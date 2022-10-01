ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath football never relents in victory against Utica

By Steve Helwagen
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago

HEATH — The Heath football team is rounding into shape on both sides of the ball, and that is not a good development for the Bulldogs’ Licking County League-Cardinal Division opponents.

Heath rolled up 422 yards total offense and the Bulldogs’ defense did not allow visiting Utica to get into the end zone in a 40-0 Homecoming win on Friday night at Swank Field. The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-0) had a pair of first-quarter interceptions as they jumped out to leads of 19-0 after one quarter and 33-0 at the half.

“I thought our defense played extremely well going after the ball all over the field,” Heath coach Tim Ward said. “There were some times when we were flying at the ball and close on a couple more interceptions. Our guys attacked the ball really well. We got some turnovers and gave the ball back to the offense."

The junior front of Hayden Woodward, Ian Miller, Reece Shriner, Chase Armstead and Noah Sprague led the offensive charge.

“Coach (Jeremy) Walpole and the offensive line have been doing a good job of staying consistent," Ward added. "We had some methodical drives getting yards in 6- and 8-yard chunks and then breaking a big one.”

Sophomore running back Connor Corbett led the Heath offense. He carried 21 times for 176 yards and four touchdowns.

“People were saying (Utica’s) defensive line was going to take over our offensive line,” Corbett said. “Our offensive line played amazing tonight. They stepped up in a big way. This is the best game they have played this year in my opinion.”

Heath junior quarterback Brayden Bayles threw for 128 yards and a touchdown to Daylen McIntyre and also rushed for 78 yards in the win. McIntyre finished with four catches for 72 yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ky3wT_0iHdGgRV00

Utica (2-5, 0-2) was its own worst enemy with four turnovers — two interceptions and two lost fumbles. The game ended with Utica on Heath’s 5-yard line as time ran out before it could avert the shutout.

“It was a tough start to the game with a tipped pass interception,” Utica coach Charlie Rowley said. “It was just a bad play. It was a rough game. We had mistakes on our end that they definitely capitalized on. They played hard, they ran the ball hard and they executed well. They caught us in some misalignments early on defense.

Heath defensive lineman Braydon Simms intercepted a Utica pass on the game’s first play, giving the Bulldogs possession at the Utica 37-yard line. Heath needed five plays to find the end zone with Corbett scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 6-0.

Utica drove into Heath territory but was stopped again as Heath linebacker Tannar Patterson intercepted a pass. Bayles hit McIntyre for a 22-yard TD pass that made it 12-0.

Bayles and McIntyre hooked up for a 27-yard gain to set up Corbett’s 11-yard TD run and a 19-0 lead with 1:55 left in the first quarter.

Utica’s Justin Giffin intercepted a Heath pass in the end zone to end a threat. But the Bulldogs were back down there quickly with Corbett going around right end for a 2-yard TD run that made it 26-0.

Corbett’s best run of the night came late in the first half as he bounced off several tacklers, went into a spin move and eventually sprinted away for a 56-yard TD run that made it 33-0 at the half.

“I didn’t see much on that play,” Corbett said. “I was just trying to run hard and it worked out.”

Heath’s McIntyre forced a Utica fumble, which teammate Carter Mason recovered. Paul Gould capped the scoring with a 1-yard TD run for the Bulldogs, who visit Northridge next week.

“I like where our team is at with our unity and the pride they take in themselves," said Rowley, whose team hosts Johnstown next week. "It was a rough one and it was disappointing, but we will bounce back.”

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Heath football never relents in victory against Utica

Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

