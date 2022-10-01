ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groves, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

Changes coming to Port Arthur apartment complex with new management

A longstanding Port Arthur apartment complex is under new management, which has plans to add a number of upgrades for residents and to the site. Pineapple Asset Management, which primarily focuses on properties in the Midwest, acquired Paradise Apartments. Soon to be renamed Palm Harbor Apartments, the facility is the company’s first multi-family property in Texas.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

City of Beaumont seeks bids for AT&T building development

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is seeking proposals for the purchase and development of the AT&T building. The building is located at 555 Main St in Downtown Beaumont. The City of Beaumont is interested in seeing proposals from developers with financial resources and a vision for a unique addition to the downtown area. City officials would be pleased to see this riverfront property used for a hotel, restaurant, or retailer that may generate foot traffic and economic development.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation

BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Juan, TX
Groves, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Groves, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox4beaumont.com

Tyler County enacts burn ban

TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS radio. This comes after local fire departments have been urging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thieves#Kfdm#Renaissance Hospital
Port Arthur News

PD: Port Neches woman charged with DWI was found sleeping in Jaguar

A 51-year-old Port Neches woman who witnesses said was asleep at the wheel of a white Jaguar with the engine running was later arrested for driving while intoxicated and on drug charges. The alleged incident happened May 17 in Port Neches, and on Wednesday a Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
kjas.com

Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
RYE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12NewsNow

Mom gets call threatening to kidnap her child from Bob Hope Middle School, student deemed safe

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The mother of a Port Arthur middle school student received a scare after someone called, threatening to kidnap her child from the school. On Monday, October 3, 2022, someone called a Bob Hope Middle School mother and threatened kidnap her daughter from the school unless a ransom was paid, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Family is displaced after house fire in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, Texas — A family and their pets are safe after a house fire in West Orange early Sunday morning. The West Orange Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Flint Street around 2 a.m., according to Fire Chief David Roberts. Roberts believes the...
WEST ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Cop & Kids events focus on building trust with the community

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers focused on more than crime. It was a day to build relationships with the community they serve and protect. Officers did this with their Cops & Kids pop up event. On Sunday, they set up activities and sweet treats at Charlton Pollard Park in...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy