MySanAntonio
Entergy, Habitat for Humanity offer free home weatherization to Beaumont residents
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Local agencies recently helped 40 Beaumont households weatherize their homes. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Houston contractors worked to weather strip, duct seal and insulate ceilings in the homes, along with other repairs that suited the residents' needs.
Port Arthur News
Changes coming to Port Arthur apartment complex with new management
A longstanding Port Arthur apartment complex is under new management, which has plans to add a number of upgrades for residents and to the site. Pineapple Asset Management, which primarily focuses on properties in the Midwest, acquired Paradise Apartments. Soon to be renamed Palm Harbor Apartments, the facility is the company’s first multi-family property in Texas.
fox4beaumont.com
City of Beaumont seeks bids for AT&T building development
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is seeking proposals for the purchase and development of the AT&T building. The building is located at 555 Main St in Downtown Beaumont. The City of Beaumont is interested in seeing proposals from developers with financial resources and a vision for a unique addition to the downtown area. City officials would be pleased to see this riverfront property used for a hotel, restaurant, or retailer that may generate foot traffic and economic development.
Port Arthur News
Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation
BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
fox4beaumont.com
Tyler County enacts burn ban
TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County on Tuesday joined Sabine County in enacting a burn ban, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS radio. This comes after local fire departments have been urging people not to burn outdoors due to extremely dry and breezy conditions. Sabine County...
Beaumont's North End considered to be a food desert, officials hope new meat market will change that
BEAUMONT, Texas — City of Beaumont officials hope a new meat market that is coming to the city's North End will help fuel the nutritional needs of those living in the area. Some experts would consider Beaumont's North End a food desert. Food deserts are areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police, FBI respond Monday to fake kidnapping threat at Port Arthur middle school
Local police, school officials and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded Monday morning to a student kidnapping threat. Ultimately, leaders at Bob Hope Middle School in Port Arthur said authorities determined the issue to be a scam, but only after a serious response. On Monday, Bob Hope Middle School officials...
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff describing fugitive in On the Run segment: "She's a crook that's hard to catch"
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is asking for the public's help in providing information that leads to a woman who has appeared in previous On the Run segments. "She's a crook that's hard to catch," said Sheriff Stephens in describing Jessica Sanders, who is wanted on...
Port Arthur News
PD: Port Neches woman charged with DWI was found sleeping in Jaguar
A 51-year-old Port Neches woman who witnesses said was asleep at the wheel of a white Jaguar with the engine running was later arrested for driving while intoxicated and on drug charges. The alleged incident happened May 17 in Port Neches, and on Wednesday a Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
kjas.com
Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
fox4beaumont.com
Box truck flips over on I-10E near Smith and lands in grassy area off freeway
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a box truck that flipped over and landed upside down in a grassy area off Interstate 10. The accident was reported at about noon today on I-10 East near Smith Road in Jefferson County. DPS...
fox4beaumont.com
Tyler County grand jury indicts teen on charge of threatening to shoot students
TYLER COUNTY — The Tyler County grand jury has indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a charge of Felony Terroristic Threat, after investigators say he threatened to shoot students at Colmesneil High School, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe set the bond on...
fox4beaumont.com
Regional airport flying high with additional revenue beyond airline flights
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County is looking for ways to utilize the Jack Brooks Regional Airport without relying solely on airline flights to bring in revenue. The airport director, Alex Rupp, says although it may seem underutilized for commercial flights, it's still a vital asset for Southeast Texas. KFDM/Fox...
Mom gets call threatening to kidnap her child from Bob Hope Middle School, student deemed safe
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The mother of a Port Arthur middle school student received a scare after someone called, threatening to kidnap her child from the school. On Monday, October 3, 2022, someone called a Bob Hope Middle School mother and threatened kidnap her daughter from the school unless a ransom was paid, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
fox4beaumont.com
Orange County S.O. investigating death of 20-year-old woman found unresponsive in pool
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 20-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a pool and died at a hospital, according to information the Orange County Sheriff's Office provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded at about 12:45 p.m....
Family is displaced after house fire in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, Texas — A family and their pets are safe after a house fire in West Orange early Sunday morning. The West Orange Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Flint Street around 2 a.m., according to Fire Chief David Roberts. Roberts believes the...
After helping her family get justice, officer escorts teenager during West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Under the Friday night lights at the West Orange Stark High School football stadium, fans witnessed a unique friendship that was born from an unthinkable tragedy. Orange County Police Officer Jason Laughlin escorted Aamiyah Gradnigo during the West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony. She was honored...
fox4beaumont.com
Orangefield students volunteer time at the Riverside Pavilion for Orangetober Festival
ORANGE — Orangefield National Junior Honor Society students and the Junior High Student Council traveled to the Riverside Pavilion in Orange to volunteer their time and energy by helping set up pumpkins in the pumpkin patch for Orangetober Festival. The students enjoyed their time away from the classroom to...
fox4beaumont.com
Cop & Kids events focus on building trust with the community
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers focused on more than crime. It was a day to build relationships with the community they serve and protect. Officers did this with their Cops & Kids pop up event. On Sunday, they set up activities and sweet treats at Charlton Pollard Park in...
