indianapublicradio.org
Why are Indiana’s healthcare costs so high?
Various studies show Indiana’s prices for health care and hospital care as some of the highest in the country. A listener in Angola was curious about the reasoning behind this. Philip Powell, a business and economics professor at Indiana University, explained higher healthcare costs in the state are due...
WISH-TV
Indiana panel recommends repealing HIV penalties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of a bipartisan legislative panel on Tuesday said Indiana’s HIV laws are unnecessarily discriminatory and don’t accomplish anything. The general assembly convenes interim study committees every year to look into policy matters between legislative sessions. A panel tasked with reviewing the state’s criminal code voted unanimously on Tuesday to recommend lawmakers scrap most of the state’s penalties concerning people who live with HIV.
WTHR
State files 'emotional' response to ACLU religious freedom abortion lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana argued women filing a religious freedom claim against the new abortion law do not have standing because they’re not pregnant. Lawyers with the attorney general’s office wrote, “preserving human lives outweighs speculative concerns about hypothetical future pregnancies and modest alteration of Plaintiffs’ current sexual and contraceptive practices.”
Inside Indiana Business
Can Indiana’s religious freedom law strike down the state’s abortion ban?
Indiana’s controversial religious freedom law is at the heart of at least two ongoing lawsuits that seek to strike down the state’s near-total abortion ban, fueling debate about where to draw lines between religion and policy. The first legal challenge — a class action lawsuit filed last month...
Indiana Daily Student
LETTER: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's visit showed hypocrisy and hatred
Last Friday, the Intercollegiate Studies Institute Buckley Society hosted Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita in the Whittenberger Auditorium at the Indiana Memorial Union. We, the executive board of the College Democrats at IU, vehemently oppose the dangerous ideas Rokita espoused that evening. While we undoubtedly support the right to free...
Indianapolis Recorder
Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse
Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
WTHR
ACLU files response to state’s push to enforce abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS — Monday afternoon, the ACLU criticized the state's attempt to sidestep the Court of Appeals to put the new abortion ban law back in place. Attorneys representing Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights supporters argued maintaining the state’s old abortion laws is the best course of action for Hoosier women and girls.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
Decision 2022: Key dates to know about Election Day in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. Senator, nine U.S. Representatives, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State and Auditor of State as well as hundreds of state and local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school...
Fox 19
Pamphlets advocating white supremacy left in Tri-State neighborhood
BRIGHT, In. (WXIX) - Some Indiana residents say they recently received a pamphlet appearing to support white supremacy. Two Dearborn County residents say they the pamphlet appeared in a clear plastic bag in their driveway. They say they don’t want that kind of message spread in their community. “There’s...
95.3 MNC
Indiana U.S. Senate race may be closer than expected
A new poll is shedding some light on how the U.S. Senate race in Indiana may be closer than many realize. The IndyPolitics/AEW Strategies poll asked 600 likely voters throughout Indiana how they will be voting come November. 39-percent said they support incumbent Sen. Todd Young, 37-percent support Democratic challenger...
indianapublicradio.org
Polling for U.S. Senate seat in Indiana is tight. Campaign contributions are worlds apart
With Indiana’s general election roughly one month away, some polling shows Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott in a tight race against incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young. But according to the group Open Secrets, which tracks money in politics, Young has raised over twenty times what McDermott has in...
WANE-TV
As Northeast Indiana grows to 1 million residents, the biggest hurdle is housing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — New residents are coming from Michigan, Ohio and especially Illinois to live in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana. They are seeking new jobs, a more affordable lifestyle that sees their paycheck stretch further and better housing. “Northeast Indiana is doing extraordinarily well compared to...
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Clerk being investigated by Indiana State Police
The St. Joseph County Clerk is being investigated by Indiana State Police after surveillance video showed her entering a secure ballot storage room by herself just days before the May primary election. By law, when entering the secure ballot storage room in an particular county a member of each political...
California drug trafficker caught in Indiana sentenced to almost 4 years in prison
INDIANAPOLIS — Felix Becerra-Aguilera, 40, of California will serve 45 months in federal prison after being caught in Indiana. The troopers stopped his red Chevy for following too closely behind another car on I-70 near Greenfield Sept. 13, 2021. Inside the car, troopers found Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills in the...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
Central Indiana rescue working to save most vulnerable dogs
INDIANAPOLIS — Animal shelters and rescues here in Indiana do whatever they can to save unwanted pets and find them loving homes. One rescue, Tails and Trails, is rescuing the most vulnerable, often those minutes from euthanasia. Mo Tibbetts started the nonprofit in 2014 to save the dogs that...
Hurricane Ian flooded vehicles will soon be sold in Indiana
Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian will soon be cleaned up and sold in Indiana and other states, to unsuspecting car buyers.
Fox 59
New poll shows tight U.S. Senate race in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A new poll released Sunday suggests a competitive U.S. Senate race in Indiana. A poll from Indy Politics and ARW Strategies shows incumbent Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) with 39% of the vote, leading his Democratic challenger, Mayor Tom McDermott of Hammond, by just two percentage points. Libertarian candidate James Sceniak is polling at 6%.
WTHR
