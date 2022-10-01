ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

indianapublicradio.org

Why are Indiana’s healthcare costs so high?

Various studies show Indiana’s prices for health care and hospital care as some of the highest in the country. A listener in Angola was curious about the reasoning behind this. Philip Powell, a business and economics professor at Indiana University, explained higher healthcare costs in the state are due...
WISH-TV

Indiana panel recommends repealing HIV penalties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of a bipartisan legislative panel on Tuesday said Indiana’s HIV laws are unnecessarily discriminatory and don’t accomplish anything. The general assembly convenes interim study committees every year to look into policy matters between legislative sessions. A panel tasked with reviewing the state’s criminal code voted unanimously on Tuesday to recommend lawmakers scrap most of the state’s penalties concerning people who live with HIV.
WTHR

State files 'emotional' response to ACLU religious freedom abortion lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana argued women filing a religious freedom claim against the new abortion law do not have standing because they’re not pregnant. Lawyers with the attorney general’s office wrote, “preserving human lives outweighs speculative concerns about hypothetical future pregnancies and modest alteration of Plaintiffs’ current sexual and contraceptive practices.”
Indiana Daily Student

LETTER: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's visit showed hypocrisy and hatred

Last Friday, the Intercollegiate Studies Institute Buckley Society hosted Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita in the Whittenberger Auditorium at the Indiana Memorial Union. We, the executive board of the College Democrats at IU, vehemently oppose the dangerous ideas Rokita espoused that evening. While we undoubtedly support the right to free...
Indianapolis Recorder

Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse

Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
WTHR

ACLU files response to state’s push to enforce abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday afternoon, the ACLU criticized the state's attempt to sidestep the Court of Appeals to put the new abortion ban law back in place. Attorneys representing Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights supporters argued maintaining the state’s old abortion laws is the best course of action for Hoosier women and girls.
WISH-TV

Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
95.3 MNC

Indiana U.S. Senate race may be closer than expected

A new poll is shedding some light on how the U.S. Senate race in Indiana may be closer than many realize. The IndyPolitics/AEW Strategies poll asked 600 likely voters throughout Indiana how they will be voting come November. 39-percent said they support incumbent Sen. Todd Young, 37-percent support Democratic challenger...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana

WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
WTHR

Central Indiana rescue working to save most vulnerable dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — Animal shelters and rescues here in Indiana do whatever they can to save unwanted pets and find them loving homes. One rescue, Tails and Trails, is rescuing the most vulnerable, often those minutes from euthanasia. Mo Tibbetts started the nonprofit in 2014 to save the dogs that...
Fox 59

New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A new poll released Sunday suggests a competitive U.S. Senate race in Indiana. A poll from Indy Politics and ARW Strategies shows incumbent Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) with 39% of the vote, leading his Democratic challenger, Mayor Tom McDermott of Hammond, by just two percentage points. Libertarian candidate James Sceniak is polling at 6%.
