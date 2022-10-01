KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have some chilly nights and nice afternoons before a cold front moves in. That front brings us little rain but a nice cool down by the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO