KHSAA football roundup: How St. X, Trinity, Collins and Fern Creek won in Week 7

Adam Boone rushed for two touchdowns and the St. Xavier High School football team’s defense posted its first shutout of the season in a 37-0 victory over visiting Ryle on Friday.

St. X forced four Ryle turnovers and picked up its first shutout since a 48-0 rout of Butler in the first round of last year’s Class 6A playoffs.

Cooper Smith returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers (5-1), ranked No. 1 in Associated Press Class 6A poll , a 10-0 lead with 2:28 left in the first quarter.

Boone scored on runs of 5 and 2 yards, and Ryan Zoeller kicked three field goals – 25, 20 and 30 yards. Davis Yates’ 11-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 8:37 remaining and started the mercy-rule running clock.

Boone completed 13 of 21 passes for 110 yards. Mike Curry led the rushing attack with 63 yards on nine carries.

Ryle, ranked No. 10 in Class 6A, dropped to 3-3.

Trinity 34, Cincinnati St. Xavier 7

Drew Allen rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown and also passed for 48 yards and a score to lead the host Sharmocks (4-3) over the Bombers (2-5).

Allen, Luke Sasser and Clint Sansbury all had TD runs for Trinity, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A. Allen added an 18-yard touchdown pass to Noah Meyers, and Kellan McLaughlin made field goals from 40 and 39 yards.

Justin Kattus’ 23-yard return of a blocked punt gave the Bombers their only points of the night in the third quarter. The Bombers were held to 85 yards of offense (58 passing, 27 rushing).

Collins 41, Whitley County 21

Kenyon Goodin passed for 201 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead the host Titans (5-1) over the Colonels (1-5).

Goodin completed 14 of 29 passes and also rushed for 88 yards and three scores. A.J. Higgins added 77 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Darius Evans caught seven passes for 137 yards and a touchdown and also returned a fumble 10 yards for a touchdown on the opening kickoff.

Whitley County’s Shane Parker carried 18 times for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Franklin County 38, North Oldham 20

Christian Moore (16 carries, 121 yards, one TD) and Gilead Calloway (six carries, 98 yards, one TD) had big games on the ground to lead the Flyers (3-4) over the host Mustangs (3-4).

Calloway finished with three touchdowns, including a reception and a kickoff return. Moore also threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Ledford.

Anderson County 44, Jeffersontown 19

Brady Klink carried 26 times for 206 yards and four touchdowns to lead the host Bearcats (2-4) over the Chargers (0-6).

Dawson Blacketer added 126 yards and a touchdown as Anderson County tallied 424 yards on the ground.

Fern Creek 43, DeSales 13

Mykel Malone carried 17 times for 217 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Tigers (3-4) over the host Colts (0-6).

Thursday’s games

Bullitt Central 36, Doss 12

Gary Settle carried 21 times for 161 yards and a touchdown to lead the host Cougars (2-5) over the Dragons (2-5).

Isaiah Tobin, Austin Fackler and Blake Pedley also had touchdown runs and helped Bullitt Central roll up 345 yards on 50 carries (6.9 yards per carry).

Fairdale 33, Western 6

Darnel Herzog carried 14 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Bulldogs (6-1) over the Warriors (1-5).

Donnely Tran threw two touchdown passes to Jayshawn Shannon, who finished with three catches for 83 yards. Yanni Pearson rushed for 95 yards and a score on six attempts.

Western’s Jalin Legrand rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

