Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor
Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy
After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video
Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin RB sends strong message about Paul Chryst firing
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sent a strong message on Sunday regarding the Paul Chryst firing. Wisconsin fired Chryst a day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois 34-10. Allen is the team’s star running back and had just 8 yards on 2 carries in the defeat. “Anyone...
Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach
Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has updated his rankings after Week 5. Week 5 featured some very notable results, including Alabama and Georgia narrowly escaping Arkansas and Missouri on the road, respectively. Elsewhere, Ohio State took a while to get going against Rutgers, before dominating the Scarlet Knights on...
College Football World Believes Major Coach Is Getting Fired Today
The college football world believes a major head coach is probably getting fired on Sunday. Auburn fell to LSU, 21-17, on Saturday evening. The Tigers are now 3-2 on the season. Is Bryan Harsin's time done at Auburn?. Many fans are convinced that he will be out as the team's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nick Saban Criticized for Postgame Interview With Reporter
The Alabama coach appeared to criticize Jenny Dell of CBS for not asking about the team, although she did exactly that.
ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following another eventful weekend in the college football world. Week 5 of the 2022 college football regular season was a big one, with several games between ranked teams. Georgia and Alabama both played tight contests, with the Bulldogs barely escaping...
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5
When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema reveals that he contacted Paul Chryst after hearing of his firing
Bret Bielema made sure to contact Paul Chryst after he got fired. 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner posted about what he said. Bielema reached out to Chryst on Monday. He had a long talk with the former Wisconsin HC. Bielema coached at Wisconsin from 2006-2012. This is what Bielema said about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sporting News
Ranking Wisconsin's 7 best coaching candidates to replace Paul Chryst
Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as interim coach, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg. It's a surprise move of sorts for one of the stable programs in the Big Ten West. Chryst took over for Gary Andersen after the...
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Major Changes To His Top 6 Rankings
Last week Kirk Herbstreit had the Georgia Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Ohio State, Alabama and Michigan. This week he had a major change to his top six, with one new team entering the fold. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Herbstreit revealed his new...
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Paul Finebaum Reveals If He's Buying Ole Miss As Contender
The Ole Miss Rebels are riding high following Saturday's victory over Kentucky. Lane Kiffin's team jumped five spots to No. 9 in the AP poll after handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season. Speaking with ESPN's Matt Barrie on their Week 5 Recap show, Paul Finebaum said the 5-0 Rebels might be for real.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch
The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
5-star Ron Holland talks final schools and commitment timeframe
Ron Holland is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 9 overall player. In the past eight months, the 6-foot-8 wing forward has won a Texas 6A state championship and a u17 USA men’s basketball gold medal. This was Holland’s second gold medal and third state title. “Even with the...
ESPN CFB analyst Aaron Murray reveals new top 10: Georgia is no longer No. 1
Week 5 of the college football season is in the books, and I’m slightly saddened that we are already nearing the halfway point of the regular season. But what a weekend of football it was. It started with a great game between Kentucky and Ole Miss, a meeting the Wildcats literally fumbled away. Alabama and Arkansas was extremely exciting — for the third quarter at least. In the ACC, Wake Forest bounced back with a big win over FSU while Clemson took care of business against NC State. Then there was Georgia, the No. 1 team in the nation, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Missouri in Columbia.
saturdaytradition.com
James Brown, 4-star C via class of 2024, sets official visits to 2 B1G programs
James Brown is one of the top center prospects for college basketball via the 2024 recruiting class. Brown has also set his list of official visits for the fall with a pair of B1G programs on the list. According to Jake Weingarten with Stockrisers, Brown has 4 official visits planned...
Comments / 1