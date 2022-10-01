ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Herald-Record

Newburgh Free Academy shooting outside of football game

By Melissa Kramer, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago

Police are investigating a shooting Friday night on Newburgh Free Academy's campus following a football game against Warwick.

Newburgh police Chief Anthony Geraci at a press briefing said three people were injured, though none are believed to be life-threatening. At least five shots were fired after a fight broke out in the north parking lot, he said.

No arrests have been made and Geraci did not share a description of a suspect. Police believe the altercation was "an isolated incident," but Geraci did not say why the fight may have broke out.

Ed Forgit, deputy superintendent at Newburgh Free Academy, said the district's "No. 1 priority is safety. Safety protocols were in place this evening. We will be investigating all of the activities that took place to ensure that the protocols were followed," noting more information would be provided Saturday. Geraci said there were surveillance cameras in the area of the parking lot.

Newburgh shooting: Police say man fatally shot, 5-year-old boy wounded

AG: No charges will be filed against Wallkill officer in man's fatal shooting last year

The school in a message posted to its site said the shooting happened “outside of the security perimeter for an event taking place.” Forgit said the shooting occurred roughly 10 minutes after the conclusion of the game, around 9:35 p.m.

Geraci said a 43-year-old woman was shot in a foot, a 19-year-old woman was shot in a thigh, and a 21-year-old man was shot in an ankle. Two of the victims were transported to a local hospital.

The shooting followed another shooting incident in the City of Newburgh Thursday, in which a 29-year-old man was killed and a 5-year-old riding his bicycle was shot near Washington Street.

"It's unacceptable," Geraci said of the gun violence in the city. "The trauma that is being inflicted upon our youth in our community has to stop."

The school said it was “thankful for the quick and thorough response of our local law enforcement agencies and security personnel,” and asked anyone with information to contact City of Newburgh police at 845-569-7509. Seventeen agencies responded Friday, Geraci said, noting officers already on-scene were first to respond to the gunfire.

The school said its Critical Stress Management team would be available “to help students and families who may need support during this time. More specific information will be provided soon.”

The shooting comes roughly a year after another incident of violence after a Mid Hudson Valley football game. On Sept. 17, 2021, 16-year-old Arlington High School student Quraan Smith was fatally stabbed during an altercation in the school parking lot. Poughkeepsie's Nestor Ortiz-Ocampo, a former Arlington student, is facing charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Newburgh Free Academy shooting outside of football game

Comments / 0

Related
Times Herald-Record

Newburgh considers changing event schedule after 3 shot following football game

NEWBURGH - The Newburgh Enlarged City School District has added police presence throughout its buildings and is considering moving evening sport events to daylight or weekends after three people were injured in a shooting following a Friday night football game. While police are investigating what happened before five shots were fired in the north parking lot at Newburgh Free Academy, students returned to school on Monday. ...
NEWBURGH, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Newburgh pastor shares concerns on football game shooting

A shooting at Newburgh Free Academy’s north campus left three people injured over the weekend as attendees were leaving a football game. Neighbors in the area like local Pastor of New Jerusalem Church of God and Christ Booker T. Curtis shared their concern. “Gun violence is something that’s pretty...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Washington Street#Violent Crime#Newburgh Free Academy#Ag
Syracuse.com

Dad shot dead at Upstate NY hotel while visiting son’s college; 2 arrested

A 53-year-old father has been shot dead at an Upstate New York hotel while visiting his son’s college. The New York Post reports Paul Kutz, a CPA from Long Island, was killed when stray bullets struck him during a fight between two homeless men inside the lobby a Courtyard Marriott in Poughkeepsie. The dad of three was shot in the chest and torso around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the final day of “Family Weekend” at nearby Marist College.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Colossal Phone Outage Plague Hudson Valley Police, More

A phone outage across the Mid-Hudson Valley caused major issues for local businesses, animal hospitals, and even police departments. Here's how to remain in contact while service is being restored. Verizon Phone Outage in the Hudson Valley, NY. "The Town of Newburgh Police phone lines are currently inoperable", began a...
NEWBURGH, NY
People

Father Visiting Son at N.Y. College's Family Weekend Is Fatally Shot by Stranger in Hotel Lobby

Paul Kutz, 53, was visiting his son at Marist College when he was allegedly shot by a man he'd never met before, say police A man is charged with murder following the killing of a New York father of three who was visiting one of his sons at college in Poughkeepsie. On Sunday, 53-year-old Paul Kutz was fatally shot in the Courtyard by Marriott lobby in Poughkeepsie, allegedly by a man he had never met before. He was in town to visit his son for Family Weekend...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Ed Dept. stands with Newburgh school district following NFA shooting, says superintendent

NEWBURGH – The State Education Department is standing with the Newburgh Enlarged City School District “as we ensure we have all the resources we need for our students and families,” Superintendent Jackielyn Manning Campbell said in a memo to faculty and staff following Friday night’s shooting of three people after the varsity football game between Warwick and Newburgh Free Academy. She did not elaborate.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wappingers Falls Dunkin’ Charges More for Flavor Swirls? Since When

Is this something that all Hudson Valley Dunkin's do?. One place that the Hudson Valley is not short of is Dunkin' locations. I think almost every town has one there are numerous in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, Carmel...you get the idea every area has one, but after stopping at the Dunkin on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls the other day I'm wondering if they all follow the same rule.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
i95 ROCK

Brewster Neighborhood Terrorized by Mailbox Baseball Game

The game is called "Mailbox Baseball" and it's terrorizing one neighborhood in Brewster, NY. Here's the deal, our victims gave me permission to tell their story on the condition of anonymity. So, we'll just say the people we spoke with, are 3rd generation Brewster residents who love their town, their neighborhood and their mailbox. They'd like people to PLEASE stop destroying it.
BREWSTER, NY
101.5 WPDH

In Demand: Kingston Eatery Opening 2nd Location in New Paltz

I was pretty excited when I first found out about Moonburger just about a year ago. What is Moonburger? It’s one of the hottest burger eateries in Kingston, that’s what. And what makes Moonburger so special? Well, their burgers are not only delicious, but they’re also plant-based. That was great news for me because I gave up red meat a few years ago but every now and then I crave a delicious burger. Plus it’s totally local. It’s not a chain, so you know you’re buying locally.
KINGSTON, NY
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy