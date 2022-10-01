ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenback, TN

wvlt.tv

Episcopal School of Knoxville celebrates Blessing of the Pets

Your headlines from 10/4 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: UT students camp out for housing, Chief, officers resign in Jacksboro, State Senator battling cancer. The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pigeon Forge’s Country Tonite Theatre remembers Loretta Lynn

Music icons from all over are reacting to the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away in her sleep at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home Tuesday. Greyhound busses has established a new Knoxville bus stop, according to the business’s website. Morristown Fire Department responds to fire,...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Downtown Knoxville gets spooky for Halloween season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville is getting much spookier. “Wicked Cool” is back in town ahead of the Halloween season. As a result, Market Square, Gay Street and the Old City with 3D installations, spiders, ghosts and spooky lighting leading up to the holiday. “We’ve got spirits,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Salvation Army looking for families who need help this Christmas

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some families may need a little support this holiday season to provide Christmas for their kids, and the Salvation Army is trying to help. This year the Salvation Army hopes to serve more than 500 children throughout Cocke and Sevier Counties. Starting in November in 12 different locations, people can find Angel Trees to help out.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

UT Students camping outside for a place to live for upcoming school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many University of Tennessee students are trying to lock in on a place to stay for the upcoming school year, resulting in lines outside the leasing office. They’ve been camping out for hours outside The Standard at Knoxville student housing center, where some students like Avery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Chilly night ahead with more sunshine for your Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have some chilly nights and nice afternoons before a cold front moves in. That front brings us little rain but a nice cool down by the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The Knoxville Police Department chief is making changes; over 20 officers were recently promoted, and the department’s structure has been reorganized, according to a release. Homicide Rate Dropping. Updated: 19 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording. Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated: 20...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car

The star of the Thanksgiving feast may be hard to come by this year. Music icons from all over are reacting to the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn passed away in her sleep at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home Tuesday. Greyhound establishes new Knoxville bus stop. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

EAST TN WOMAN CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY – GETS PAPAL BLESSING FROM POPE FRANCIS

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – An East Tennessee woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family by her side and a special gift that brought her to tears. Grace McGavin, 100, moved to Tennessee in 2021, and now resides in Maryville. For her big day, four generations of her family traveled from Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Nashville and Knoxville to be together.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sunshine returns for the week ahead as temperatures warm

A Maryville woman received a special gift on her birthday that brought her to tears. The car hit the man while he was walking in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike on Friday night. Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect. Updated: 23 hours ago. Police believe...
KNOXVILLE, TN

