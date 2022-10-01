Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball prepares for the season. The reigning ACC men's basketball champions in the Virginia Tech Hokies as they are in day 6 of their preseason practices getting ready for the season as they are about a month away and when you look at teams under the guidance of Mike Young in his 4th year, he is excited about the program especially guys he sees that can make a difference in the program.

SALEM, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO