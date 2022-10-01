Read full article on original website
Caught on video: Trio of playing bears get tangled up in Halloween light display in Monrovia
The classic tale of the three bears never had them getting tangled up in Halloween spiderweb lights.A mother bear and her two cubs came upon a Halloween light display in Monrovia, and apparently found it irresistible. The owner of the display caught them on video, carousing among the lights, and eventually getting tangled up in them.The video was posted to TikTok by ashlillycat888, who said it had taken her two hours to put up the lights — and just five minutes for the bears to wreck the display."The bears briefly got tangled, but left the remnants of my web in the street," the video said."Rip Halloween web lights," she added in the caption.
