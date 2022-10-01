ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Fried Lobster Mac and Cheese

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo and Chef Rock from BeachHouse 757 created quite the spread when they visited the Hampton Roads Show kitchen!. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by BeachHouse 757.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Gallery: Significant tidal flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today. Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads Higher […]
WAVY News 10

Friday Night Flights Week 4 Full Show

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights continues into the fourth week of coverage. Many high school football games were moved up to Thursday, Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Ian, and the forecast looks good for upcoming college games at ODU and CNU, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.
13newsnow.com

Live updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
WAVY News 10

Spirit Airlines coming to Norfolk International

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This is a different Spirit of Norfolk. Spirit Airlines and Norfolk International Airport announced Tuesday morning that the budget airline will start service at ORF on March 8, 2023. Spirit will offer nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, and connection options to places such...
WAVY News 10

Suffolk hosts two-mile family fun run

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation is hosting a two-mile family fun run/walk on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. The fun run will be held at Lake Meade Trail, located at 201 Holly Lawn Parkway. A variety of vendors will be present, and there will...
