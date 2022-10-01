ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Lake Rayburn Fire Department reaching out for help to buy rescue boat

JASPER COUNTY — The Lake Rayburn Fire Department in Jasper County is reaching out to the public for help in buying what it calls a critically important rescue boat. Firefighters say they sometimes have to delay their response to emergencies on the lake because they must wait for other agencies.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Tyler County enacts burn ban

TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS radio. This comes after local fire departments have been urging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
CavOILcade Queen's Tea event honors students and parents

PORT ARTHUR — The CavOILcade Queen’s Tea event honored students and parents. The 70th Annual CavOILcade Queen's Tea took place Sunday at the Texas Artist Museum in Port Arthur. This year's queen is Trisha Nicole Almaraz. Sunday's event recognizes the princesses of the court, their escorts and their...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Cop & Kids events focus on building trust with the community

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers focused on more than crime. It was a day to build relationships with the community they serve and protect. Officers did this with their Cops & Kids pop up event. On Sunday, they set up activities and sweet treats at Charlton Pollard Park in...
BEAUMONT, TX
Trisha Nicole Almaraz crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen

PORT ARTHUR — Congratulations to Trisha Nicole Almaraz, who has been crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen. Almaraz was crowned Saturday night. She is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School. She lives in Groves and wants to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in social work. On Sunday,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

