4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Rochester Adams at Troy Athens boys soccer
A Rochester Adams goal with less than a minute left in the game gave the Highlanders a 2-2 tie with host Troy Athens Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in Troy.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Walled Lake Northern at South Lyon in LVC boys soccer tournament title game
The regular-season champion in the Lakes Valley Conference, South Lyon hosted Walled Lake Northern for the LVC boys soccer tournament championship game on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, but the Knights got the road win, 3-2, to claim the tournament title.
The Oakland Press
In must-win game for OAA Red title chances, Troy Athens plays to 2-2 draw with Adams
TROY — In a game Troy Athens needed to keep its division title hopes alive, the Red Hawks and Rochester Adams Highlanders both scored late in a 2-2 draw Tuesday night. With the draw, Athens (11-3-2, 4-1-2 OAA Red) is eliminated from the division title race. The Red Hawks will finish either tied for second or tied for third, depending on how Wednesday night’s game between Troy and Clarkston finishes. But Athens can no longer catch the Colts, so Troy clinches the OAA Red title on a night they are off and will finish the league season Wednesday.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: There’s a new No. 1 again after Week 6 saw top teams tumble
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 6:. 1 Rochester Adams (5-1) — Jake Sukkar is a bad, bad man, Hassan Murray plugs holes in a hurry. 2 West Bloomfield (5-1) — In case you didn’t know, Blue Chip senior WR Semaj Morgan can also chuck the pigskin with pinpoint accuracy; he has three touchdown tosses this fall.
The Oakland Press
Rick Herpich, Joan Garety win GAM Senior Tournament of Champions
GROSSE ILE – Rick Herpich of Orchard Lake and Joan Garety of Ada closed out the Golf Association of Michigan season winning the GAM Senior Tournament of Champions presented by Garland Lodge & Golf Resort Monday at Grosse Ile Golf & Country Club. Herpich, 69 and an Orchard Lake...
The Oakland Press
Red Run Golf Club hosting GAM, PGA teams for 50th Fuller Cup matches
ROYAL OAK – Red Run Golf Club and its classic course with recently renovated and restored bunkers and tees will host the 50th Fuller Cup Matches Tuesday. Top amateur golfers representing the Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) and top PGA professionals representing the Michigan Section PGA (PGA) square off in a Ryder Cup-like format with six four-ball matches and 12 singles matches to determine a winning team.
The Oakland Press
Screening of ‘Boblo Boats’ documentary takes local seniors down memory lane
Aaron Schillinger was living in NYC making videos for nonprofit companies when he set sail for Toledo to create a fundraising video for “an old boat” he knew nothing about. That trip turned out to be a seven-year voyage through some challenging waters before eventually docking with an award-winning documentary on the rise, fall and hopefully rebirth of the Boblo Boat and Boblo Island.
Produce sold in Metro Detroit stores could be contaminated with human waste
(CBS DETROIT) - A warning for any consumers who may have recently bought produce from some stores in Metro Detroit -- produce could be contaminated with human waste.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development advises people not to eat Kuntry Gardens produce or products containing produce from Kuntry Gardens of Homer, Michigan, because it may be contaminated with raw, untreated human waste. During a produce safety inspection, staff at MDARD saw that Kuntry Gardens was using raw human waste on the fields where produce was grown and the same items were then shipped to several stores across the state.The product may...
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
The Oakland Press
Big city vendors have nothing on Walt’s Diggity Dog in Ray Township
New York, Chicago and Detroit are famous for their plethora of hot dog vendors who serve workers rushing along the sidewalks of Wall Street or the street corners of Lafayette Boulevard a quick lunch. But hot diggity dog!. Thanks to Walter Taylor of Lake Orion, fans of the working-class street...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 2 and beyond
• Dixie Byway Car Show and Cruise: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8, Mt. Holly, 13536 Dixie Highway, Groveland Twp., Highway 45 concert sponsored by Oakland County Parks is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cruise to the Show from Waypoint Church, 8400 Dixie Hwy. 8:30-9:30 a.m., hollyareachamber.com/dixie-byway-car-show.html. • Lakeview Cemetery Walk is 1-4...
wlen.com
Washtenaw County Man Wins $100,000 Playing MI Lottery
Washtenaw County, MI – A Washtenaw County man had a long, sleepless, night after getting an email that he won a $100,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 after he was selected in...
wcsx.com
Yates Cider Mill – Rochester
Yates Cider Mill was established in 1863! For 159 years, it’s been a part of Rochester. Walk the loop, check out the parks, and farm animals, and enjoy Yate’s delicious cider and donuts! Two very unique things about Yates: they are powered by water and use a UV light process to treat their cider instead of pasteurization.
The Oakland Press
Meadow Brook Theatre opens 56th season with a Halloween favorite
Tim Dolan was an 11th grader at Utica High School when he attended a student matinee of “Little Shop of Horrors” at Meadow Brook Theatre. “It changed my life,” said the former Shelby Township resident who lives in New York City. “As fate would have it, the first time I get to do it is 21 years later at the theatre where I first saw it. It’s pretty wild!”
Detroit News
South Lyon East High locked down due to school threat
South Lyon East High School in Lyon Township has been locked down while police investigate a possible threat reported at the school, officials said. The threat was discovered shortly after the school day began and Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are searching the building with canine units. A note was found Tuesday morning in a school bathroom that said someone in the building was armed and implied the person was going to begin shooting.
candgnews.com
Construction on roundabout in Royal Oak, Beverly Hills slated to start spring 2023
ROYAL OAK — An intersection at the border of Royal Oak and Beverly Hills will be turned into a roundabout next year. The intersection at Normandy and Greenfield roads will become a roundabout, with construction scheduled to begin in April. The project will be done in conjunction with Beverly Hills and the Road Commission for Oakland County.
QSR magazine
Super Chix Opens First Michigan Restaurant
SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its first restaurant in Michigan. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located at 17673 Hall, Rd., Macomb, MI – (586) 649-7010. Macomb is the perfect location for Michigan's first Super Chix and the Hall Rd. is ideal thanks to its easy accessibility...
The Oakland Press
Portion of I-696 to be renovated in Oakland County
A $275 million project to rebuild eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen will begin in mid-October. The project, which spans Southfield and Farmington Hills, will include storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Temperatures to Drop 20 Degrees – Here’s Where
I’m absolutely loving this warm weather in Michigan this week. Much of the lower peninsula is seeing temperatures in the 70s for the beginning of this week, which is fairly rare for this time of year. I’ve noticed many folks across the state taking advantage of the warm spell by going outside when they’re out of work and enjoying the last warm days of 2022.
