provided an update and stated this may be the last month the Amalfi family will own the restaurant and that they would be at the location at least through October.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Share the Bounty Oct.10 through Nov. 11
It is that time of year again! The ACTS Hunger Prevention Center is preparing for the bounty that is holiday season food drives. This year’s Share the Bounty food drive (formerly known as Operation Give Thanks / Operation Turkey) will take place Monday, Oct. 10 to Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 5 Virginia localities
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
WJLA
'We are ready for it': Old Town Alexandria prepping for flooding as Ian's rains arrive
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Old Town Alexandria is usually bustling on a Friday night. But this Friday -- the focus is on preparation. Businesses have put up sand bags to keep water out, and many in the city have been preparing since Wednesday. As the rain came down Friday,...
WTOP
Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
nypressnews.com
Metrorail announces further delays to reopening of Blue and Yellow Line stations in Virginia
The six Blue and Yellow Line Metrorail stations south of the Reagan National Airport station will be closed an extra two weeks, now reopening Nov. 6 instead of Oct. 23, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Friday. The six affected stations in Virginia are the Braddock Road, King St-Old...
As storm approaches DC region, Chesapeake Bay towns brace for possible beach erosion
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — As the D.C. region prepares for the remnants of Hurricane Ian to batter the area, one Maryland county is considering the long-term consequences the weekend’s weather might bring. On Friday, many Calvert County residents, and locals in Chesapeake Beach and North Beach, spent time...
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
Spectacular Spreads
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. You may have seen photos of charcuterie’s impressive displays on Pinterest or in magazines and thought, “What IS a charcuterie (shar-koo-tuh-ree) board?” It’s basically an antipasto plate taken a step further. Served on a wooden board or a stone slab, these creations could serve as an appetizer or a whole meal, as it’s filled with cured meats, an assortment of cheese, crackers, bread, fruits, vegetables, spreads, and nuts. Whether simple in design or more artistically complex, charcuterie boards bring people together in an easy yet elegant way.
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 1