Read full article on original website
Related
Raising Canes is opening two new locations in Virginia
Raising Canes is making its way back to the Hampton Roads community with two new restaurant locations later this fall.
Tidal flooding impacts seen across Hampton Roads Monday
Parts of Hampton Roads were underwater Monday as tidal flooding impacted the area.
WAVY News 10
Fried Lobster Mac and Cheese
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo and Chef Rock from BeachHouse 757 created quite the spread when they visited the Hampton Roads Show kitchen!. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by BeachHouse 757.
Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Friday Night Flights Week 4 Full Show
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights continues into the fourth week of coverage. Many high school football games were moved up to Thursday, Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Ian, and the forecast looks good for upcoming college games at ODU and CNU, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
13newsnow.com
An inside look at Rivers Casino Portsmouth
The $300 million casino on Victory Blvd will feature more than slots and table games. We visit its sister casino in Pittsburgh to see what Portsmouth can expect.
13newsnow.com
Coastal flooding submerges end of Cape Story by the Sea neighborhood street in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — By Monday at noon, standing water had already submerged the end of the street just outside Rich Califf's newly purchased home in Cape Story by the Sea. “I understood that -- I guess I wasn’t prepared for the scope of it," he told 13News Now Monday.
13newsnow.com
Live updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hampton fixing lights, fishing pier at Buckroe Beach following severe flooding
The City of Hampton is making repairs to multiple things at Buckroe Beach following damage done by severe weather.
Elephant’s Fork Elementary closes Tuesday due to HVAC issue
Elephant's Fork Elementary in Suffolk has closed for the rest of Tuesday due to an HVAC issue.
Spirit to offer daily nonstop flights to South Florida at Norfolk airport
According to Spirit Airlines, they will offer travelers affordable, daily flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO) starting March 8, 2023.
WAVY News 10
8 a.m. coastal low update: Tidal flooding recedes, expected to go higher Monday afternoon
KaMaria Braye and Brett Hall have updates from Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3M0tVVj. 8 a.m. coastal low update: Tidal flooding recedes, …. Tidal flooding makes for dangerous driving conditions. Now is the time to focus on rising tides and resiliency, …. Teenage hit-and-run survivor: ‘I’m alive and that’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding
The majority of public schools in Norfolk are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday except for Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
Spirit Airlines coming to Norfolk International
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This is a different Spirit of Norfolk. Spirit Airlines and Norfolk International Airport announced Tuesday morning that the budget airline will start service at ORF on March 8, 2023. Spirit will offer nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, and connection options to places such...
How many millions of dollars is your city in Hampton Roads paying in overtime?
Millions of your tax dollars are spent paying overtime in cities across the region and the shortage of police officers is putting a strain on the system.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk hosts two-mile family fun run
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation is hosting a two-mile family fun run/walk on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. The fun run will be held at Lake Meade Trail, located at 201 Holly Lawn Parkway. A variety of vendors will be present, and there will...
Carpool Cinema is coming to Bennett's Creek Park in Suffolk
The Cinema will offer two screens and people can watch right from their cars. Attendees also have the option to bring a chair or blanket to watch from the lawn.
Free parking for Virginia Beach residents extended for severe weather
We're anticipating more severe weather & coastal flooding Sun–Tues, so VB is extending the time that residents may move their cars for FREE to City garages.
Virginia Beach to resume normal operations Tuesday
The City of Virginia Beach will move to essential operating conditions at 12 p.m. on Monday.
WAVY News 10
Police: Man broke into Suffolk ABC store, stole and damaged merchandise worth nearly $4K
A 60-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at an ABC store in Suffolk over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3rqFfAP. Police: Man broke into Suffolk ABC store, stole and …. A 60-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at an ABC store in Suffolk over the weekend. Read...
Comments / 0