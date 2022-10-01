Writer's Corner: ‘Enough Already’

I recently had the privilege of taking part in a prayer call with a woman running for governor. She did not sound at all like she is portrayed by her opponents. A week or two later, I was favored to be selected among a handful of others to pray for this woman’s pick for her running mate. We laid hands on him and prayed for God’s Kingdom to come and God’s will to be done in the midterms. I could pray the same way for their opponents. (Although, admittedly hoping for a different outcome)

Perhaps it is time we learn to separate individuals from ideologies. It is impossible to learn the truth about any candidate by listening to his or her opponents vicious smear campaigns.

We have not yet entered October, and Michigan’s Midterm Elections are still seven weeks away. The negative campaign advertising is nauseating. Enough already!

Doesn’t anyone have enough positive ideas to campaign on what they will do right, rather than what their opponents have done wrong? Why can’t politicians build their platforms on what they have accomplished and/or hope to accomplish to make our communities stronger? Wouldn’t that put them in better light than accusing their rivals of things so awful no thinking person will believe them?

I wrote this on Sept. 20. That morning I scanned the news on my phone. The headlines included: Police investigating death at a Grand Rapids Park, Police investigation of a suspected armed Albion teen leads to brawl and arrests, Four shot at a party in Allendale Township, Sheriff opens investigation into DeSantis migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

Then there was a report of a man who had been arrested twice for domestic violence over a short period of time. Unchecked, he murdered his wife and one child before turning the gun on himself. He left three other children who escaped after hearing the first gunshot. They were unharmed (physically) to face life with the sound of murderous shots echoing in their ears.

We have been warned about and have witnessed rage overtaking cities and states. We do not need more rage. We need outrageous love.

Rage has broken out in America. Fires, rioting, school shootings, stabbings, and increasing numbers of shootings in neighborhoods all around. If words could kill, thousands would die daily from words coming through Facebook, Rumble, Twitter and other forms of social media.

The spread of passionate out-of-control hatred seems endless. It threatens to increase with the approach of the midterm and 2024 elections. Is it possible to love and respect individuals of different persuasions? It is when we look beyond their opinions and strive to know them as persons. It is wise to study platforms to see what candidates and parties stand for. Then vote for ideologies rather than against individuals.

I realize opinions are like noses — everyone picks their own. But let’s be nice. All people have the right to express their thoughts and feelings as long as they do so decently and in order.

Writer’s tip: Writing articles is a great way to prepare to write books. It is helpful to have a group like the Writers’ Mill to critique your writing and hones your skills.

Author’s bio: Doug and Pam Carr pastor His House Foursquare Church in Sturgis. Doug is working urgentlyon his 30th book, "Time to Act – The Enemy is at the Door." He may be reached at FreedomMinister@yahoo.com.

Sturgis Writers’ Mill exists to create a community of writers who constructively encourage, support and challenge each other as they discover their unique voices. Any opinion expressed is solely that of the author.