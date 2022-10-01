ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daleville, VA

wfxrtv.com

2022 Salem Half Marathon Forecast

SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Clean-up continues after Ian

DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Liberty Flames looking to improve even though being 4-1

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) -- The Liberty Flames football team is 4-1 on the season after a 38-24 win over Old Dominion last Saturday in Norfolk. LU is happy to be 4-1 and two wins away from bowl eligibility...the also feel they have to work on the miscues to be an even better ball club.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday night

Former Virginia Tech Football coachFrank Beamer will be the subject of "ACC Legends: Frank Beamer," on the ACC Network Monday night at 9:00 pm. The tribute according to the Roanoke Times is "befitting Beamer'slegendary status". Former Hokies football players who were interviewed for the show are Dwight Vick, Michael Vick, Xavier Adibi, Corey Moore, Pierson Prioleau, Eddie Royal, and Brandon Flowers.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball prepares for the season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The reigning ACC men’s basketball champions in the Virginia Tech Hokies as they are in day 6 of their preseason practices getting ready for the season as they are about a month away and when you look at teams under the guidance of Mike Young in his 4th year, he is excited about the program especially guys he sees that can make a difference in the program.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Regional Airport honors Chauncey Spencer Senior

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new statue at the Lynchburg Regional Airport was unveiled this weekend to honor an influential founding member of the National Airmen’s Association. Chauncey Edward Spencer Sr. made it possible for people of color to be trained at the Tuskegee Army Airfield during World War II.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victims

Firehouse Subs is helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Seventeen years ago the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was created due to the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and has continued supporting communities in distress and first responders. The Foundation has awarded over $1,925,000 in financial support in Virginia alone and is seeking to do even more.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

What you should know before hiking or climbing this Fall

BOTETOURT, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire & EMS officials say this is a popular time for outdoor activities, but they want to remind people to practice safety first. Especially when hiking, climbing, or caving. As the leaves change, it can be more tempting to head outdoors to the mountains...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Purr-ty kitten siblings ready for fur-ever homes

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, October 4th Roanoke Center for Animal Care and Protection volunteers Libby Carden and Anita Finkle introduced us to kitten siblings Nico and Amara. Nico is a two-month-old neutered male and Amara is a two-month-old spayed female.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke County non-emergency lines down

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center would like to alert residents that its non-emergency phone line is not operational at this time. According to the Center, the phone company is working on the problem, and they will update when their lines have been restored. They...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

