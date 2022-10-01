HIGHLIGHTS: Chiefs fall to Rangers in non-district finale
SAN ANGELO, TX. — Midland Greenwood shut-out the Lake View Chiefs in the second half 17-0 to knock off the Chiefs 31-6 Friday night.
Lake View’s lone score would come from Ian Cortez, who scored in the second quarter from two yards out.
The Chiefs fall to 3-3 on the season and travel to Andrews next Friday as they open District 2-4A Division opener.
