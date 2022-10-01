Miami, Okla. Wardogs win football game, teams shaking hands as shots ring out

TULSA, Okla. – Friday evening the Miami Oklahoma Wardogs traveled to Tulsa to play at McLain High School where it is Homecoming there.

Tulsa Police Chief Franklin released an advisory alert just after 10 p.m.

The game was complete as Miami won 19-18. Shots rang out just as the teams were beginning to shake hands.

Tulsa Police release more details at 11:20 p.m. “ This evening just before 10:00 p.m., Officers responded to McClain High School near 4900 N. Peoria for a shooting.

When Officers arrived, we found two victims amongst the crowd of hundreds. One 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but has improved to stable condition at this time.

Dozens of Officers converged in the area assisting with crowd control and looking for the suspect. Our K-9 Unit and several Officers scoured the nearby neighborhoods as we believe the suspect took off on foot. Unfortunately, the trail went cold.

At this time, we believe the suspect to be armed and dangerous, and the only description we have is a 17-year-old Black male.

Homicide Detectives are actively working this case. We hope that of the hundreds of people here, some will come forward and help with this investigation.

If you have any information, call the Tulsa Police non-emergency number at 918-596-9222 .”

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more.

