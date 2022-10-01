ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

CBS LA

Caught on video: Trio of playing bears get tangled up in Halloween light display in Monrovia

The classic tale of the three bears never had them getting tangled up in Halloween spiderweb lights.A mother bear and her two cubs came upon a Halloween light display in Monrovia, and apparently found it irresistible. The owner of the display caught them on video, carousing among the lights, and eventually getting tangled up in them.The video was posted to TikTok by ashlillycat888, who said it had taken her two hours to put up the lights — and just five minutes for the bears to wreck the display."The bears briefly got tangled, but left the remnants of my web in the street," the video said."Rip Halloween web lights," she added in the caption.
MONROVIA, CA
surfcityusa.com

Why Blue Whales Migrate Through Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach, located in the heart of Southern California, is one of the best places on Earth to witness the world’s most extraordinary giant – the blue whale! From May through September, lucky whale watchers have the opportunity to encounter blue whales on their epic migration. Blue whales...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County

A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Fullerton, CA
Lifestyle
City
Fullerton, CA
City
Simi Valley, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Dinh Lee

Wagyu Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles - Tama En

Tama En is a high-end Japanese barbeque restaurant with two locations in the Los Angeles and Orange County area, one being in Lomita, California, and the other in Gardena, California. Tama En is a do-it-yourself Japanese barbeque grill that specializes in its high-quality Japanese beef, also known as wagyu. At the restaurant, you are presented with a charcoal grill on the table in which you would grill the meat you order to your own liking, whether you like it more rare or more well-done, you can cook it however you would like.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Caught on video: Man hiking with daughter, friends scares off mountain lion in Malibu

A man hiking with his daughter and friends scared off a mountain lion in the Nicholas Flats area of Malibu Thursday.Austin Podrat recorded video of the big cat, which he says he scared off by yelling, "go away." Podrat had been walking with his 6-year-old daughter, two young friends, and another father at the time.The video shows the large mountain lion stop to look at them for a moment before trotting off into the bushes. The mountain lion did not appear to be wearing a collar that would indicate it was part of the National Park Service study of big...
MALIBU, CA
localocnews.com

Check out the new O.C. Museum of Art for free on Oct. 8 and 9

After a three year building project, the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) reopens in its permanent home at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Join OCMA as they open the doors to their new permanent home on Saturday October 8 at 5 p.m. For 24-hours the museum will be open and activated with music, food, films, yoga, dancing, and more. Free and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
LONG BEACH, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants

With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a little...
SEAL BEACH, CA

