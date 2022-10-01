GOTW Extended Highlights/Interviews: Carroll vs Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll is inching closer to perfection after crushing rival Homestead, 52-10, in your Highlight Zone Game of the Week.

After Homestead took an early 3-0 lead, Carroll quarterback Jimmy Sullivan slithered his way in for a rushing touchdown to put the Chargers on the board.

Homestead answered back on the very next play from scrimmage as Peyton Slaven found a wide open Mason Auxier for an 80-yard catch and run touchdown. Homestead took a 10-7 lead, but the Spartans were shut out the rest of the way.

On the ensuing drive, Sullivan connected with Hansen Haffner for the first of three touchdowns on the night for the junior wideout. Carroll would close the half with 21 unanswered points to take a 28-10 lead to the break.

Sullivan completed 23-of-31 passes on Friday for 248 yards and three touchdowns, all of those scores going to Haffner. Sophomore tailback Nathan Starks rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Braden Steely also added a score for the Chargers.

Carroll can clinch an outright SAC title for the first time in school history with a win next week against Concordia. Meanwhile, Homestead wraps up the regular season at Wayne next Friday, followed by a visit to South Side in week nine.

