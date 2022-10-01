HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Lee tops Bronte in 107th edition of Coke County Rivalry

SAN ANGELO, TX. — In the 107th meeting of the Coke County Rivalry, Robert Lee defeated Bronte 24-6 to move to 6-0 on the season.

The Steers would score 24 unanswered in this one to come out with the victory on Friday night.

Robert Lee hosts Menard next week, while Bronte hosts Oglesby.

