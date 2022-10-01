Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nodawaynews.com
Activities abound in Nodaway County this fall
• September 29 – October 21 – Today’s Civic Women is collecting children’s hats and gloves to be distributed in Eugene Field Elementary School classrooms. Items can be dropped at the Nodaway News Leader. • October 1 – Junk for Jesus at the First United Methodist...
nodawaynews.com
St. Francis Foundation welcomes 2 new board members
After the retirement of two long-standing board members: Jim Jacoby and Kay Wilson, the St. Francis Foundation has welcomed two new board members during the 2022 fiscal year. “We are so very grateful for the knowledge, dedication and heartfelt contributions our retiring board members made that allowed us to keep moving our mission forward,” said Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Foundation. “As we look back on their many years of service, we know that we were better able to meet the needs of our hospital and patients because of the work they did.”
nodawaynews.com
Motorcycle rides are announced
Freedom of Road Riders® Local 26, Maryville, has announced its Tuesday night “Eat ‘n Ride” schedule. Motorcyclists on any type of motorcycle, trike or scooter are welcome to meet at Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville for the beginning of each ride. Kickstands go up at 6 pm.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville’s South Main Improvement Project continues with Phase 1
Maryville’s City Manager Greg McDanel gave an update on the South Main Improvement Project process recently. South Avenue will remain closed through October 28th. The closure was originally estimated to be six weeks, and began on August 8. Several challenges with installation and testing of the new waterline delayed work on the subgrade and installation of storm sewer in this location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nodawaynews.com
September 29, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the Commissioner’s Office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
Comments / 0