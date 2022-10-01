ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H.S. football: Roundup of Week 5 games for South Jersey

By Tom McGurk and Anthony V. Coppola, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 4 days ago

The Lenape High School football team erased a 17-point deficit Friday night to stun visiting Millville and secure a big upset victory in West Jersey Football League American Division action.

Quarterback Jaelin Mims was 12-of-21 passing for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Indians (3-2) rallied for a 21-17 win. Mims connected with Javier Best on a 12-yard scoring pass and later found Michael Lemay for a 19-yard score.

Lenape running back Zyaire Fleming finished 159 yards on 23 carries, including the eventual game-winning touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Millville (3-2) opened a 17-0 lead and rode that advantage into halftime.

Bolts quarterback Jacob Zamot threw touchdown passes of 48 and 80 yards, the first to Donte Smith before linking up with Ta'Ron Haile on the latter score. Jayden Raynis connected on a 28-yard field goal in the loss.

Highland 19, Timber Creek 14: The Tartans rattled off their third straight win, but this was a statement victory as they knocked off the No. 8-ranked and previously undefeated Chargers in the Backyard Brawl.

Junior Angelo Rodriguez rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns for Highland (3-3), which dominated up front and resulted in two possessions of 14 and 15 plays in the second half.

Highland’s defense held Timber Creek to under 20 points for the first time this season.

Haddonfield 14, West Deptford 7: Dominic Hahn found the end zone on a 24-yard run in the fourth quarter and Chris Carr converted a two-point conversion to lift Haddonfield past West Deptford.

The Eagles grabbed a 7-6 lead in the second quarter when David Davis scored on a 24-yard run of his own.

Haddonfield opened the game's scoring behind a 1-yard run by Declan McCarthy.

Overbrook 12, Audubon 7: Jayson Chavous scored on a pair of short runs and Eddie Bupp carried 19 times for 110 yards, as Overbrook evened its record at 3-3.

Audubon answered Chavous' first score with an 82-yard touchdown pass from Scott Lynch to Billy Lindemuth, but couldn't finish a pair of marches into the red zone in the second half. Green Wave quarterback Scott Lynch went 23-for-46 passing for 307 yards, but Overbrook sacked him four times and intercepted him twice. Camir Jones made the second of those picks with 1:34 left in the game.

St. Joseph 21, Cedar Creek 14: Wildcats quarterback James Mantuano hit Ty Mercado on a 31-yard touchdown pass with less than 30 seconds to play to lift St. Joseph to victory.

Oakcrest 26, Absegami 0: Four different players reached the end zone for the Falcons, including Lawrence Bennett and Sam Mensah, who scored on 14- and 1-yard runs, respectively, in the first quarter.

Oakcrest (5-1) extended its lead to 20-0 on an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The Falcons capped the scoring on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Aldrich Doe to Victor Irrizarry.

Mainland 41, Bridgeton 0: Running back Ja'Briel Mace tormented the Bulldogs' defense, finding the end zone five times on 11 carries. Mace finished with 109 yards rushing and scored on runs of 17, 4, 14, 25 and 30 yards.

Delsea 35, Burlington Township 7: Coach Sal Marchese picked up career victory No. 230 to move into a tie with the late John Oberg for most wins in Delsea history.

Glassboro 14, Clayton 6: The Bulldogs snapped a 6-6 tie in the fourth quarter when quarterback Jhaisir Harden found Charles Graves on a 10-yard touchdown pass, which proved to be the game-winner.

Maple Shade 21, Pemberton 7: Nate Vesey carried 20 times for 152 yards and a pair of touchdown runs to lead Maple Shade to victory.

Pennsauken 38, Delran 0: Dante Viccharelli threw three touchdown passes, two to Kahlil Ali, as the Indians rolled to a win. Ali's touchdown catches went for 34 and 14 yards.

Premier Wynn added a 17-yard touchdown reception in the win, while Ka'Ron Ali and Shane Kenner each had touchdown runs for Pennsauken.

Cinnaminson 21, Bordentown 7: The Pirates' defense forced five turnovers, including a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown by Eddie Davis, to improve to 5-0 on the season. It's Cinnaminson's best start since 2016.

Jack Zarnawski opened the game's scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the Pirates. He added a 1-yard scoring run in the third quarter to help Cinnaminson open a 21-0 lead.

Kerry Nicholas carried 27 times for 150 yards in the loss. Myles Hansford accounted for Bordentown's lone touchdown, a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Eastside 14, Willingboro 12: Sophomore quarterback Makhi Brunson connected with Jules Dominguez for a 4-yard touchdown with 2:07 left in the third quarter, and Brunson picked up a low snap and ran for the subsequent two-point conversion to complete the Tigers’ comeback victory on Friday night, the program’s first of the season and the first for new head coach Melik Brown.

Willingboro was up 12-0 after one quarter but Eastside fought back behind Brunson, who also had a 2-yard scoring run, Anthony Turlington, who forced a fumble to set up the go-ahead TD drive, and Dominguez, who added an interception in the end zone with 4:21 left in the game to help secure the victory.

Cherokee 41, Williamstown 6: Cherokee defeated Williamstown Friday night behind a strong effort from running back Kevin Pacan. The junior rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs dominated from start to finish.

Williamstown’s only score came on a Harold Hill 50 yard interception return in the third quarter.

Saturday's games

Woodstown 7, Salem 6: Zach Bevis delivered the biggest hit in this Group 1 power matchup, forcing a Salem fumble 10 yards short of the end zone late in the fourth quarter to help preserve Woodstown’s lead and eventually the win.

James Hill ran for 143 yards for the victors while Max Webb connected with David Harvey for an 8-yard touchdown for his team’s lone points. The Wolverines allowed just 141 yards from scrimmage.

Camden 29, Haddon Heights 6: Taquan Brittingham's 70-yard interception return put the game on ice as the Panthers produced their fourth straight win, knocking off the host Garnets in the first meeting between the two schools in 89 years.

Paulsboro 28, Penns Grove 7: Rocco Pellegrini threw touchdowns to three different receivers - Brion Hardy, Jamile Gantt and Preston Moore - and Damire Avant ran for a score as the Raiders rattled off 28 points en route to their second straight win.

Holy Cross 22, Princeton 14: Donovan Fey found the end zone three times, including once on a 69-yard free kick return to power the Lancers to victory.

Other scores: Haddon Township 20, Keansburg 14Keyport 19, Gateway 9

Don't see your team's result? Please email box scores to acoppola@gannettnj.com and tmcgurk@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: H.S. football: Roundup of Week 5 games for South Jersey

OAKMONT, PA
Courier Post

Courier Post

