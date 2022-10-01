ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Northmen can't complete comeback for share of BNC, fall to Cadillac

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago

PETOSKEY — It had been eight years since the Petoskey football team was in positon to earn at least a share of the Big North Conference title entering Friday.

But when they the Northmen welcomed Cadillac Friday night, that opportunity was on the line and Petoskey played like it early.

Then came the second half.

Down just 14-13 at the half against the Vikings, things changed for the Northmen in the second half, as Cadillac’s ground attack behind a massive offensive line churned out yards, a two-score lead and eventually a 28-19 victory.

Petoskey never threw in the towel in head coach Jim Webb’s eyes and had a chance late to make it an eight-point game with time on the clock to work with, though couldn’t convert.

“I’m sure they came out after halftime and wanted to set the tone a bit running the football, which they did,” said Webb on Cadillac. “The bottom line is we had an opportunity to get it down to a one score game and it’s anyone’s game again, so that hurt at the end.

“I’m so proud of these guys. They bought in, they fought. As a coach you can’t ask for any more. Of course getting the win, but that’s going to come in time.”

The win gave Cadillac an outright 3-0 conference title in the first year playing without the Traverse City programs, while Petoskey finished up league play at 1-2. Petoskey also moves to 2-4 overall and Cadillac improved to 4-2.

The night started about as bad as it could for the Northmen as a fumble by Petoskey on the opening play was recovered by Cadillac and a score later followed on the Vikings’ ensuing drive.

Petoskey answered back from there however and tightened things up in the first half behind a pair of Joe McCarthy touchdown passes, one to Brian Pike and another to Aaron Sysko.

Out of the break, Cadillac used a methodical drive to bring it down to the one-yard line, where quarterback Charlie Howell then scored on a QB sneak to make it 21-13.

After the Northmen stalled out, it was the same story on the next Cadillac drive, with Howell scoring up the middle on fourth down by the tip of the football up the middle.

Petoskey answered with a short score from Mark Ledig on the ground with 6:37 left on the clock, though a failed two-point play kept it in a two-score game, which eventually came as the final.

The Northmen had drives late, stopping the Vikings twice to bring the ball back, though forced into obvious passing situations had Cadillac prepared.

“It’s tough when you’ve got to throw and they’re dropping back,” said Webb. “It’s tough on the linemen to protect and for Joe to find the open receivers. They started dropping off about nine guys.”

McCarthy finished the game 14 of 28 passing for 164 yards and two touchdowns, while Pike had 33 yards and a score on three receptions. Sysko also made four grabs for 67 yards and a touchdown.

The Northmen ran for just 53 yards on 22 attempts, while defensively, Ledig made an interception and Trevor Swiss recovered a fumble.

The game came as Webb’s first of his career against his former school, which he entered the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame with. While his new team didn’t get the victory, he knew it wasn’t due to lack of heart and effort.

“I’m not disappointed at all in our effort,” said Webb. “I thought these guys really fought and played their hearts out.”

Petoskey will try to rebound next week with their final home game of the 2022 season when they bring in Kingsford (3-2) for the annual Play with Purpose pink game and senior night on Friday, Oct. 7.

“It’s a big game,” added Webb. “The crowd has been great, the Blue Crew has been behind us every game. They’re in there standing to the end and cheer. I think next week the pink game is going to be a good one. It’s senior night and a triple header.”

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Northmen can't complete comeback for share of BNC, fall to Cadillac

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsford, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Cadillac, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Petoskey, MI
City
Cadillac, MI
Petoskey, MI
Sports
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Senior MI couple survive 3 nights, 4 days lost in the woods

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Janice and Butch Duncan put their survival skills to the test last week, though it was never their intention. The couple in their 70s set out last Monday morning to sell some items to an acquaintance in Mecosta County. On their way, they took a wrong turn down a two-track road. Then, their truck became stuck in the mud in a remote area. They were unable to pull it free.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Over 100-year-old Manistee business closes up shop

MANISTEE — A Manistee-area mainstay closed its doors for a final time last week. After over a century operating in Manistee County, Communicraft, a print shop and UPS/Fed Ex shipping point, closed permanently on Sept. 30. Communicraft provided commercial printing, signs, packaging and shipment to the Manistee area, according...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Webb
9&10 News

New Boutique Comes to Manistee

William Travis is a veteran who crafts cutting boards. He wanted to create an outlet for other veterans to display and sell their art. “We only get a few hours of sleep or whatever it may be. And this is something to keep us active.” says Travis. He adds “So I wanted to be able to showcase my work along with other veterans work out there and try to help them get their products out on the market and sell.”
MANISTEE, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Marion man dies in one vehicle accident in Osceola County

Speed was a contributing factor, according to police as one man died following a one vehicle crash in Osceola County Friday. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnc#American Football#The Big North Conference
9&10 News

Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned

Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
LUTHER, MI
9&10 News

Two Men Arraigned On Felony Charges for Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery

Two men have been arraigned on two counts of felony charges after robbing the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther. James Phipps, a 54-year-old from Fraiser, and Timothy Fullerton, a 34-year-old from Luther, have both been charged on one count of bank robbery and one count of false report or threat of terrorism, both of which are felonies. Their bond is set at $75,000.
LUTHER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Instagram
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Reed City Police Weekly Blotter 9/26-10/2

An individual came to the RCPD to report a hit and run incident that happened in the Rite Aid parking lot. Upon investigation the responsible driver has been identified. The matter us under further investigation. The school liaison Officer was requested to assist while CPS conducted an interview with a...
REED CITY, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy