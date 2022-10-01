Read full article on original website
Trump Hits CNN With $475 Million Lawsuit Over ‘Defamatory Labels’ Like ‘Racist,’ ‘Russian Lackey’ and ‘Hitler’
Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN for defamation, seeking $475 million in damages for what he calls a “campaign of libel and slander” for “defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler.”. The lawsuit, filed in a Florida...
‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Mocks Herschel Walker for Reportedly Paying for Girlfriend’s Abortion by Check: To Hide, ‘Pay Cash’ (Video)
”The hypocrisy just strikes you in the face,“ Navarro said. Ana Navarro has a piece of advice for politicians who are attempting to hide potentially damaging financial transactions: use cash. The host of “The View” offered this up to Herschel Walker on Monday, after a report surfaced that the Georgia senate candidate reportedly paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion with a check.
Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'
Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
Chris Cuomo Vows ‘to Be More Transparent,’ Rejects Left-Right ‘Division’ in News Nation Debut (Video)
Former CNN host touts resume and alludes to, but doesn't elaborate on, the circumstances of his exit
The Onion Writes Serious Supreme Court Brief, Which of Course Is Also a Hysterical Parody
Meyers Mocks Republican ‘Commitment to America’ Pamphlets: ‘Not Helping’ Accusations of Being Trump ‘Cult’ (Video)
Seth Meyers couldn’t help but be amused on Monday night by the fact that the Republican party’s plan for the future of the nation not only fits on a literal pamphlet, but that those pamphlets are being handed out. The late night host joked that that definitely doesn’t help stave off any jokes about Republicans being in a Trump-led cult of personality.
