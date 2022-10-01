Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aging in place helps seniors stay in their homesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax RebatesCadrene HeslopRoanoke, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Dogwood Restaurant's menu is highy recommendedCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
High School Volleyball : Hidden Valley at Patrick Henry
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Hidden Valley Titans defeated the Patrick Henry Patriots in 4 sets. The Titans improve to 16-0 overall and 7-0 in the River Ridge District.
wfxrtv.com
2022 Salem Half Marathon Forecast
Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball prepares for the season. The reigning ACC men's basketball champions in the Virginia Tech Hokies as they are in day 6 of their preseason practices getting ready for the season as they are about a month away and when you look at teams under the guidance of Mike Young in his 4th year, he is excited about the program especially guys he sees that can make a difference in the program.
wfxrtv.com
Clean-up continues after Ian
Monday, crews were still working across Danville and Pittsylvania County to restore power. Monday, crews were still working across Danville and Pittsylvania County to restore power. Joe Gaither Full Interview. Daniel Suarez Profile. Hokies put UNC behind them. Virginia Tech falls to UNC. Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball prepares for the...
wfxrtv.com
Liberty Flames looking to improve even though being 4-1
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) -- The Liberty Flames football team is 4-1 on the season after a 38-24 win over Old Dominion last Saturday in Norfolk. LU is happy to be 4-1 and two wins away from bowl eligibility...the also feel they have to work on the miscues to be an even better ball club.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
aseaofred.com
Photo gallery – Liberty football at Old Dominion
Jon is a Liberty Alum (2006 & 2009), originally from the Richmond, VA area. His passion of the Flames helped lead him to start ASeaofRed.com in 2012.
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday night
Former Virginia Tech Football coachFrank Beamer will be the subject of "ACC Legends: Frank Beamer," on the ACC Network Monday night at 9:00 pm. The tribute according to the Roanoke Times is "befitting Beamer'slegendary status". Former Hokies football players who were interviewed for the show are Dwight Vick, Michael Vick, Xavier Adibi, Corey Moore, Pierson Prioleau, Eddie Royal, and Brandon Flowers.
WSLS
Man with Rockbridge County ties to perform at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Making his way to the big time. On Monday, Rockbridge County native Brent Snyder announced his preparations for a huge moment in his career – his upcoming performance at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe. Snyder moved from Virginia to Nashville in 2018, pursuing a career...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball prepares for the season
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The reigning ACC men’s basketball champions in the Virginia Tech Hokies as they are in day 6 of their preseason practices getting ready for the season as they are about a month away and when you look at teams under the guidance of Mike Young in his 4th year, he is excited about the program especially guys he sees that can make a difference in the program.
WSET
Bedford's Avenel: Rich history, the White Lady and what may be lurking inside
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Located in the heart of Bedford, on the street that bares its name...you'll find Historic Avenel. "The history is just so rich! All the people that have been here," said Irene Catlin, with Historic Avenel. Avenel was completed in 1838 by William Burwell and his...
WSET
Lynchburg gets 'A Little Bit Hippy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Little Bit Hippy is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The store will be located in the West End District, across from Carter Bates. Owner Heidi Bundy told ABC13 she hopes to open this location in the next couple of weeks. Bundy shared that...
WSLS
Lynchburg Regional Airport honors Chauncey Spencer Senior
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new statue at the Lynchburg Regional Airport was unveiled this weekend to honor an influential founding member of the National Airmen’s Association. Chauncey Edward Spencer Sr. made it possible for people of color to be trained at the Tuskegee Army Airfield during World War II.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
WDBJ7.com
Lexington man killed in weather-related crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington man was killed in a crash in Campbell County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Rd. 19-year-old Dylan Covington was driving west on Bishop Creek Rd when a...
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victims
Firehouse Subs is helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Seventeen years ago the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was created due to the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and has continued supporting communities in distress and first responders. The Foundation has awarded over $1,925,000 in financial support in Virginia alone and is seeking to do even more.
wfxrtv.com
What you should know before hiking or climbing this Fall
BOTETOURT, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire & EMS officials say this is a popular time for outdoor activities, but they want to remind people to practice safety first. Especially when hiking, climbing, or caving. As the leaves change, it can be more tempting to head outdoors to the mountains...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Purr-ty kitten siblings ready for fur-ever homes
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, October 4th Roanoke Center for Animal Care and Protection volunteers Libby Carden and Anita Finkle introduced us to kitten siblings Nico and Amara. Nico is a two-month-old neutered male and Amara is a two-month-old spayed female.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke County school bus involved in crash near Northside High School
A Roanoke County School bus was hit by a vehicle early this morning near Northside High School. District officials say no students were on board Bus 45 at the time of the incident.
Virginia National Guard mobilized for Hurricane Ian severe weather response
Around 60 members of the Virginia National Guard has been mobilized to prepare for the possible impacts of Hurricane Ian across the commonwealth.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County non-emergency lines down
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center would like to alert residents that its non-emergency phone line is not operational at this time. According to the Center, the phone company is working on the problem, and they will update when their lines have been restored. They...
Comments / 1