Lake Rayburn Fire Department reaching out for help to buy rescue boat
JASPER COUNTY — The Lake Rayburn Fire Department in Jasper County is reaching out to the public for help in buying what it calls a critically important rescue boat. Firefighters say they sometimes have to delay their response to emergencies on the lake because they must wait for other agencies.
Regional airport flying high with additional revenue beyond airline flights
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County is looking for ways to utilize the Jack Brooks Regional Airport without relying solely on airline flights to bring in revenue. The airport director, Alex Rupp, says although it may seem underutilized for commercial flights, it's still a vital asset for Southeast Texas. KFDM/Fox...
Tyler County enacts burn ban
TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS radio. This comes after local fire departments have been urging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County...
CavOILcade Queen's Tea event honors students and parents
PORT ARTHUR — The CavOILcade Queen’s Tea event honored students and parents. The 70th Annual CavOILcade Queen's Tea took place Sunday at the Texas Artist Museum in Port Arthur. This year's queen is Trisha Nicole Almaraz. Sunday's event recognizes the princesses of the court, their escorts and their...
Nederland's National Night Out Against Crime builds connection with community
Nederland — The city of Nederland hosted its annual National Night Out Against Crime. It was a chance for citizens to talk with first responders and check out some of their emergency equipment. The goal is to break down barriers and build a connection with the community. KFDM/FOX 4'S...
Cop & Kids events focus on building trust with the community
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers focused on more than crime. It was a day to build relationships with the community they serve and protect. Officers did this with their Cops & Kids pop up event. On Sunday, they set up activities and sweet treats at Charlton Pollard Park in...
Sheriff's Office releases name of Orange County woman who drowned in pool
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a 20-year-old woman who drowned in a backyard pool. Angel Bock, 20, died Monday after she was found unresponsive in a pool and died at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital. The Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded...
Sheriff describing fugitive in On the Run segment: "She's a crook that's hard to catch"
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is asking for the public's help in providing information that leads to a woman who has appeared in previous On the Run segments. "She's a crook that's hard to catch," said Sheriff Stephens in describing Jessica Sanders, who is wanted on...
Trisha Nicole Almaraz crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen
PORT ARTHUR — Congratulations to Trisha Nicole Almaraz, who has been crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen. Almaraz was crowned Saturday night. She is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School. She lives in Groves and wants to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in social work. On Sunday,...
Orange County S.O. investigating death of 20-year-old woman found unresponsive in pool
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a pool and died at a hospital, according to information the Orange County Sheriff's Office provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded at about 12:45 p.m....
Voter registration efforts intensify in anticipation of mid-term elections
Jefferson County — Mid-term elections are a little more than a month away and the voter registration deadline is about a week from now. While politics is heating up across the nation, the effort to get people signed up to vote is reaching a fever pitch right now. Both...
Tyler County grand jury indicts teen on charge of threatening to shoot students
TYLER COUNTY — The Tyler County grand jury has indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a charge of Felony Terroristic Threat, after investigators say he threatened to shoot students at Colmesneil High School, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe set the bond on...
