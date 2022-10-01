After the retirement of two long-standing board members: Jim Jacoby and Kay Wilson, the St. Francis Foundation has welcomed two new board members during the 2022 fiscal year. “We are so very grateful for the knowledge, dedication and heartfelt contributions our retiring board members made that allowed us to keep moving our mission forward,” said Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Foundation. “As we look back on their many years of service, we know that we were better able to meet the needs of our hospital and patients because of the work they did.”

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO