Miami, Okla. Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. – Friday evening the Miami Oklahoma Wardogs traveled to Tulsa to play at McLain High School where it is Homecoming there.

| BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Nick Highsmith, Miami Schools Superintendent, states, “after last night’s incident, Miami will not travel to Tulsa McLain again to participate in ANY school activity.”

Tulsa Police Chief Franklin released an advisory alert just after 10 p.m.

The game was complete as Miami won 19-18. Shots rang out just as the teams were beginning to shake hands.

Tulsa Police release more details at 11:20 p.m. “ This evening just before 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to McClain High School near 4900 N. Peoria for a shooting.
When Officers arrived, we found two victims amongst the crowd of hundreds. One 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but has improved to stable condition at this time.
Dozens of Officers converged in the area assisting with crowd control and looking for the suspect. Our K-9 Unit and several Officers scoured the nearby neighborhoods as we believe the suspect took off on foot. Unfortunately, the trail went cold.
At this time, we believe the suspect to be armed and dangerous, and the only description we have is a 17-year-old Black male.
Homicide Detectives are actively working this case. We hope that of the hundreds of people here, some will come forward and help with this investigation.
If you have any information, call the Tulsa Police non-emergency number at 918-596-9222 .”
This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 10

Tammy Mushaney
3d ago

this is so sad. praying for the family who's child died. so 😞 sorry for your loss.

Related
17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game

TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game. Police initially said one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two more victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, Tulsa police said. Police said the shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game between McLain and Miami High School. No arrests have been made.
Miami Schools Superintendent on last night’s tragic shooting at football game

MIAMI, Okla. — Superintendent Nick Highsmith of the Miami, Oklahoma school district addresses last night’s tragic shooting at the Tulsa McLain Titans vs. Miami Wardogs football game. | BREAKING NEWS RELATED >> Miami Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out; Shooting at McLain High School, Tulsa Police say one dead “First, I would like to express my...
Tulsa Mayor reacts to McClain mass shooting

Mayor GT Bynum is worried that a generation of kids are growing-up in which gun violence is escalating. “It’s unacceptable,” Bynum stressed. Bynum suggests security protocols should be reevaluated to ensure people can feel safe, in light of what transpired after McClain’s Homecoming game against Miami, Friday night.
Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
Video of teenager’s arrest at Tulsa State Fair goes viral

TULSA, Okla. — A video of an arrest at the Tulsa State Fair is going viral. Some have accused deputies of using excessive force on a drunk teenager. The video has been shared extensively online, including by national outlets. "One of the guys had a knee on his neck....
Police: Robbery leads to arrest of Tulsa murder suspect

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a robbery in midtown Tulsa led to the arrest of a murder suspect who had been wanted since May. Police said on Monday just after 1:30 p.m., three suspects, later identified as Dominique Jordan, Dorian Jordan and Raven Moya, went into Hibbett Sports at Promenade Mall, near East 41st Street and South Yale Avenue, where they grabbed several items of clothing and left.
TPD: 2 more people reported with gunshot wounds after McLain High School shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two more victims were hit by gunfire at McLain High School Friday night, in addition to the two victims already reported. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said told FOX23 radio partner, KRMG, Monday morning two more people were shot at the school, and made it to the hospital on their own. In total, four people were shot, including a McLain student that died.
School Football Games in Two Cities Rocked by Shootings

The hallowed tradition of Friday-night football games was disrupted by gunfire in two cities—leaving one person dead and four more wounded. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, the shots rang out during McLain High School’s homecoming game.“When Officers arrived, we found two victims amongst the crowd of hundreds. One 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but has improved to stable condition at this time,” Tulsa police said in a statement.“Dozens of Officers converged in the area assisting with crowd control and looking for the suspect. Our K-9 Unit and several Officers scoured the nearby neighborhoods as we believe the suspect took off on foot. Unfortunately, the trail went cold.”More than 1,000 miles away, in Newburgh, New York, three people were shot during a fight in the parking lot after the game, police said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, and no arrests had been made.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Motorcyclist Injured in a Crash in Osage County

A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville. OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH...
Oklahoma Police Deputy Caught On Video Beating Teen

A police officer pummeled a 17-year-old boy and drove a knee into his neck while arresting him in Oklahoma over the weekend ... and it was all caught on video. Footage of Sunday's "attack" shows the deputy and other officers trying to restrain the teen on the ground at the Tulsa State Fair.
KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

