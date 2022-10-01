Week 5 of the college football season is in the books, and I’m slightly saddened that we are already nearing the halfway point of the regular season. But what a weekend of football it was. It started with a great game between Kentucky and Ole Miss, a meeting the Wildcats literally fumbled away. Alabama and Arkansas was extremely exciting — for the third quarter at least. In the ACC, Wake Forest bounced back with a big win over FSU while Clemson took care of business against NC State. Then there was Georgia, the No. 1 team in the nation, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Missouri in Columbia.

